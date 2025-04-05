Orioles trade outfielder Nick Gordon to Royals

The Baltimore Orioles have traded outfielder Nick Gordon of Avon Park, Florida to the Kansas City Royals according to Mark Polishuk of MLB Trade Rumors on Saturday. Gordon never played for the Orioles after signing a minor league contract on New Year’s Eve in 2024. The Orioles are receiving cash considerations in return.

Who has Gordon played for in the past?

Gordon played three straight seasons with the Minnesota Twins from 2021 to 2023. He was then with the Miami Marlins in 2024.

Gordon’s 2024 MLB Statistics

Gordon batted .227 with eight home runs and 32 runs batted in while in his only season with the Marlins. During 95 games, 260 at bats and 275 plate appearances, he scored 29 runs and had 59 hits, 11 doubles, one triple, five stolen bases, 11 walks, 96 total bases, three sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .258, and a slugging percentage of .369.

Gordon’s best game with the Marlins

Gordon’s most notable game with the Marlins this past season came on May 5 in a 12-3 Marlins win over the Oakland Athletics. Gordon had a career-high four hits, as he had two singles, one double and one home run.

Second time traded in his career

Gordon was once before traded. He was dealt from the Twins to the Marlins on February 11, 2024. In return, the Twins received southpaw relief pitcher Steven Okert of Riverside, California.

Fifth Overall Pick in the 2014 MLB Draft

Gordon was selected fifth overall in the 2014 Major League Baseball Draft by the Twins. He was only selected behind lefthanded pitcher Brady Aiken of San Diego, California (first overall by the Houston Astros), righthanded pitcher Tyler Kolek of Shepherd, Texas (second overall by the Miami Marlins), lefthanded pitcher Carlos Rodon of Miami, Florida (third overall ny the Chicago White Sox), and outfielder Kyle Schwarber of Middletown, Ohio (fourth overall by the Chicago Cubs). Aiken had the distinction of being only one of three first overall picks never to have played in the Major Leagues. Aiken was joined by catcher Steve Chilcott of Lancaster, California (New York Mets in 1966) and pitcher Brien Taylor of Beaufort, North Carolina (New York Yankees in 1991).