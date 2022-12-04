MLB News and Rumors

Orioles Bringing In Veteran Right Hander Kyle Gibson

Author image
Dylan Williams
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
Orioles Bringing In Veteran Pitcher Kyle Gibson
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

The Baltimore Orioles are looking to build on their surprising 2022 campaign in free agency. The signing of Kyle Gibson appears to be the start of this.

The O’s are signing Gibson to a one-year contract as a veteran presence in an otherwise young pitching staff. ESPN and The Athletic reports.

Gibson has been in the Majors since 2013, pitching for the Minnesota Twins, Texas Rangers, and Philadelphia Phillies. He was a member of the Phillies team that reached the World Series in 2022. In the regular season, he started 31 games, going 10-8 with a 5.05 ERA in 167.2 innings. In the postseason, he was used in the bullpen, where he did not allow a run in two appearances. An appearance in the NLDS against San Diego, and the other in the World Series.

He is a one-time All-Star, earning the nod in 2021 with the Texas Rangers. He logged a 6-3 record, 2.87 ERA, and 1.17 WHIP before being traded to Philadelphia at the trade deadline.

Gibson is the second pitcher that Philadelphia has lost. Earlier this week, Zach Eflin signed a three-year deal with Tampa Bay.

The Orioles and the Pitching Staff

The Orioles hope that Kyle Gibson will provide veteran stability to a very young pitching staff. He replaces Jordan Lyles, who Baltimore declined to retain earlier this offseason.

With John Means still recovering from Tommy John surgery, the starting rotation lacks a ton of experience. Dean Kremer enjoyed a breakout season, posting a 3.23 ERA in 22 starts. Tyler Wells, Austin Voth, Kyle Bradish, and Spenser Watkins also had stretches of great pitching in 2022. In addition, prospects Grayson Rodriguez and D.L. Hall are expected to compete for starting spots in spring training.

The Orioles were the surprise of the MLB world last season. After only winning 52 games a year ago, they added 31 more wins for an 83-79 record. They fell three games shy of the third wild-card spot, losing to the Tampa Bay Rays.

Topics  
MLB News and Rumors Orioles
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dylan Williams

Dylan Williams is a contributor to the Sports Daily, based in Charlotte, NC. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington with a degree in Communication Studies. Dylan is an avid NFL, MLB, and NBA fan as well.
View All Posts By Dylan Williams

Dylan Williams

Twitter Linkedin
Dylan Williams is a contributor to the Sports Daily, based in Charlotte, NC. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington with a degree in Communication Studies. Dylan is an avid NFL, MLB, and NBA fan as well.
View All Posts By Dylan Williams

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
Gaylord Perry

MLB Hall of Famer Gaylord Perry dies at age of 84

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  28min
MLB News and Rumors
Bryan Reynolds Wants Off The Ship In Pittsburgh
Bryan Reynolds Wants Off The Ship In Pittsburgh
Author image Dylan Williams  •  5h
MLB News and Rumors
deGrom walks off mound
He’s Leaving Home
Author image metstradamus  •  2h
MLB News and Rumors
Mariners Trade For Second Baseman Kolten Wong
Mariners Trade For Second Baseman Kolten Wong
Author image Dylan Williams  •  Dec 2 2022
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Game One-Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Soxs
Matt Boyd returns to the Detroit Tigers
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 2 2022
MLB News and Rumors
Rays Sign Veteran Pitcher Zach Eflin
Rays Sign Veteran Pitcher Zach Eflin
Author image Dylan Williams  •  Dec 1 2022
MLB News and Rumors
What Aaron Judge Wants From the San Francisco Giants, Says J.P. Morosi
What Aaron Judge Wants From the San Francisco Giants, Says J.P. Morosi
Author image Dylan Williams  •  Dec 1 2022
More News
Arrow to top