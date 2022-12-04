Orioles Bringing In Veteran Right Hander Kyle Gibson

The Baltimore Orioles are looking to build on their surprising 2022 campaign in free agency. The signing of Kyle Gibson appears to be the start of this.

The O’s are signing Gibson to a one-year contract as a veteran presence in an otherwise young pitching staff. ESPN and The Athletic reports.

Orioles in agreement with free-agent right-hander Kyle Gibson on one-year contract, pending physical, source tells @TheAthletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 3, 2022

Gibson has been in the Majors since 2013, pitching for the Minnesota Twins, Texas Rangers, and Philadelphia Phillies. He was a member of the Phillies team that reached the World Series in 2022. In the regular season, he started 31 games, going 10-8 with a 5.05 ERA in 167.2 innings. In the postseason, he was used in the bullpen, where he did not allow a run in two appearances. An appearance in the NLDS against San Diego, and the other in the World Series.

He is a one-time All-Star, earning the nod in 2021 with the Texas Rangers. He logged a 6-3 record, 2.87 ERA, and 1.17 WHIP before being traded to Philadelphia at the trade deadline.

Gibson is the second pitcher that Philadelphia has lost. Earlier this week, Zach Eflin signed a three-year deal with Tampa Bay.

The Orioles and the Pitching Staff

The Orioles hope that Kyle Gibson will provide veteran stability to a very young pitching staff. He replaces Jordan Lyles, who Baltimore declined to retain earlier this offseason.

With John Means still recovering from Tommy John surgery, the starting rotation lacks a ton of experience. Dean Kremer enjoyed a breakout season, posting a 3.23 ERA in 22 starts. Tyler Wells, Austin Voth, Kyle Bradish, and Spenser Watkins also had stretches of great pitching in 2022. In addition, prospects Grayson Rodriguez and D.L. Hall are expected to compete for starting spots in spring training.

The Orioles were the surprise of the MLB world last season. After only winning 52 games a year ago, they added 31 more wins for an 83-79 record. They fell three games shy of the third wild-card spot, losing to the Tampa Bay Rays.