The most decorated gymnast in her sport, Simone Biles, is now a married woman.

The 26-year-old Biles married former Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens on Friday, April 21, 2023.

Biles took to Twitter to share photos of the couple’s big day while also changing her Twitter name to Simone Biles Owens.

The couple went public with their relationship in 2020 and got engaged in 2022.

Biles reflected on the fact that both being athletes helped them understand one another better.

She said:

“Our personalities match right up. We have the same sense of humor. He’s just great. He’s an athlete, too, so we really understand each other, and I think that’s why our relationship has been seamless.”

As for Owens, he did not watch gymnastics and was not familiar with Biles’s stardom in the sport when they began dating.

He said:

“Her work ethic was really the first thing that caught my eye. I never really watched gymnastics before I first started talking to her. When I met her, I honestly didn’t know who she was.”

What’s Next For The Newlyweds

Owens is a free agent after playing the second and final year of his contract with the Houston Texans in 2022.

He finished the season with 84 solo tackles and 1 quarterback hit.

The couple recently broke ground in March and are planning to build a home.

Biles previously said that she wanted to be present at the 2024 Paris Olympics in some capacity.

In September, she admitted that she was still working on mental and physical issues that prevented her from performing at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics which were delayed until 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Biles could opt for a comeback or could witness the Paris Olympics as a spectator.

She said:

“For Paris, as of now, I would say, I’ll be there regardless. I just don’t know if it will be as an athlete or as an audience member, but if I do decide to train, obviously, I’d have to go 100 percent, so I probably wouldn’t hold back. I’d still try to give it my all.”

One way or another, U.S. gymnastics fans look forward to seeing Simone Biles in Paris.