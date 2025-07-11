MLB News and Rumors

Orioles trade relief pitcher Bryan Baker to Rays

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
USATSI_26455720_168396541_lowres-2

There was an American League East Division transaction made on Thursday. According to Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors, the Baltimore Orioles have traded right handed relief pitcher Bryan Baker of Fort Walton Beach, Florida to the Tampa Bay Rays for a Competitive Balance Draft Selection in the 2025 Major League Baseball Draft which begins on Sunday. The Orioles will now receive the 37th overall draft pick.

Third Major League Baseball team

The Rays will be Baker’s third Major League Baseball team he has played for. In addition to four seasons with the Orioles and his new team, the Rays, Baker pitched one inning in his rookie season with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2021.

Bryan Baker’s 2025 MLB Statistics with the Orioles

Baker had a record of three wins and two losses in 42 games with the Orioles, with an earned run average of 3.52. During 38 1/3 innings pitched, he gave up 33 hits, 15 earned runs, eight home runs, and nine walks, to go along with 49 strikeouts, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.10. Baker also had 10 holds and two saves.

Baker’s two saves in 2025

Baker’s two saves for the Orioles in 2025 came in the first week of June. On June 1, Baker threw one shutout inning, and had two strikeouts in a 3-2 Orioles win over the Chicago White Sox. Baker had 13 pitches of which eight pitches were strikes. He also had a fly ball out.  Then on June 5, Baker threw one shutout inning, had two strikeouts, and gave up one hit in a 4-3 Orioles win over the Seattle Mariners. Baker threw to four batters and 14 pitches, of which 10 were strikes.

Baker struggles in Rays debut

Baker in fact made his Rays debut on Thursday night at Fenway Park, and it was a relatively poor performance. He threw one inning and gave up three earned runs, two hits and two walks, and had one strikeout. The Rays ended up losing 4-3 to the Boston Red Sox. Baker also threw 12 balls. That was the third most number of balls he has had in a game this season. Baker threw 13 balls in a 9-5 Orioles win over the Cincinnati Reds on April 19, and 15 balls in a 4-2 Orioles loss to the New York Yankees on June 22.

The Rays are currently in third place in the American League East. They have a record of 50 wins and 44 losses, and are four and a half games back of the division leading Blue Jays.

 

Topics  
MLB News and Rumors Orioles Rays
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_7678171_168396541_lowres-2

MLB All-Star pitcher Joe Coleman dies at age 78

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  20h
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_19181167_168396541_lowres-2
Nationals name Miguel Cairo interim manager
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 8 2025
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies
George Springer, Michael Busch and Zack Wheeler named Players of the Week
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 8 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_4779904_168396541_lowres-2
Former White Sox pitcher Bobby Jenks dies at age 44
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 6 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_26504680_168396541_lowres-2
Cubs set franchise record for most home runs in a game
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 5 2025
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies
Hunter Brown and Zack Wheeler named MLB Pitchers of the Month for June
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 4 2025
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_19150344_168396541_lowres-2
Juan Soto and Cal Raleigh named MLB Players of the Month for June 2025
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jul 4 2025
More News
Arrow to top