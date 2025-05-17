MLB News and Rumors

Orioles fire manager Brandon Hyde

Jeremy Freeborn
Brandon Hyde

The Baltimore Orioles have fired manager Brandon Hyde of Santa Rosa, California on Saturday according to Mark Polishuk of MLB Trade Rumors. It has been a very disappointing start to the season for the Orioles. They were supposed to contend for the American League East Division pennant in 2025. After 43 games, the Orioles are dead last in the division with a record of 15 wins and 28 losses for a winning percentage of .349. Baltimore is already 10.5 games back of the division leading New York Yankees.

Hyde had been the Orioles manager since 2019. In that time, the Orioles have had a record of 421 wins and 492 losses and was the 2023 American League Manager of the Year.

Why have the Orioles struggled?

The Orioles have had bad pitching as a collective unit. They have given up 234 runs. The only team that has given up more runs in the American League are the Athletics as they have given up 256. As a team, the Orioles have the worst earned run average in the American League at a disastrous 5.31.

Charlie Morton and Kyle Gibson have struggled mightily. Morton leads the Majors in losses with seven, and at age 41 is showing his age as he has an earned run average of 8.35. Gibson has been even worse as be has an earned run average of 13.11, as he has given up 17 earned runs in 11 2/3 innings.

The Orioles offense has been ok, but has only scored 159 runs. The Orioles in fact have the second worst runs for and against ratio in all of baseball at -75. Only the Colorado Rockies who have had a disastrous start to the season at 7-37 have a worse runs for and against ratio at -145.

Who is Hyde’s interim replacement?

The Orioles are going with Tony Mansolino of Newport Beach, California as their interim manager. Mansolino had been the Orioles third base coach since 2020.

 

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
