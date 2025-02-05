Orioles sign outfielder Ramon Laureano

The Baltimore Orioles have signed outfielder Ramon Laureano of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic according to Darragh McDonald of MLB Trade Rumors. Laureano signed a one-year deal worth $4 million, and there is a $6.5 million option for the 2026 MLB season.

Who has Laureano played for?

The Orioles are the fourth Major League Baseball franchise Laureano has played for. He was previously with the Oakland Athletics for six seasons from 2018 to 2023, the Cleveland Guardians for two seasons (2023 and 2024), and the Atlanta Braves in 2024. Laureano was released by the Guardians on May 25 and then signed with the Braves on May 29. At the time, the Braves were in need of an outfielder because Michael Harris II of Decatur, Georgia went on the injury list with a hamstring strain.

Ramon Laureano’s 2024 MLB Statistics

Laureano batted .259 with 11 home runs and 33 runs batted in. During 98 games, 286 at bats and 309 plate appearances, he scored 35 runs and had 74 hits, 16 doubles, one triple, eight stolen bases, 15 walks, 125 total bases, one sacrifice fly, an on base percentage of .311 and a slugging percentage of .437. The sacrifice fly came while Laureano was still in Cleveland in a 4-2 Guardians win over the Braves on April 27. The game went into 11 innings before being decided.

This past season, Laureano was much better with the Braves than the Guardians. He had a batting average of .296 with Atlanta and .143 with Cleveland. With the Braves, Laureano had five games where he had three hits. With the Guardians, he had zero games with three hits, and only one game with two hits.

Improvements Defensively

Last season Laureano only committed one error. Earlier on in his career, Laureano led the Major Leagues for most errors by a center fielder (seven) while with the Athletics in 2019, and most errors by a right fielder (six) while with the Athletics and Guardians in 2023. In Baltimore, expect Laureano to play more of a reserve role.