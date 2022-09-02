Oregon v Georgia – Odds, Picks & Predictions

Oregon Ducks (#11) @ Georgia Bulldogs (#3)

WHEN?

Kick-off: Saturday, 9/3/2022 3:30 pm EDT.

WHERE TO WATCH?

Watch live on ABC.

WHO IS THE FAVORITE?

Georgia are currently 16.5-point favorites and the total points line is sitting at 54.

In April, the two teams meeting in one of Saturday’s biggest games said goodbye to their star linemen when Travon Walker of Georgia and Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux both went top five in the NFL draft. Walker was the number one overall pick and four of his teammates from the College Football Championship winning team of last year also went in the first round. While that might seem like a lot of talent to replace, the Bulldogs are optimistic that their defensive conveyor belt will keep churning out championship-winning talent.

If there is anybody who will know about that talent it is new Oregon Ducks head coach, Dan Lanning. Lanning was Georgia’s defensive coordinator for the past three seasons, and was instrumental in helping land some of the recruits that will be starting on Saturday, before taking over from Mario Cristobal at Oregon. If there is one thing this team is not lacking, it is experience. The Ducks will return all five starters on their offensive line who will look to protect likely starting quarterback Bo Nix. If they can keep the pocket clean, Nix could look like a world-beater. On the other hand, if talent overcomes experience and they get Nix scrambling around, his accuracy will suffer and that could mean big problems for the Ducks.

Stetson Bennett will return as the Bulldogs’ national champion winning quarterback. Unfortunately for him, Dan Lanning will have the inside scoop and will think he knows what’s needed to rattle his cage. Much like the Ducks, the Bulldogs also return a highly experienced offensive line who barely gave up a sack all of last season. They will be met by a talented Ducks defense, who despite losing Kayvon Thibodeaux, return seven starters including exceptional linebacker Noah Sewell. Bennett has a little bit of a tendency to hang onto the ball a touch and it will be important that his hogs up-front keep the Ducks at bay.

WHAT IS THE PICK?

Both teams will need to keep their quarterbacks’ jerseys clean in this encounter and the team that does it the best will likely prevail as the victor. Oregon should have enough on both sides of the ball to keep this contest closer than the spread of 16.5-points suggest.

Oregon +16.5 @ -110 with Bovada and Everygame.