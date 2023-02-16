NCAAF

Oregon Ducks Football Recruiting: Justin Williams, Second Ranked LB in Class of 2024, Sets His Sights on the Ducks

David Evans
2 min read
justin williams

Justin Williams, the highly-touted 4-star linebacker from Conroe, Texas, is causing quite a stir in the college football recruiting world. ESPN ranks him as the second-best linebacker in the 2024 class, and he is expected to make a commitment to the Oregon Ducks in the coming months.

Ducks Closing on Justin Williams Commitment

The Oregon Ducks are expecting linebacker Justin Williams within the coming months. While Williams has narrowed down his potential schools to six, the Ducks are counting on him narrowing it down to one in the near future.

If Williams does indeed choose the Ducks, it will be a big coup for the program. Moreover, Oregon has been making a concerted effort to expand its reach into Texas and Williams’ commitment would be a significant sign of success. With a ranking of 31st nationally and fourth in Texas, Williams is a standout player with an impressive track record.

Williams took unofficial visits to several schools over the course of the fall, including Oregon, Texas, and Texas A&M. However, all indications suggest that he is leaning towards committing to the Ducks.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound linebacker had a phenomenal junior season. He racked up an impressive 95 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, and 8.5 sacks. Furthermore, he was awarded the district MVP award for his standout performance.

Should Williams commit to Oregon, he would be joining an already-impressive recruiting class. That class currently includes four other 4-star recruits. They are wide receivers Tyseer Denmark and Jordan Anderson, tight end AJ Pugliano, and edge rusher Jaxson Jones. With these high-caliber recruits, the Ducks are poised for success in the coming seasons.

Justin Williams’ potential commitment to the Oregon Ducks is a significant development in the college football recruiting landscape. As the Ducks continue to expand their reach into Texas and other talent-rich regions, securing a commitment from a player of Williams’ caliber would be a major coup. All eyes will be on Oregon in the coming months to see if they can seal the deal and add Williams to their already-impressive recruiting class.

Topics  
NCAAF News
David Evans

David Evans is an experienced sports journalist, with over 15 years in the field. His main passions include North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. When he's not writing, David likes to hit the gym and spend time with his cat.
David Evans

