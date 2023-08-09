The return of Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams as the leader of USC’s football team is of course a massive deal for the Trojans. Williams is back to lead the charge and aims to accomplish his mission this season in winning a Pac-12 title and getting USC to the college football playoff.

Last season, his performance was hampered by an injury during the Pac-12 Championship, resulting in a 47-24 loss to Utah. Utah was certainly an issue for the Trojans last year as the Utes were also responsible for USC’s sole Pac-12 loss during the regular season as well, a thrilling 43-42 battle in Salt Lake City. But in 2023 USC will host Utah in Los Angeles, seeking to avenge their defeats from 2022. The Pac-12 Championship loss dashed USC’s hopes of securing a spot in the College Football Playoff. Consequently, this season is seen as a championship-or-bust scenario for the Trojans. And while USC’s toughest Pac-12 challenges are at home in matchups against the Utes and Washington, they are on the road at Notre Dame and at Oregon on November 11th. Six of their final seven games are going to be absolute battles as they start at ND on October 14th and then go vs Utah, At Cal, vs Washington, At Oregon, and then the season finale in LA against UCLA.

As excellent as Caleb WIlliams and their offense led by head coach and guru Lincoln Riley will be, USC is focusing on strengthening its defense. They’ve brought in a range of top transfers, both on the defensive line and at linebacker. The team struggled against the run last season, and the loss of sack leader Tuli Tuipulotu to the NFL Draft added to the challenges.

Running back Austin Jones is expected to be a crucial asset, particularly as Travis Dye has also moved on to the NFL, along with top wide receiver Jordan Addison, who led the team in receptions last season. After Addison, USC retains their next three leading receivers, who collectively accounted for 15 touchdowns last season and have already developed a relationship with Caleb Williams.

USC is acutely aware that they were just a couple of pivotal plays away from clinching the Pac-12 Championship and securing a spot in the College Football Playoff. Until they can ensure themselves a Pac-12 Championship in 2023, that feeling of near-miss will linger.

Washington Huskies +320

the decision to attempt the throw might be questionable, but the ball placement is not. literally perfect. michael penix jr has just as many (maybe more tbh) laugh out loud good throws as williams & maye. pic.twitter.com/hlXIE1COU0 — Kyron Samuels (@kyronsamuels) August 4, 2023

If it feels like Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. has been playing college forever, that’s because he kind of has been. The 23-year-old, sixth-year Senior started his career at Indiana back in 2018. And there is no doubt 2022 in Washington was his best in college football. Penix threw for a career-high 31 TDs and only 8 INTs while amassing more than 4,600 yards. Washington had an impressive 2022 season with 11 wins, and there’s a strong possibility that they could exceed that record this year and the key will be the performance of quarterback Penix Jr. He’s generating significant buzz as a potential contender for the Heisman Trophy, and if he lives up to that potential and receives comparable contributions from his wide receivers, the Huskies could boast one of the most formidable offenses in the nation.

The defensive aspect is equally important. With key players like Bralen Trice, Zion Tupuola-Fetui, and Tuli Letuligasenoa returning, among others, from a defense that ranked third in yards per game allowed within the Pac-12 last season, the Huskies have a solid foundation to build upon and could have one of the top defenses in the Pac-12 and the entire country. Washington is fortunate to have Pac-12 rival Oregon at home on October 14th, but the most pivotal two-game stretch starts on November 4th at USC followed by a home matchup with Utah the next weekend. With Penix leading the offense, and a potential top-5 defense, Washington is a legit Pac-12 and national title contender.

Oregon Ducks +300

🗣️Oregon QB Bo Nix will be a 1st-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft pic.twitter.com/iD1l23sfcp — Nick (@HolzSportsCo) August 4, 2023

In 2022, Oregon got off to a strong start with an 8-1 (6-0) record and looked like a legit national title contender until they stumbled in their last three games, including a disappointing and narrow loss to in-state rival Oregon State. Quarterback Bo Nix returns as a key leader, yet Oregon needs significant adjustments to remain competitive in the upper echelons of the Pac-12 in the latter half of the season in 2023.

With Will Stein stepping in as Oregon’s new offensive coordinator, the team faces the task of replacing four starters on the offensive line. The real challenges begin thereafter. In a span of five games, Oregon faces tough road matches against Washington and Utah and hosts USC, culminating in a season finale against arch-rival Oregon State. The pass rush, which faltered in 2022, and the departure of OC Kenny Dillingham compound the concerns and have many wondering if Oregon is a legit title contender in the Pac-12. In reality, a lot of the Ducks’ success will come down to the consistency of QB Bo Nix in 2023. If Nix continues to improve, the team’s win count could rise; if not, they may find themselves in the middle of the conference standings.

Change also affects the defense, with the absence of key players like linebacker Noah Sewell and cornerback Christian Gonzalez. The Ducks’ non-conference schedule eases up compared to the formidable lineup of 2022 when they opened with eventually national champion Georgia. In 2023, their non-conference schedule consists of Portland State, Texas Tech, and Hawaii.

While Oregon begins Pac-12 play against Colorado and Stanford, their first serious competition won’t arise until they face Washington on October 14th. The Ducks season will be determined in a stretch against Washington, Utah, and USC over five weeks. If Oregon hopes to be a Pac-12 title contender, they need to go at least 2-1 against those conference elites.