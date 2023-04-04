2020 Olympic all-around gymnastics gold medalist Suni Lee has not stopped improving her craft since stepping off the podium in Tokyo in 2021.

Lee enrolled at Auburn in the fall of 2021 and competed on the Tigers’ gymnastics team for two seasons.

She continued to perform at a high level so it was noticeable when she was not able to compete late in the 2022-2023 season.

Some attributed it to her potentially saving her body for a planned return to Olympic training as she set her sights on defending her medal at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.

That turns out not to be the case.

Lee took to social media to share the news of why she was not able to finish her season and career at Auburn as she hoped.

What Lee Said

She called it a non-gymnastics kidney condition.

Lee said the medical staff would not clear her to compete.

She said:

“I will not stop pursuing my dreams for a bid to Paris in 2024. In fact, this experience has sharpened my vision for the future.”

Suni Lee announces her career at Auburn has ended early because of a “non-gymnastics health related issue” involving her kidneys Lee will focus on her health and recovery while continuing to pursue a bid for the 2024 Paris Olympics 🙏 (via sunisalee/IG) pic.twitter.com/OC47OsAiK2 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 4, 2023

Lee’s 2020 Teammates Could Return For 2024 Paris Olympics

Three of Suni Lee’s US Olympic teammates in 2020 could return in 2024.

Grace McCallum, Jordan Chiles, and Jade Carey all went the NCAA route following the Olympics.

They have been standout competitors at Utah, UCLA, and Oregon State respectively.

When national gymnasts enter NCAA competition, it usually signals the end of their Olympic careers.

However, this group could rewrite that history.

Grace McCallum has not publicly stated what her plans are.

Grace McCallum has our jaws on the FLOOR 👏 @UtahGymnastics pic.twitter.com/vQFch2C1us — espnW (@espnW) February 4, 2023

Jordan Chiles previously said that she felt there was more for her to accomplish in Olympic competition.

Jade Carey is also believed to be pursuing a return to elite Olympic-level gymnastics.

THIS ROUTINE >>> 9.9 for Jade Carey 😤 pic.twitter.com/lgH9vsXaIN — Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) March 31, 2023

The four range in age from 20 to 22 which is also significant as it seems Olympic gymnastics is becoming a sport for more veteran competitors.

Gone are the days of teenage stars like Mary Lou Retton who was 16 years old in 1984 when she won Olympic all-around gold in 1984 and retired before making a return bid to the 1988 Olympics.

We wish Suni Lee health and best wishes along with her fellow Olympic/NCAA teammates McCallum, Chiles, and Carey with their future aspirations.