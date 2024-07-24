Olympic Boxing Profile: Hsiao-wen Huang

In the 12th feature of a series of profiles leading up to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, we are taking a look at some of the world’s elite boxers who will be competing at the biggest sporting event of the world this month. Here is Hsiao-wen Huang of Chinese Taipei. She is trying to make Olympic history as no boxer from Chinese Taipei (male or female) has ever won a gold medal in boxing.

Tw0-time World Champion

Huang has won two gold medals in the bantamweight division at the Women’s World Boxing Championships. The first came in 2019 in Ulan-Ude, Russia, and the second came in 2023 in New Delhi, India.

At the 2019 Women’s World Boxing Championships, Huang beat Giordana Sorrentino of Italy in the round of 16 by a score of 5-0, Aira Villegas of the Philippines 5-0 in the quarterfinals, bronze medalist Jamuna Boro of India 5-0 in the semifinals, and silver medalist Caroline Cruveillier of France 4-1 in the gold medal bout. Mikiah Kreps of the United States won the other bronze medal.

At the 2023 Women’s World Boxing Championships, Huang won her first two matches when the referee stopped the decision. In the second round, Huang beat Nilay Yaren Cam of Tunisia, and then beat Yijie Li of China in the third round. Then in the quarterfinals, Huang beat Delphine Mancini of France 5-0 in the quarterfinals, bronze medalist Jutamas Jitpong of Thailand 5-0 in the semifinals, and then silver medalist Yeni Arias of Colombia 5-0 in the gold medal bout. Mongontsetsegiin Enkhjargal of Mongolia won the other bronze medal.

Olympic Bronze Medal

At the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021, Huang won the first ever medal in Olympic boxing for Chinese Taipei (male or female) when she won bronze in the women’s flyweight division. Stoyka Krasteva of Bulgaria won gold, Buse Naz Cakiroglu of Turkey won silver, and Namiki Tsukimi of Japan won the other bronze medal.

Huang beat Sorrentino in the second round, and Nina Radovanovic of Serbia in the quarterfinals, before losing to Cakiroglu in the semifinals. At the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, Huang will be moving up a weight class as women’s bantamweight boxers will make their Olympic debut.