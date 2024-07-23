Boxing News and Rumors

Olympic Boxing Profile: Hasanboy Dusmatov

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_9461508_168396541_lowres-2

In the sixth of a series of profiles leading up to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, we are taking a look at some of the world’s elite boxers who will be competing at the biggest sporting event of the world this month. Here is Uzbekistan’s Hasanboy Dusmatov, the gold medalist in the men’s light flyweight division from the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, and the flyweight gold medalist at the 2023 World Amateur Boxing Championships in Tashkent. At the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, Dusmatov is a gold medal contender in the men’s 51 kilogram division (flyweight).

Additional World Amateur Boxing Championship Medal

In addition to winning gold in the flyweight division at the 2023 World Amateur Boxing Championships in Tashkent, Dusmatov won silver in the men’s light flyweight division at the 2017 World Amateur Boxing Championships in Hamburg. The only boxer to beat Dusmatov was Joahnys Argilagos of Cuba by a score of 3-2.

Who did Dusmatov beat to win Olympic gold in 2016?

Dusmatov won the final gold medal in the men’s 49 kilogram division at the Olympic Games. He beat Joselito Velazquez of Mexico 3-0 in the round of 16, Birzhan Zhakypov of Kazakhstan 3-0 in the quarterfinals, bronze medalist Nico Hernandez of the United States 3-0 in the semifinals, and silver medalist Yuberjen Martinez of Columbia 3-0 in the gold medal bout. Joahnys Argilagos of Cuba won the other semifinal.

Who did Dusmatov beat to win the 2023 World Championship?

Duasmatov beat Oscar Castaneda of Mexico 5-0 in the first round, Said Mortaji of Morocco 5-0 in the second round, Erislan Romero 5-0 in the round of 16, Tomoya Tsuboi of Japan 4-3 in the quarterfinals, Martin Molina of Spain 5-0 in the semifinals, and Billal Bennama of France via knockout in the gold medal match.

One of three Uzbekistan boxing stars

This is an exciting time for Uzbekistan boxing. Duasmatov is one of five Uzbekistan boxers who are legitimate gold medal contenders. He is joined by Abdumalik Khalokov in the men’s 57 kilogram division, Asadkhuja Muydinkhujaev in the men’s 71 kilogram division, Lazizbek Mullojonov in the men’s 92 kilogram division, and Bakhodir Jalolov in the men’s 92+ kilogram division. Uzbekistan won three gold medals at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

 

Topics  
Boxing News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn
Arrow to top