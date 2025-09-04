P.J. Washington Agrees to Four-Year Extension With Mavericks

P.J. Washington has recently agreed to a four-year, $90 million contract extension with the Dallas Mavericks, according to NBA insider Shams Charania. Washington was originally set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2026 before this extension was finalized. A reliable three-and-D wing, Washington has been a consistent presence for the Mavericks ever since they acquired him during the 2023–24 campaign. Amid the ups and downs of the Dallas organization over the past year, he has been a rare constant. He has now been rewarded with a lucrative long-term deal.

P.J. Washington, Dallas Mavericks Agree to Four-Year, $90 Million Contract Extension

P.J. Washington’s Impact

The six-foot-seven forward has steadily developed into a high-level role player. He’s a stabilizing force who plays one of the most important positions in the modern NBA. Since arriving in Dallas, Washington has seemingly found a true home. Last season, he averaged 14.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.1 blocks, and 1.1 steals per game. The former Kentucky Wildcat also posted a three-point shooting percentage of 38.1 percent and a field goal percentage of 45.3 percent. Notably, he recorded a career-high player efficiency rating of 14.0.

However, Washington’s impact goes well beyond the stat sheet. His versatility on the defensive end is a major asset. he’s capable of guarding multiple positions thanks to his length and lateral quickness. He contests shots effectively and excels as a weak-side defender. Offensively, he can operate in the low post when needed, and with a seven-foot-two wingspan, the seven-year veteran is able to initiate plays and find open teammates. The intangible value he brings to the Mavericks cannot be overstated. It’s a key reason why Dallas made the move to secure him for the foreseeable future.

Can He Be a Glue Guy for the Dallas Mavericks?

As the Mavericks look to develop and build around rising star Cooper Flagg, it’s more important than ever for the team to have a stabilizing presence in the locker room. P.J. Washington fits that mold perfectly. He’s a self-aware role player who understands his responsibilities and executes them consistently. He also knows when to step up and when to defer to the stars. An underrated quality that many NBA rookies take time to learn. In that sense, Washington could be a strong role model for Flagg as he adjusts to the league.

There’s still room for Washington to grow, which makes this deal a potential win-win for both sides. While the 2024 season was anything but smooth for Dallas, Washington’s steady production stood out as a bright spot. With this extension, the Mavericks are betting on both his current value and his future upside.