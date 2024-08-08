Baltimore Orioles shortstop Jackson Holliday of Austin, Texas set an American League record on Wednesday. In a 7-3 Orioles win over the Toronto Blue Jays, he became the youngest player ever to hit a home run in three straight games. Holliday accomplished the feat at the age of 20 years and 247 days old.

When did the three home runs happen?

Holliday began the streak on Sunday in a 9-5 Orioles win over the Cleveland Guardians. He hit a solo shot off of Guardians starting pitcher Gavin Williams in the fourth inning which put the Orioles up 4-2 at the time. Holliday’s next home run came in a losing cause, a 5-2 Baltimore loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday. Holliday’s home run came in the top of the sixth inning to begin the scoring and came off of Blue Jays starting pitcher Chris Bassitt. The Blue Jays responded with five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Holliday made baseball history on Wednesday in a 7-3 Baltimore win over Toronto at Rogers Centre. His record dinger came in top of the seventh inning and was a two-run shot which also scored Eloy Jimenez of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, and put the Orioles up 4-3. Holliday’s home run was also the game winning run batted in.

Who holds MLB record?

Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. hit a home run in five straight games at 20 years and 239 days old during the 2018 Major League Baseball season.

Holliday in 2024

Jackson Holliday has actually struggled this season with consistency, even though he has shown significant power lately. He is batting only .190 after 17 games, and has only 11 hits in 58 at bats. Interestingly, five of his 11 hits are extra base hits (four home runs and one double).

Tied for American League East lead

The Orioles and Yankees are tied for the American League East lead. Both teams are at 68 wins and 47 losses.