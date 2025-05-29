Overrate That: The Rise of Tyrese Haliburton

Tyrese Haliburton has emerged as the engine behind the Indiana Pacers’ improbable Cinderella-like run to the brink of the NBA Finals. As of May 28th, 2025, the Pacers stand just one win away from their first Finals appearance since the 2000 season. A Finals where they faced off against the powerhouse duo of Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal on the Los Angeles Lakers.

Much of Indiana’s unexpected success can be traced to Haliburton’s historic postseason performances. In Game Four of the Eastern Conference Finals against the New York Knicks, Haliburton made NBA history by becoming the first player ever to record a playoff triple-double with no turnovers while tallying at least 30 points, 15 assists, and 10 rebounds. His exact stat line—32 points, 15 assists, and 12 rebounds—was a masterclass in efficiency, vision, and leadership. Thanks to that transcendent game, the Pacers seized a commanding 3–1 series lead.

While the Pacers have thrived as a team, it’s clear that Haliburton is their heart and soul. His vision, unselfishness, and control of pace have elevated a young roster into legitimate title contenders. Once seen as a polarizing figure—particularly after an anonymous player poll ranked him as the most overrated star in the league—Haliburton has silenced his critics and flipped that narrative entirely. If anything, he’s proving he was underrated all along.

Tyrese Haliburton’s Rise to Stardom

Tyrese Haliburton’s Postseason Rise: A Case for Superstar Status

Haliburton’s game may not be built on raw athleticism. However, his elite basketball IQ and skill level have set him apart. This postseason, he has demonstrated an uncanny ability to read the floor, anticipate defensive rotations, and thread passes into impossibly tight windows. These are hallmarks of the league’s great floor generals—and Haliburton belongs in that conversation.

Take, for instance, his Game Two performance against the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round. A matchup where he orchestrated a fourth-quarter comeback by scoring or assisting on 17 of the Pacers’ final 21 points. In that game, he used his deceptive handle and stop-start pace to collapse the defense, repeatedly setting up open shooters and finishing in the lane with crafty floaters.

In another signature moment during Game Five of the conference semifinals against the Boston Celtics, Haliburton drilled back-to-back deep three-point shots from well beyond the arc to erase a late deficit—one off the dribble, the other on a catch-and-shoot set—showcasing his underrated shooting range despite his unconventional form.

Statistically, he’s been dominant across multiple advanced metrics:

First in Assist Percentage (39.1%)

First in Assist Ratio (34.7)

Third in Offensive Rating (121.4)

Top-10 in Net Rating (9.7)

These aren’t just numbers. They’re indicators of someone who controls every possession he’s involved in that heavily impacts the outcome of the game.

A Top-10 Player in the League? The Answer is Becoming Clear

Tyrese Haliburton has made the leap from All-Star to bona fide superstar. His performances in high-pressure playoff moments have placed him firmly in the conversation among the NBA’s top 10 players. He may not possess the physical tools of a Giannis or the scoring volume of a Luka. However, his all-around impact—particularly his ability to elevate everyone around him—is on par with the game’s elite.

Perhaps the most telling sign of his growth is how he responds to adversity. After being labeled “overrated” in an anonymous player survey, Haliburton didn’t lash out. He responded with poise and production—letting his play do the talking. It has shouted volumes.

Whether or not the Pacers finish this fairytale run with a championship, Tyrese Haliburton has already rewritten his story. Once viewed as a promising young player, he is now the undeniable face of a franchise—and possibly, the future face of the league.