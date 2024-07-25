Olympic Boxing Profile: Yang Liu

In the 15th of a series of profiles leading up to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, we are taking a look at some of the world’s elite boxers who will be competing at the biggest sporting event of the world this month. Here is Yang Liu of China, the gold medal favourite in the women’s welterweight division (66 kg).

World Championship Silver Medalist

At the 2019 Women’s World Boxing Championship in Ulan-Ude, Russia, Liu placed in second in the welterweight division, and was only behind gold medalist Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey, who beat Liu in the final 4-0. Liu beat Elina Gustafsson of Finland 5-0 in the first round, Rosie Eccles of Wales 5-0 in the second round, Nien-chin Chen of Chinese Taipei 3-2 in the quarterfinals, and bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain of India 3-2 in the semifinals. Saadat Dalgatova of Russia won the other bronze medal.

World Championship Gold Medalist

At the 2023 Women’s World Boxing Championship in New Delhi, India, Liu continued the outstanding success that China has had in women’s international boxing (21 gold medals and 57 medals overall). She defeated Nien-chin Chen of Chinese Taipei 5-0 in the first round, Milena Matovic of Serbia 3-1 in the second round, Stephanie Pineiro of Puerto Rico 4-1 in the quarterfinals, semifinalist Nadezhda Ryabets of Kazakhstan 4-1 in the semifinals, and silver medalist Janjaem Suwannapheng of Thailand 5-0 in the gold medal bout. The World Championships contained controversy because Imane Khelif of Algeria was disqualified for having high levels of testosterone in her system. Khelif had reached the gold medal bout at the time of her disqualification.

Asian Games Gold Medalist

Liu won the gold medal at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. In the final, she beat Janjaem Suwannapheng of Thailand.

China’s two Olympic boxing gold medalists

China’s boxing superstar came in the discontinued men’s light flyweight division as Shining Zou won back-to-back gold at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing and the 2012 Olympic Games in London. China’s other Olympic gold medal in boxing came in the men’s light heavyweight division in 2008 as Xiaoping Zhang won gold.