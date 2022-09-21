Oregon Football Recruit TC Manumaleuna Cuts Visit Against BYU Short After Vulgar Mormon Chants

The Oregon Ducks emerged victorious on the field against BYU in a top-25 college football clash this Saturday. However, the off the field antics of some of their fans could have some unintended negative consequences. Class of 2024 recruit, quarterback, TC Manumaleuna was at the game when a section of Oregon fans started with chants of ‘F*** the Mormons’. Manumaleuna and his family left the game at half time after hearing the vulgar chants.

Oregon Fan For Life?

TC Manumaleuna is a massive Oregon Ducks fan. He grew up watching Marcus Mariota and wanting to play in green just like him. Manumaleuna was offered a scholarship with the Ducks before he even got to high school and is well on his way to living that dream. Nevertheless, this Saturday will have sullied his opinion at least a little on team from Eugene.

“I would never cross the Ducks off my list. I play football today because I was raised going to Duck games, but I’d be lying if I said it didn’t have some kind of impact on me,” Manumaleuna said.

Manumaleuna and his family are members of the Church of Latter Day Saints or ‘Mormons’. After hearing the tasteless chants from a small section of Oregon fans on Saturday, his father gathered the family and left at half time. TC Manumaleuna said of the incident,

“At first, they weren’t harmful chants, but then they got to ‘Eff the Mormons.’ At that time, just hearing that… it was kind of weird for me. It kind of hurt. My dad said let’s just go right after. After hearing those chants we decided to leave.”

Upcoming Visit

With three or four offers (depending on where you get your information) already in the bank and several other college teams interested, Manumaleuna is not short of options. But the kicker is, he has a visit with BYU scheduled in the upcoming weeks. Has this small section of Oregon fans has cost the university a potential star quarterback?