Olympic Boxing Profile: Beatriz Ferreira

In the 14th of a series of profiles leading up to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, we are taking a look at some of the world’s elite boxers who will be competing at the biggest sporting event of the world this month. Here is Beatriz Ferreira of Brazil, the gold medal favourite in the women’s lightweight division (women’s 60 kilograms).

Olympic Silver Medalist

At the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021, Ferreira placed second only behind gold medalist Kellie Harrington of Ireland. Ferreira received a first round bye before beating Shih-yi Wu of Chinese Taipei in the second round, Raykhona Kodirova of Uzbekistan 5-0 in the quarterfinals, and bronze medalist Mira Potkonen of Finland 5-0 in the semifinals. Sudaporn Seesondee of Thailand won the other bronze medal.

Two-time World Champion

Ferreira’s first world championship gold medal came in Ulan-Ude, Russia in 2019. Her second gold medal came in New Delhi, India in 2023. At the 2019 Women’s World Boxing Championship, Ferreira received a first round bye before beating Keamogetse Kenosi of Botswana when the referee stopped the decision, then beat Omailyn Alcala of Colombia 5-0 in the third round, Natalia Shadrina of Russia 3-2 in the quarterfinals, bronze medalist Rashida Ellis of the United States 4-1 in the semifinals, and silver medalist Wang Cong of China in the gold medal bout. Potkonen received the other bronze medal.

In India in 2023, Ferreira received a first round bye before beating Danielle Scanlon of Australia 5-0 in the second round, Ayaka Taguchi of Japan 5-0 in the quarterfinals, bronze medalist Yeon-ji of South Korea 5-0 in the semifinals, and silver medalist Angie Valdes of Colombia in the gold medal bout.

Other Achievements

Ferreira has won one silver medal at the Women’s World Boxing Championship. It came in 2022 in Istanbul, as Ellis beat Ferreira 3-2 in the final. Ferreira’s other gold medals in prestigious events came at the 2018 South American Games in Cochabamba, Bolivia (beat Yeni Arias of Colombia in the final), the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima, Peru (beat Dayana Sanchez of Argentina 5-0 in the final), the 2021 World Military Boxing Championship in Moscow, Russia (beat Crisandi Rios of Venezuela in the final), and the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile (beat Valdes in the final 5-0).

Brazilian Boxing History at the Olympic Games

Brazil has won eight medals in boxing at the Olympic Games (two gold, two silver and four bronze). The two Brazilian gold medalists in boxing were Robson Conceicao (men’s lightweight at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro), and Hebert Conceicaio (men’s middleweight at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021).