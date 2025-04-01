Orioles outfielder Colton Cowser out long term with a broken thumb

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Colton Cowser of Houston, Texas will be out long term with a broken thumb. Cowser is expected to be out between six to eight weeks because of the injury.

When did Cowser suffer the injury?

Cowser slid into first base in the seventh inning on Sunday in a 3-1 Orioles loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. Cowser was out on the play, but it was a very close call, as the throw to Blue Jays pitcher Brendon Little barely beat Cowser.

Colton Cowser in 2025

Cowser struggled mightily against the Blue Jays in the four game series. Toronto and Baltimore won two games each. He batted only .125 with one hone run and one run batted in. During four games, 16 at bats, and 18 plate appearances, Cowser scored two runs and had two hits, one walk, and five total bases, with an on base percentage of .222 and a slugging percentage of .313. Cowser had one run each in the Orioles’s 12-2 win over the Blue Jays on Thursday, and in the Orioles’s 9-5 win over the Blue Jays on Saturday. In Thursday’s win, Cowser had a walk against Toronto, and in Saturday’s win, Cowser had a home run.

Colton Cowser in 2024

Last season, Cowser batted .242 with 24 home runs and 69 runs batted in. During 153 games, 499 at bats, and 561 plate appearances, he scored 77 runs and had 121 hits, 24 doubles, three triples, nine stolen bases, 52 walks, 223 total bases, three sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .321 and a slugging percentage of .447.

Who have the Orioles called up?

To fill Cowser’s spot on the Orioles roster, Baltimore has called up outfielder Dylan Carlson of Elk Grove, California. Carlson is joining his third Major League team after five seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals and one season with the Tampa Bay Rays. Last season, Carlson batted .209 with three home runs and 25 runs batted in.