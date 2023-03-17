The odds may be improving for online sports gambling in North Carolina.

Advocates in the state legislature liked their chances last year.

The previous bill failed, but with a few tweaks, proponents from both sides of the aisle believe they will be favored in 2023.

North Carolina Sports Betting: HB 347 was filed this morning in NC House — allows up 12 online sports betting operators / $1 million license fees / Taxed at 14%

College sports ✔️

Pro Sports ✔️

Olympics ✔️

eSports ✔️#abc11 pic.twitter.com/GebiSzbkPu — 𝙹𝚘𝚎𝚕 𝙱𝚛𝚘𝚠𝚗 (@JoelBrownABC11) March 13, 2023

Could Online Sports Betting Come to North Carolina?

The current state bill – HB 347 – calls for industry operators to pay a 14-percent state tax, an increase of five percent from its predecessor. The current legislation is 24 pages in length and includes an additional revenue stream, college sports betting.

If passed during a floor vote during the next week or two, online sports betting in the state would commence as soon as Jan. 1, 2024.

WRAL.com reported the legislation has bipartisan support, with more than 40 percent of House lawmakers favoring the bill.

Ashton Clemmons (D-Guilford Co.), a member of the North Carolina House of Representatives, is one of the sponsors of the bill. She indicated support for the state legislation is gaining momentum.

“I believe we have much stronger support,” Clemmons told WXII12.com. “As of (Wednesday) night there were already 52 co-sponsors, I believe on the bill. And we still have through the rest of (Thursday).”

The inclusion of college sports betting could be the key, Clemmons said.

“If we leave that out, we are leaving out a lot of the revenue source that we can then reinvest back in our state,” Clemmons said. “So, that’s really why that continues to be there.”

#InTheSpotlightFGN – New bill aims to legalise online sports betting in North Carolina HB 347 could bring legal mobile #sportsbetting to the state.#US #NorthCarolina https://t.co/BpHTGuNZPf pic.twitter.com/uVRrHS6VDZ — Focus Gaming News (@FocusGamingNews) March 15, 2023

Ashton Clemmons: ‘Process Has Been Better, More Open’

Thirty-six states currently have some form of legalized sports betting. Including college betting with wages on professional teams and players is common practice, said Robert Linnehan, an XLMedia.com regulatory reporter.

“Could you imagine sports betting in North Carolina being legalized and not being able to place a bet on UNC?” Linnehan asked during an interview with WXII, a Winston-Salem-based television station.

Clemmons remains optimistic.

“The process has been better, more open, more collaborative, willing to make adjustments so that we have an outcome that more people have been a part of,” Clemmons said.

Still, the legislation faces hurdles.

Georgia legislatures recently voted down a similar bill.