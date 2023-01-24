Oscars 2023: Everything Everywhere All At Once To Win Best Picture

It’s award season as Hollywood gears up for the 2023 Academy Awards on March 12 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Every year, the Oscars highlight the biggest movies, actors and actresses. In 2023, the Best Picture includes critically-acclaimed nominees like Everything Everywhere All At Once, The Banshees of Inisherin and The Fabelmens.

However, according to the top US sports betting sites, one of these films is a heavy favorite to win the award.

The Oscars odds were recently released, revealing the top picks for the 2023 Academy Awards.

Below, we’ll go over the Oscars 2023 odds from the top online sportsbooks and let you know who’s going to win Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Actress.

Oscars 2023 Odds

On Tuesday, the nominations for the 95th Academy Awards were unveiled and the best online sportsbooks wasted no time releasing odds for the 2023 Oscar Nominees.

Blockbuster hits like Top Gun Maverick and Avatar: Way of Water received nominations for Best Picture.

Unsurprisingly, Everything Everywhere All At Once leads all films with 11 Oscar nominations.

Oscars 2023: Best Picture Nominees & Odds

At -165 odds to win Best Picture, Everything Everywhere All At Once has a 62.26% implied probability to win the Academy Award.

The Banshees of Inisherin has the second best odds at +225 but has only a 30.77% chance of winning the award.

Check out the Oscars 2023 odds for Best Picture below.

Best Picture Nominee Odds Play Everything Everywhere All At Once -165 The Banshees of Inisherin +225 Top Gun Maverick +1000 The Fabelmans +1100 All Quiet on the Western Front +3500 Tar +3500 Women Talking +6500 Avatar:The Way of Water +8000 Elvis +10000 Triangle of Sadness +10000

Oscars 2023: Best Director Nominees & Odds

Everything Everywhere All At Once took the world by storm by introducing a wildly inventive idea on screen. The movie earned strong reviews, making Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert the front runners to win Best Director.

At -140 odds, the pair have an implied probability of 58.33% of taking home the Oscar. However, Steve Spielberg’s The Fabelmans is a close second with +110 odds, giving it a 47.62% chance of winning.

Check out the odds for Best Director below.

Best Director Nominee Odds Play Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All At Once) -140 Steve Spielberg (The Fabelmans) +110 Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin) +1200 Todd Field (Tar) +2000 Ruben Ostlund (Triangle of Sadness) +5000

Oscars 2023: Best Actor Nominees & Odds

While the Whale didn’t receive a Best Picture Nomination, the onscreen performance by Brendan Fraser may have won him an Oscar. Fraser currently leads the list of nominees as the favorite to win Best Actor at -136 odds, which is an implied probability of 57.80%.

Meanwhile Austin Butler has +200 odds to win the award for playing Elvis in the self titled film. Butler only has a 33.33% probability of winning.

Check out the best actor odds below.

Best Actor Nominee Odds Play Brendan Fraser (The Whale) -136 Austin Butler (Elvis) +200 Colin Farrell (The Banchees of Inisherin) +250 Bill Nighy (Living) +2000 Paul Mescal (Aftersun) +3300

Oscars 2023: Best Actress Nominees & Odds

Despite all the hype surrounding Everything Everywhere All At Once, Michelle Yeoh isn’t the favorite to win best actress. Yeoh comes in at +110 odds to win the 2023 Academy Award with only a 47.62 probability to win.

Instead, Cate Blanchett leads in the nominations for best actress with -161 odds to win at an implied probability of 61.73% to win for her performance in Tar.

Check out best actress odds below.

Best Actress Nominee Odds Play Cate Blanchett (Tar) -161 Michelle Yeoh(Everything Everywhere All At Once) +110 Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans) +1400 Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie) +1600 Ana de Armas (Blonde) +1800

Oscars 2023: Best Supporting Actor Nominees & Odds

It almost seems like a lock for Ke Huy Quan to win best Supporting Actor for his role in Everything All At Once. He is a heavy favorite at -1000 odds to win. Quan leads all nominations with the implied probability of 90.91% to win an Academy Award.

Following Quan, Brendan Gleeson receives a nomination for best supporting actor in The Banshees of Inisherin. At +550 odds, Gleeson is a longshot to win with only a 15.38% probability to win.

Check out the odds for best supporting actor below.

Best Supporting Actor Nominee Odds Play Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All At Once) -1000 Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin) +550 Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin) +1000 Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway) +1400 Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans) +2000

Oscars 2023: Best Supporting Actress Nominees & Odds

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever didn’t receive an Oscar nomination for Best Picture but Angela Bassett’s role caught enough attention to be nominated as best supporting actress.

She leads the nominations with -227 odds to win at an implied probability of 69.44%. Meanwhile Kerry Condon of The Banshees of Inisherin has a 40% chance of winning at +150 odds.

Check out the odds for best supporting actress nominations below.