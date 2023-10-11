Week 7 of college football is already here. Time flies when you’re having fun, and the Washington Huskies and Oregon Ducks have certainly been doing that this season. Both teams meet on Saturday in a top-ten, Pac-12 matchup where both teams are undefeated. It’s a huge game where College Football Playoff hopes are on the line, and here we take a look at the betting odds while offering our best bets, picks and predictions.



🏈 Event: Oregon Ducks (8) @ Washington Huskies (7)

Oregon Ducks (8) @ Washington Huskies (7) 🏟️ Venue: Husky Stadium, Seattle, WA

Husky Stadium, Seattle, WA 📅 Date: Saturday, October 14th, 2023

Saturday, October 14th, 2023 ⏰ Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET 📺 TV: ABC

ABC 🎲 Odds: Washington -3 -115 / O/U 67

Best College Football Betting Sites in 2023

Oregon vs. Washington Odds, Spreads & Lines

Team Spread Odds Moneyline Total Odds Sportsbook Oregon

+3 -105 +130 Over 67 -102 Washington

-3 -1015 -150 Under 67 -118

*Odds correct at time of publication, but are subject to fluctuation.

Offense vs. Defense Matchups

Oregon Offense vs. Washington Defense

Oregon Offense Washington Defense 51.6 Points Per Game 18.4 557.8 Yards Per Game 365.0 7.1 Yards Per Rush 3.8 9.0 Yards Per Passing Attempt 6.1 0.6 Sacks Per Game 1.2

Washington Offense vs. Oregon Defense

Washington Offense

Oregon Defense 46.0 Points Per Game 11.8 569.4 Yards Per Game 255.6 4.7 Yards Per Rush 3.2 11.6 Yards Per Passing Attempt 4.8 0.6 Sacks Per Game 3.6

Oregon vs. Washington Best Bets & Predictions

When Oregon travel to Husky Stadium on Saturday, something will have to give as the undefeated Ducks take on undefeated Washington. Both teams are ranked in the top ten and the victor of this game massively bolsters their CFP resume.

Quarterbacks Bo Nix and Michael Penix are both having exceptional seasons and are both in the running for the Heisman Trophy. On Saturday, they both meet their toughest matchups of the season on defense.

The pass-heavy Washington offense is meeting an Oregon team that doesn’t even give up 5 yards per pass attempt. On the other side of the ball, the Huskies rank top-20 in the country in passing yards allowed. It could be a tough day at the office for the two QBs and even the run games could struggle a little.

Nix, Penix and their receivers are talented enough to overcome the issues on defense, but the total here is set a little high at 67.

With problems likely for both teams moving the ball, our prediction and best bet for this game is under 67 at -118 with BetOnline.

College Football Betting Guides 2023