Olympic Boxing Profile: Tammara Thibeault

In the second of a series of profiles leading up to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, we take a look at some of the world’s elite boxers who will be competing at the biggest sporting event of the world next month. Our next feature is Canadian Tammara Thibeault of Saint-Georges, Quebec, who is a medal contender in the women’s 75 kilogram weight class. If Thibeault does win an Olympic medal, she will make history. No Canadian woman has ever reached the podium in boxing since women joined the Olympic boxing program at the 2012 Olympic Games in London.

Why is she a medal contender?

Thibeault has won two medals at the International Boxing Association Women’s World Boxing Championships. She won bronze in 2019 in Ulan-Ude, Russia and in 2022 in Istanbul, Turkey. Thibeault also has won the gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago.

Who did Thibeault beat at the 2022 World Championships?

Thibeault beat Naomi Graham of the United States 5-0 in the round of 16, Caitlin Parker of Australia 5-0 in the quarterfinals, Rady Gramane of Mozambique 5-0 in the semifinals, and Atheyna Bylon of Panama 4-1 in the gold medal match. Thibeault became the first Canadian female boxing gold medalist in the history of the World Boxing Championships.

Why did Thibeault not compete at the 2023 World Championships?

Canada, the United States, Great Britain, Ireland and the Czech Republic boycotted the 2023 World Boxing Championships in New Delhi, India. It is because the International Boxing Association allowed Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete while Russia was still invading Ukraine.

Where is Thibeault currently ranked in the world?

Thibeault is number three. She is ranked behind Gramane and Bylon–two boxers Thibeault had no problems in beating at the 2022 World Boxing Championships. That is why Thibeault needs to be considered the gold medal favourite in Paris.