Orioles acquire starting pitcher Cole Irvin from the Athletics

The Baltimore Orioles have improved their starting rotation with the acquisition of starting pitcher Cole Irvin of Anaheim, California. According to WCLU Radio 1490 on Friday, the Orioles acquired Irvin in a trade with the Oakland Athletics. There were also two minor league players involved in the deal. The Orioles acquired right handed pitcher Kyle Virbitsky and the Athletics acquired infielder Darell Hernaiz. The Orioles become the third team Irvin has pitched for following two seasons each with the Philadelphia Phillies and Oakland Athletics.

2022 MLB Season

In 30 games and 181 innings pitched, Irvin had a record of nine wins and 13 losses with an earned run average of 3.98. He gave up 174 hits, 80 earned runs, 25 home runs and 36 walks, to go along with 128 strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.16.

Best Outing in 2022

Irvin’s best outing in 2022 came on August 24 in a 3-2 Athletics win over the Miami Marlins. In this game he threw seven shutout innings and had 11 strikeouts, and gave up only three hits. Of his 92 pitches, 65 were for strikes. However, due to the fact the Athletics were unable to protect a 2-0 lead when Irvin left after seven innings (Oakland won in 10 innings), Irvin had a no decision.

Struggles with the Phillies and Athletics

Irvin was not effective in his time with Philadelphia. He had an earned run average of 5.83 in 2019, and 17.18 in 2020. During the 2020 season, Irvin gave up seven earned runs in three and two thirds innings. During 2019 however, Irvin did have a save in his rookie season. It came in a 6-1 Phillies win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on July 19, 2020. Then with the Athletics in 2021, Irvin led the American League in losses (15) and hits allowed (195).

Joining the Orioles starting rotation

Irvin is projected to be the number two pitcher in the Orioles’s starting rotation in 2023. He is expected to be behind Kyle Gibson, and ahead of righthanders Kyle Bradish, Dean Kremer and Grayson Rodriguez.