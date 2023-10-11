College Football Picks

Oregon vs. Washington Picks, Predictions & Best Bets: Both Offenses to Struggle on Saturday?

David Evans
bo nix

Week 7 of college football is already here. Time flies when you’re having fun, and the Washington Huskies and Oregon Ducks have certainly been doing that this season. Both teams meet on Saturday in a top-ten, Pac-12 matchup where both teams are undefeated. It’s a huge game where College Football Playoff hopes are on the line, and here we take a look at the betting odds while offering our best bets, picks and predictions.

  • 🏈 Event: Oregon Ducks (8) @ Washington Huskies (7)
  • 🏟️ Venue: Husky Stadium, Seattle, WA
  • 📅 Date: Saturday, October 14th, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • 📺 TV: ABC
  • 🎲 Odds: Washington -3 -115 / O/U 67

Oregon vs. Washington Odds, Spreads & Lines

Team Spread Odds Moneyline Total Odds Sportsbook
Oregon
 +3 -105 +130 Over 67 -102 Oregon vs. Washington Picks, Predictions & Best Bets: Both Offenses to Struggle on Saturday?
Washington
 -3 -1015 -150 Under 67 -118 Oregon vs. Washington Picks, Predictions & Best Bets: Both Offenses to Struggle on Saturday?

*Odds correct at time of publication, but are subject to fluctuation.

Offense vs. Defense Matchups

Oregon Offense vs. Washington Defense

Oregon Offense Washington Defense
51.6 Points Per Game 18.4
557.8 Yards Per Game 365.0
7.1 Yards Per Rush 3.8
9.0 Yards Per Passing Attempt 6.1
0.6 Sacks Per Game 1.2

Washington Offense vs. Oregon Defense

Washington Offense
 Oregon Defense
46.0 Points Per Game 11.8
569.4 Yards Per Game 255.6
4.7 Yards Per Rush 3.2
11.6 Yards Per Passing Attempt 4.8
0.6 Sacks Per Game 3.6

Oregon vs. Washington Best Bets & Predictions

When Oregon travel to Husky Stadium on Saturday, something will have to give as the undefeated Ducks take on undefeated Washington. Both teams are ranked in the top ten and the victor of this game massively bolsters their CFP resume.

Quarterbacks Bo Nix and Michael Penix are both having exceptional seasons and are both in the running for the Heisman Trophy. On Saturday, they both meet their toughest matchups of the season on defense.

The pass-heavy Washington offense is meeting an Oregon team that doesn’t even give up 5 yards per pass attempt. On the other side of the ball, the Huskies rank top-20 in the country in passing yards allowed. It could be a tough day at the office for the two QBs and even the run games could struggle a little.

Nix, Penix and their receivers are talented enough to overcome the issues on defense, but the total here is set a little high at 67.

With problems likely for both teams moving the ball, our prediction and best bet for this game is under 67 at -118 with BetOnline.

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
