Desmond Bane has officially been traded to the Orlando Magic. The details of the trade include Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, four first-round picks, and a pick swap going to the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for the shooting guard. This trade has already made plenty of headlines and become the subject of debate surrounding the value of a player like Desmond Bane. Many NBA peers feel the Magic overpaid by sending four first-round picks to the Grizzlies.

Others believe it’s exactly what Orlando needed to upgrade their offense. As for Memphis, there’s growing speculation about the direction of their franchise. Especially since Bane had been a key part of their core for the past five seasons. All in all, this trade marks the first major NBA deal of the summer and could signal a very busy offseason ahead for the Association.

Orlando Magic Trade for Desmond Bane, Send Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Cole Anthony, Four First-Round Picks, and a Pick Swap to the Memphis Grizzlies

Desmond Bane’s Fit With the Magic



Orlando’s Achilles heel for a while now has been their offense—particularly their perimeter shooting. This past season, the Magic ranked dead last at 30th in team three-point field goal percentage (31.8 percent). They also ranked 27th in overall field goal percentage (44.5 percent). The organization is hopeful that Desmond Bane will help address these weaknesses.

Over his career, Bane has posted a three-point shooting percentage of 41.0 percent, along with a career field goal percentage of 47.2 percent. He has also averaged 17.8 points per game throughout his five seasons. Bane has been a consistent and reliable rotational player for Memphis. Now, he’ll now take on added responsibility with a young Orlando Magic squad. On paper, he appears to be a strong fit for the Magic.

What Does This Mean for the Memphis Grizzlies?

The Grizzlies got a haul for Desmond Bane—that much is certain. With four new first-round picks in hand, some speculate that the team may be entering a rebuilding phase. However, there’s also the possibility that Memphis is gearing up to make another move. Perhaps for an All-Star, using those draft assets. The Grizzlies still have star point guard Ja Morant and All-Star center Jaren Jackson Jr., who is also a former Defensive Player of the Year. The team could use their draft capital to begin building a new core around that star duo. All in all, this trade has certainly raised eyebrows across the NBA landscape.