Olympic Boxing Profile: Jahmal Harvey

In the first of a series of profiles leading up to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, we take a look at some of the world’s elite boxers who will be competing at the biggest sporting event of the world next month. We begin with American featherweight boxer Jahmal Harvey of Oxon Hill, Maryland, who is in the gold medal conversation in the men’s 57 kilogram division.

Why is he considered a contender?

Harvey has won the gold medal at two major international boxing competitions. He placed first at the 2021 International Boxing Association World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, and at the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile.

Gold Medal at the World Championships

Harvey won a gold medal in Belgrade despite not receiving a first round bye. In the first round he defeated Vasile Usturoi of Belgium 4-1. That was followed by a second round 3-2 win over Mirazizbek Mirzakhalilov of Uzbekistan, a third round 5-0 win over Luiz Gabriel Oliveira of Brazil, a quarterfinal 5-0 win over Rujakran Juntrong of Thailand, a 5-0 semifinal win over Samuel Kistohurry of France, and a 5-0 gold medal win over silver medalist Serik Temirzhanov of Kazakhstan.

Gold Medal at the Pan American Games

Harvey was one of two Americans to win the gold medal at the Pan American Games. He was joined by Joshua Edwards of Houston, Texas in the men’s 92+ kilogram division.

In the men’s 57 kilogram division, Harvey did get the bye into the second round that he did not get at the 2021 World Championships. He beat Keevin Allicock of Guyana 5-0 in the quarterfinals, Luis Gabriel Oliveira of Brazil 5-0 in the semifinals and silver medalist Saidel Horta of Cuba 5-0 in the gold medal bout.

American Featherweight Boxing Gold Medalists

Three American men have won the Olympic gold medal in the men’s featherweight division in the past. At the 1904 Olympic Games in St. Louis, Oliver Kirk of Beatrice, Nebraska led an American sweep. At the 1924 Olympic Games in Paris, Jackie Fields of Chicago, Illinois placed first and at the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, Meldrick Taylor of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania won gold.