Orioles trade relief pitcher Scott Blewett to Braves

Jeremy Freeborn
The Baltimore Orioles and Atlanta Braves made a trade on Sunday. The Orioles traded right handed relief pitcher Scott Blewett of Syracuse, New York to the Braves for cash considerations.

Fourth Major League Baseball franchise

Blewett pitched two seasons with the Kansas City Royals from 2020 to 2021, two seasons with the Minnesota Twins in 2024 and 2025, and one season with the Orioles in 2025. The Braves will be Blewett’s third Major League Baseball franchise this season. It is also the second time Blewett has changed teams in eight days. He was selected off waivers by the Orioles from the Twins on April 14.

2025 MLB Statistics

Blewett has pitched four games this season (two with the Twins and two with the Orioles). He does not have a decision with an earned run average of 1.00. During nine innings, Blewett has given up nine hits, one earned run, and one walk, to go alomg with 11 strikeouts, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.11. Despite having excellent statistics in 2025, Blewett has yet to pitch in a game where his team has come out victorious this season.

2024 MLB Statistics

Last season, Blewett was very effective in 12 games with the Twins. He posted a record of one win and one loss, with an earned run average of 1.77. During 20 1/3 innings pitched, Blewett gave up 17 hits, four earned runs, two home runs and eight walks, to go along with 18 strikeouts, and a WHIP of 1.23. Blewett’s win came on September 20 in a 4-2 Twins win over the Boston Red Sox at the famous Fenway Park. Blewett pitched the 11th inning, had two strikeouts and only gave up one walk. He threw 12 pitches, of which nine were strikes.

Both teams slow out of the gate

The Orioles are at nine wins and 12 losses. The Braves are at nine wins and 13 losses. Both franchises made the playoffs in 2024.

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
