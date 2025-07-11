Orioles trade relief pitcher Bryan Baker to Rays

There was an American League East Division transaction made on Thursday. According to Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors, the Baltimore Orioles have traded right handed relief pitcher Bryan Baker of Fort Walton Beach, Florida to the Tampa Bay Rays for a Competitive Balance Draft Selection in the 2025 Major League Baseball Draft which begins on Sunday. The Orioles will now receive the 37th overall draft pick.

Third Major League Baseball team

The Rays will be Baker’s third Major League Baseball team he has played for. In addition to four seasons with the Orioles and his new team, the Rays, Baker pitched one inning in his rookie season with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2021.

Bryan Baker’s 2025 MLB Statistics with the Orioles

Baker had a record of three wins and two losses in 42 games with the Orioles, with an earned run average of 3.52. During 38 1/3 innings pitched, he gave up 33 hits, 15 earned runs, eight home runs, and nine walks, to go along with 49 strikeouts, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.10. Baker also had 10 holds and two saves.

Baker’s two saves in 2025

Baker’s two saves for the Orioles in 2025 came in the first week of June. On June 1, Baker threw one shutout inning, and had two strikeouts in a 3-2 Orioles win over the Chicago White Sox. Baker had 13 pitches of which eight pitches were strikes. He also had a fly ball out. Then on June 5, Baker threw one shutout inning, had two strikeouts, and gave up one hit in a 4-3 Orioles win over the Seattle Mariners. Baker threw to four batters and 14 pitches, of which 10 were strikes.

Baker struggles in Rays debut

Baker in fact made his Rays debut on Thursday night at Fenway Park, and it was a relatively poor performance. He threw one inning and gave up three earned runs, two hits and two walks, and had one strikeout. The Rays ended up losing 4-3 to the Boston Red Sox. Baker also threw 12 balls. That was the third most number of balls he has had in a game this season. Baker threw 13 balls in a 9-5 Orioles win over the Cincinnati Reds on April 19, and 15 balls in a 4-2 Orioles loss to the New York Yankees on June 22.

The Rays are currently in third place in the American League East. They have a record of 50 wins and 44 losses, and are four and a half games back of the division leading Blue Jays.