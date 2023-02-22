Oscars 2023: Best Picture Odds, Predictions, And Best Bets

The 2023 Oscars (95th Academy Awards) will air on March 12. The top prize of the night is the coveted Best Picture award. Recent films to win Best Picture include Coda, Nomadland, Parasite, Green Book, and The Shape of Water. Who will win at this year’s ceremony? Below are odds, predictions, and best bets for Best Picture at the 2023 Oscars.

2023 Oscars Best Picture Odds

Top online sportsbooks have Everything Everywhere All at Once (EEAAO) as the favorite to win Best Picture at -300. Directed by the Daniels, Everything Everywhere All at Once is the odds leader for a good reason. It leads the field with 11 nominations, including Best Director and Best Original Screenplay.

Behind EEAAO is The Banshees of Inisherin at +500. Martin McDonagh’s black comedy is about the dissolution of a male friendship. McDonagh is the favorite to win Best Original Screenplay, which helps its case for Best Picture.

All Quiet on the Western Front (+900), Top Gun: Maverick (+1000), and The Fabelmans (+1200) round out the top five.

Below are the odds for Best Picture.

Best Picture Odds Play Everything Everywhere All at Once -300 The Banshees of Inisherin +500 All Quiet on the Western Front +900 Top Gun: Maverick +1000 The Fabelmans +1200 Elvis +2500 Tar +3300 Avatar: The Way of Water +5000 Triangle of Sadness +8000 Women Talking +10000

2023 Oscars Best Picture Predictions And Best Bets

While it may win, there are better value plays to make for best bets.

All Quiet on the Western Front +900

Netflix’s All Quiet on the Western Front is coming off a monumental weekend at the BAFTAs. The German war film won seven BAFTAs, the most for a non-English-language film. In 2020, Nomadland won Best Film at the BAFTAs before winning Best Picture at the Oscars.

Bet on All Quiet on the Western Front +900 at BetOnline

The Fabelmans +1200

Never count out Spielberg. The Fabelmans won Best Motion Picture – Drama at the 2023 Golden Globes. If it picks up the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, it will be in a prime position to win the Oscar for Best Picture.