Orioles Select Jackson Holliday With The First Pick Of 2022 MLB Draft

With the first pick of the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft, the Baltimore Orioles selected Jackson Holliday out of Stillwater High School in Stillwater Oklahoma. Jackson is the son of former Major League Baseball player, Matt Holliday.

The Orioles have one of the best farm systems in all of baseball and adding Jackson Holliday to that list is certainly going to be a big plus for this organization.

Orioles Are Hot Going Into The All-Star Break

Baltimore looks to be one of the more interesting teams in the league at the moment as they’re currently playing great baseball and haven’t even hit their peak of what they’re going to be able to do once all of their prospects are called up. Sitting at 46-46, the Orioles are still in last place of the American League East but are very close to having a spot in the American League Wild-Card.

The 18-year-old played in the Perfect Game All-American Classic in 2021 and was the fifth-ranked prospect in the country according to Perfect Game. The left-handed-hitting shortstop found plenty of success during his 2022 high school season, hitting .685 with 89 hits, 29 doubles, 17 home runs, 79 RBIs, and 74 runs. He was named the 2022 Oklahoma State Player of the Year, as well as the National Player of the Year by Perfect Game.

The Orioles have a few other top prospects that are short stops. With Gunnar Henderson possibly getting called up soon, as well as Jordan Westburg, Jackson Holliday is certainly going to have to work hard if he wants to get to the big leagues sometime in the near future. Considering how young he still is, it’s certainly going to take him a few years before he gets the call. This was a great pick by the Baltimore Orioles and is always going to add to their already top farm system.

The 2022 MLB draft will continue for the next few days as other players will have their dreams made and get ready to fight for a big league spot.