NBA News and Rumors

Orlando Magic: Promote Anthony Parker to GM, Waive Bol Bol

Dan Girolamo
Orlando Magic center Bol Bol

In a series of moves, the Orlando Magic promoted Anthony Parker to general manager and waived Bol Bol.

Anthony Parker Promoted To Orlando Magic General Manager

The Magic promoted Parker, the assistant GM, to general manager, President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman announced today. Pete D’Alessandro, who joined the team as an assistant GM in 2017, was promoted to executive vice president.

“We are equally excited for Anthony and Pete in their well-deserved promotions. Anthony brings a unique perspective to our group as a former player and it has been great to watch his progression from player to scout to G League GM to the Magic’s assistant general manager. Anthony is the ultimate team player and we look forward to his continued leadership, experience and energy.

Former Magic GM John Hammond will move into the role of senior advisor to the president of basketball operations. Hammond is best known for his tenure as the general manager of the Milwaukee Bucks, where he won NBA Executive of the Year in 2010 and drafted superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo in 2013.

“We are excited for John’s well-deserved next chapter,” said Weltman. “He has, and will continue to be, an invaluable resource. His experience has helped set the table for the Magic’s future and we look forward to continuing to lean on him in regard to everything from player evaluation to player development. He helped build a great team in Milwaukee and won a championship in Detroit. He has, and will continue to be, a great friend, mentor and confidant to the Magic family.”

Orlando Magic Waive Bol Bol

Yesterday, the Magic waived Bol Bol after one season in Orlando. The Magic had until Tuesday’s deadline to Bol’s $2.2 million contract for next season, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

The 7-foot-2 forward/center can now be claimed by a team with cap space or a trade exception.

Bol is coming off his best season as a pro. In 70 games, the 23-year-old from Sudan averaged career highs in points (9.1), rebounds (5.8), assists (1.0), and blocks (1.2).

Magic NBA News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

