Week 7 of college football is already here. Time flies when you’re having fun, and the Washington Huskies and Oregon Ducks have certainly been doing that this season. Both teams meet on Saturday in a top-ten, Pac-12 matchup where both teams are undefeated. It’s a huge game where College Football Playoff hopes are on the line, and here we take a look at the betting odds while offering our best bets, picks and predictions.
- 🏈 Event: Oregon Ducks (8) @ Washington Huskies (7)
- 🏟️ Venue: Husky Stadium, Seattle, WA
- 📅 Date: Saturday, October 14th, 2023
- ⏰ Time: 3:30 PM ET
- 📺 TV: ABC
- 🎲 Odds: Washington -3 -115 / O/U 67
Best College Football Betting Sites in 2023
|1.
|
$1000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
100% Sign Up Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|4.
|
$750 Sports Betting Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|6.
|
Up to $2,500 deposit match
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|7.
|
50% deposit match up to $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
|8.
|
200% Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer Now
Oregon vs. Washington Odds, Spreads & Lines
|Team
|Spread
|Odds
|Moneyline
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Oregon
|+3
|-105
|+130
|Over 67
|-102
|Washington
|-3
|-1015
|-150
|Under 67
|-118
*Odds correct at time of publication, but are subject to fluctuation.
Offense vs. Defense Matchups
Oregon Offense vs. Washington Defense
|Oregon Offense
|Washington Defense
|51.6
|Points Per Game
|18.4
|557.8
|Yards Per Game
|365.0
|7.1
|Yards Per Rush
|3.8
|9.0
|Yards Per Passing Attempt
|6.1
|0.6
|Sacks Per Game
|1.2
Washington Offense vs. Oregon Defense
|Washington Offense
|Oregon Defense
|46.0
|Points Per Game
|11.8
|569.4
|Yards Per Game
|255.6
|4.7
|Yards Per Rush
|3.2
|11.6
|Yards Per Passing Attempt
|4.8
|0.6
|Sacks Per Game
|3.6
Oregon vs. Washington Best Bets & Predictions
When Oregon travel to Husky Stadium on Saturday, something will have to give as the undefeated Ducks take on undefeated Washington. Both teams are ranked in the top ten and the victor of this game massively bolsters their CFP resume.
Quarterbacks Bo Nix and Michael Penix are both having exceptional seasons and are both in the running for the Heisman Trophy. On Saturday, they both meet their toughest matchups of the season on defense.
The pass-heavy Washington offense is meeting an Oregon team that doesn’t even give up 5 yards per pass attempt. On the other side of the ball, the Huskies rank top-20 in the country in passing yards allowed. It could be a tough day at the office for the two QBs and even the run games could struggle a little.
Nix, Penix and their receivers are talented enough to overcome the issues on defense, but the total here is set a little high at 67.
With problems likely for both teams moving the ball, our prediction and best bet for this game is under 67 at -118 with BetOnline.
College Football Betting Guides 2023
- College Football Betting Guide – Best NCAAF Sportsbooks Ranked & Reviewed.
- Free NCAAF Picks – Check out Expert College Football Picks.
- The Latest NCAAF Odds – Compare the Best College Football Odds.
- College Football Moneyline Odds Explained – Learn How To Win NCAAF Moneyline Bets.
- College Football Spreads Explained – Guide on How To Win NCAAF Spreads Bets.
- College Football Futures Odds Explained – Expert Guide on How to Win NCAAF Spread Bets.
- College Football Totals Odds Explained – Guide on How to Win College Football Totals Bets.