MLB News and Rumors

Orioles acquire starting pitcher Cole Irvin from the Athletics

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
MLB: Spring Training-Philadelphia Phillies at Tampa Bay Rays
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

The Baltimore Orioles have improved their starting rotation with the acquisition of starting pitcher Cole Irvin of Anaheim, California. According to WCLU Radio 1490 on Friday, the Orioles acquired Irvin in a trade with the Oakland Athletics. There were also two minor league players involved in the deal. The Orioles acquired right handed pitcher Kyle Virbitsky and the Athletics acquired infielder Darell Hernaiz. The Orioles become the third team Irvin has pitched for following two seasons each with the Philadelphia Phillies and Oakland Athletics.

2022 MLB Season

In 30 games and 181 innings pitched, Irvin had a record of nine wins and 13 losses with an earned run average of 3.98. He gave up 174 hits, 80 earned runs, 25 home runs and 36 walks, to go along with 128 strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.16.

Best Outing in 2022

Irvin’s best outing in 2022 came on August 24 in a 3-2 Athletics win over the Miami Marlins. In this game he threw seven shutout innings and had 11 strikeouts, and gave up only three hits. Of his 92 pitches, 65 were for strikes. However, due to the fact the Athletics were unable to protect a 2-0 lead when Irvin left after seven innings (Oakland won in 10 innings), Irvin had a no decision.

Struggles with the Phillies and Athletics

Irvin was not effective in his time with Philadelphia. He had an earned run average of 5.83 in 2019, and 17.18 in 2020. During the 2020 season, Irvin gave up seven earned runs in three and two thirds innings. During 2019 however, Irvin did have a save in his rookie season. It came in a 6-1 Phillies win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on July 19, 2020. Then with the Athletics in 2021, Irvin led the American League in losses (15) and hits allowed (195).

Joining the Orioles starting rotation

Irvin is projected to be the number two pitcher in the Orioles’s starting rotation in 2023. He is expected to be behind Kyle Gibson, and ahead of righthanders Kyle Bradish, Dean Kremer and Grayson Rodriguez.

 

 

Topics  
Athletics MLB News and Rumors Orioles
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
Milwaukee Brewers v New York Yankees

Athletics and Brewers sign corner infielders

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 26 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Rolen is Only Player Voted in '23 Baseball Hall of Fame Class
Scott Rolen Is Only MLB Player Voted into 2023 Baseball Hall of Fame Class
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Jan 25 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Michael A. Taylor
Royals trade outfielder Michael A. Taylor to the Twins and shortstop Adalberto Mondesi to the Red Sox
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 25 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Mike Clevenger Facing Investigation of Domestic Violence, Child Abuse
Mike Clevenger Facing Investigation of Domestic Violence, Child Abuse
Author image Dylan Williams  •  Jan 24 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Sal Bando
Former Athletics third baseman Sal Bando passes away at age 78
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 24 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Arraez
Why Twins and Marlins trade is the most intriguing in 2023 MLB offseason
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 23 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Adam Duvall Home Run
Red Sox sign outfielder Adam Duvall and Mariners sign infielder Tommy La Stella
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jan 20 2023
More News
Arrow to top