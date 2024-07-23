Olympic Boxing Profile: Hasanboy Dusmatov

In the sixth of a series of profiles leading up to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, we are taking a look at some of the world’s elite boxers who will be competing at the biggest sporting event of the world this month. Here is Uzbekistan’s Hasanboy Dusmatov, the gold medalist in the men’s light flyweight division from the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, and the flyweight gold medalist at the 2023 World Amateur Boxing Championships in Tashkent. At the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, Dusmatov is a gold medal contender in the men’s 51 kilogram division (flyweight).

Additional World Amateur Boxing Championship Medal

In addition to winning gold in the flyweight division at the 2023 World Amateur Boxing Championships in Tashkent, Dusmatov won silver in the men’s light flyweight division at the 2017 World Amateur Boxing Championships in Hamburg. The only boxer to beat Dusmatov was Joahnys Argilagos of Cuba by a score of 3-2.

Who did Dusmatov beat to win Olympic gold in 2016?

Dusmatov won the final gold medal in the men’s 49 kilogram division at the Olympic Games. He beat Joselito Velazquez of Mexico 3-0 in the round of 16, Birzhan Zhakypov of Kazakhstan 3-0 in the quarterfinals, bronze medalist Nico Hernandez of the United States 3-0 in the semifinals, and silver medalist Yuberjen Martinez of Columbia 3-0 in the gold medal bout. Joahnys Argilagos of Cuba won the other semifinal.

Who did Dusmatov beat to win the 2023 World Championship?

Duasmatov beat Oscar Castaneda of Mexico 5-0 in the first round, Said Mortaji of Morocco 5-0 in the second round, Erislan Romero 5-0 in the round of 16, Tomoya Tsuboi of Japan 4-3 in the quarterfinals, Martin Molina of Spain 5-0 in the semifinals, and Billal Bennama of France via knockout in the gold medal match.

One of three Uzbekistan boxing stars

This is an exciting time for Uzbekistan boxing. Duasmatov is one of five Uzbekistan boxers who are legitimate gold medal contenders. He is joined by Abdumalik Khalokov in the men’s 57 kilogram division, Asadkhuja Muydinkhujaev in the men’s 71 kilogram division, Lazizbek Mullojonov in the men’s 92 kilogram division, and Bakhodir Jalolov in the men’s 92+ kilogram division. Uzbekistan won three gold medals at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.