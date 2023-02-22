News

Oscars 2023: Best Picture Odds, Predictions, And Best Bets

Dan Girolamo
Director Steven Spielberg poses with cast from The Fabelmans.

The 2023 Oscars (95th Academy Awards) will air on March 12. The top prize of the night is the coveted Best Picture award. Recent films to win Best Picture include Coda, Nomadland, Parasite, Green Book, and The Shape of Water. Who will win at this year’s ceremony? Below are odds, predictions, and best bets for Best Picture at the 2023 Oscars.

2023 Oscars Best Picture Odds

Top online sportsbooks have Everything Everywhere All at Once (EEAAO) as the favorite to win Best Picture at -300. Directed by the Daniels, Everything Everywhere All at Once is the odds leader for a good reason. It leads the field with 11 nominations, including Best Director and Best Original Screenplay.

Behind EEAAO is The Banshees of Inisherin at +500. Martin McDonagh’s black comedy is about the dissolution of a male friendship. McDonagh is the favorite to win Best Original Screenplay, which helps its case for Best Picture.

All Quiet on the Western Front (+900), Top Gun: Maverick (+1000), and The Fabelmans (+1200) round out the top five.

Below are the odds for Best Picture.

Best Picture Odds Play
Everything Everywhere All at Once -300 BetOnline logo
The Banshees of Inisherin +500 BetOnline logo
All Quiet on the Western Front   +900 BetOnline logo
Top Gun: Maverick     +1000 BetOnline logo
The Fabelmans +1200 BetOnline logo
Elvis +2500 BetOnline logo
Tar +3300 BetOnline logo
Avatar: The Way of Water +5000 BetOnline logo
Triangle of Sadness +8000 BetOnline logo
Women Talking +10000 BetOnline logo

2023 Oscars Best Picture Predictions And Best Bets

While it may win, there are better value plays to make for best bets.

All Quiet on the Western Front +900

Netflix’s All Quiet on the Western Front is coming off a monumental weekend at the BAFTAs. The German war film won seven BAFTAs, the most for a non-English-language film. In 2020, Nomadland won Best Film at the BAFTAs before winning Best Picture at the Oscars.

Bet on All Quiet on the Western Front +900 at BetOnline

The Fabelmans +1200

Never count out Spielberg. The Fabelmans won Best Motion Picture – Drama at the 2023 Golden Globes. If it picks up the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, it will be in a prime position to win the Oscar for Best Picture.

Bet on The Fabelmans +1200 at BetOnline

Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
