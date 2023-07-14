The Major League Baseball All-Star Game took place Tuesday in Seattle with the National League beating the American League 3-2 in Seattle, Washington. One all-star from the American League you may not have heard of. Relief pitcher Yennier Cano of Ciego de Avila, Cuba of the Baltimore Orioles has had a dominant 2023 regular season after an awful 2022 Major League Baseball rookie regular season. His turnaround is extraordinary, and he is without a doubt the most improved player in all of baseball at the All-Star Break.

Amazing 2023 MLB season

In 37 games, Cano has a record of one win and one loss with a sparkling earned run average of 1.48. In 42 2/3 innings pitched, he has had four saves, 19 holds, and 38 strikeouts, and has given up 32 hits, seven earned runs, one home run, and six walks, to go along with a sensational WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 0.89. Cano’s lone win came in a 13-10 Orioles win over the Kansas City Royals on May 4.

Cano had a great start to the season. He did not give top a single earned run in his first 17 games. Cano’s 19 holds are the second most in the American League and the third most in Major League Baseball. The only two players with more holds were Erik Swanson of Fargo, North Dakota, who has had 21 holds with the Toronto Blue Jays, and Tyler Rogers of Littleton, Colorado, who has had 20 holds for the San Francisco Giants.

Struggles in 2022

Cano shared his time in 2022 with the Minnesota Twins and Orioles. In 13 games, he had a record of one win, and one loss with an earned run average of 11.50. In 18 innings pitched, Cano gave up 26 hits, 23 earned runs, three home runs, 16 walks, and two wild pitches, to go along with 21 strikeouts, zero holds, and a WHIP of 2.33.

Second in the AL East

With a record of 54 wins and 35 losses, the Orioles not only have the second best record in the American League East, but the second best record in the American League. Only the Tampa Bay Rays at 58 wins and 35 losses are better.