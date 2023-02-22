Oscars 2023: Best Picture Odds, Predictions, And Best Bets

The 2023 Oscars (95th Academy Awards) will air on March 12. The top prize of the night is the coveted Best Picture award. Recent films to win Best Picture include Coda, Nomadland, Parasite, Green Book, and The Shape of Water. Who will win at this year’s ceremony? Below are odds, predictions, and best bets for Best Picture at the 2023 Oscars.
2023 Oscars Best Picture Odds
Top online sportsbooks have Everything Everywhere All at Once (EEAAO) as the favorite to win Best Picture at -300. Directed by the Daniels, Everything Everywhere All at Once is the odds leader for a good reason. It leads the field with 11 nominations, including Best Director and Best Original Screenplay.
Behind EEAAO is The Banshees of Inisherin at +500. Martin McDonagh’s black comedy is about the dissolution of a male friendship. McDonagh is the favorite to win Best Original Screenplay, which helps its case for Best Picture.
All Quiet on the Western Front (+900), Top Gun: Maverick (+1000), and The Fabelmans (+1200) round out the top five.
Below are the odds for Best Picture.
|Best Picture
|Odds
|Play
|Everything Everywhere All at Once
|-300
|The Banshees of Inisherin
|+500
|All Quiet on the Western Front
|+900
|Top Gun: Maverick
|+1000
|The Fabelmans
|+1200
|Elvis
|+2500
|Tar
|+3300
|Avatar: The Way of Water
|+5000
|Triangle of Sadness
|+8000
|Women Talking
|+10000
2023 Oscars Best Picture Predictions And Best Bets
While it may win, there are better value plays to make for best bets.
All Quiet on the Western Front +900
Netflix’s All Quiet on the Western Front is coming off a monumental weekend at the BAFTAs. The German war film won seven BAFTAs, the most for a non-English-language film. In 2020, Nomadland won Best Film at the BAFTAs before winning Best Picture at the Oscars.
The Fabelmans +1200
Never count out Spielberg. The Fabelmans won Best Motion Picture – Drama at the 2023 Golden Globes. If it picks up the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture, it will be in a prime position to win the Oscar for Best Picture.