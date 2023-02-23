Oregon is the front-runner to land one of the most highly sought-after linebackers in the country, Justin Williams. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound four-star recruit is ESPN’s second-ranked linebacker in the class of 2024 and the 31st overall ranked player. Williams is a versatile player who can do it all on the defensive end, which has made him one of the most highly sought-after recruits in the country.

Williams Down to Six But Ducks Likely to Capture His Commitment

As a junior, Williams was named Defensive Player of the Year after tallying an impressive 105 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, and 8.5 sacks. He is also a gifted athlete, running an impressive 11.09-second 100 meters as a sophomore in high school.

This is why Conroe (Texas) Oak Ridge 2024 4 ⭐️ LB Justin Williams is being recruited by some of the top programs in the nation. Great close out for the tackle on Mabrey Mettauer here.@Justinwilliamz4 | #TXHSFB pic.twitter.com/hV2mNSMW9i — Nick Harris (@RivalsNick) September 9, 2022

Williams has narrowed down his choices to six schools: Auburn, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, and Oregon. However, the Ducks appear to be the favorite to land his signature. Williams has made three visits to Eugene, with his last visit coming at the end of January.

He seems to be in love with the staff and program and has commented on the family environment that he experienced during his visit.

“I just like how competitive they are,” Williams said about Oregon. “They’re really motivational, and they always want you to strive to be better. What you’re doing now is not as good as you can be. I like that philosophy.”

Williams continued, “Really, just the family environment. The family vibe is very cool to me because when my family went up there, we had a great time. We laughed, just had a good time and it just felt like home to me, honestly.”

Decision Expected Soon

With Williams’ decision expected soon, it is widely believed that he will choose Oregon. This would be a significant coup for the Ducks, as Williams would be one of head coach Dan Lanning’s top targets in the 2024 class.

Lanning will be entering his second season in charge and will undoubtedly be pleased to land a player of Williams’ caliber. Oregon has a strong tradition of developing top-tier defensive players, and Williams appears to be the next in line.

It seems that Oregon is the overwhelming favorite to land Justin Williams. While he has other impressive offers on the table, his visits to Oregon and his comments about the program suggest that he has already made up his mind. If he does choose the Ducks, he will undoubtedly be a significant part of their success in the years to come.