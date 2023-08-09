The last season of Pac-12 football as we know it will be electric
The Pac-12 as we know it will be no more following the 2023 season, and it’s very unfortunate it went down this way. USC and UCLA were already set to head for the Big Ten following this year. And this Summer everything imploded. Arizona, Arizona State, and Utah all announced they were accepting an invitation to the Big-12 along with Colorado who announced the move just before those three. Schools like Boise State and San Diego State were reportedly in talks to move to the Pac-12 before the mass exodus, so no one really knows what the remaining four will do. Those four are Oregon State, Washington State, Cal, and Stanford. They’re hoping to remain with a conference that has Power 5 status, and while there are rumblings that the ACC is interested in Cal and Standford, nothing is for sure.
But aside from all of the craziness, the Pac-12 has some really excellent football teams competing for the last Pac-12 title as we know it. USC is leading the betting odds to clinch the Pac-12 title in 2023 and Oregon, Washington, and Utah all have excellent squads that will compete for a conference title. The Pac-12 conference’s final regular year could be an explosive one, with several contenders vying for the championship.
Beyond USC’s prominence, another team that seems poised to make strides in 2023 and potentially secure their first conference championship since 2018 is Washington. The Huskies possess one of the nation’s most potent offenses, spearheaded by quarterback Michael Penix Jr., along with standout wide receivers Jalen McMillan and Rome Odunze. Coming off an impressive 11-win season in 2022, there’s room for the offense to further elevate its performance this coming fall. Oregon is led by Heisman hopeful Bo Nix, and Utah is coming off back-to-back Pac-12 titles and a year that saw them defeated USC twice.
2023 Pac-12 Champion Odds
|Pac-12 Football Teams
|Pac-12 Champion Odds
|USC
|+190
|Oregon
|+300
|Washington
|+320
|Utah
|+600
|Oregon State
|+1100
|UCLA
|+1400
|Washington State
|+4000
|Cal
|+8000
|Arizona
|+10000
|Arizona State
|+12000
|Colorado
|+14000
|Stanford
|+2500
2023 Pac-12 Contenders
Southern California Trojans +190
Caleb Williams just isn’t fair. pic.twitter.com/QfSOVMhT7Q
— Nick Penticoff (@NickPenticoff) August 7, 2023
The return of Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams as the leader of USC’s football team is of course a massive deal for the Trojans. Williams is back to lead the charge and aims to accomplish his mission this season in winning a Pac-12 title and getting USC to the college football playoff.
Last season, his performance was hampered by an injury during the Pac-12 Championship, resulting in a 47-24 loss to Utah. Utah was certainly an issue for the Trojans last year as the Utes were also responsible for USC’s sole Pac-12 loss during the regular season as well, a thrilling 43-42 battle in Salt Lake City. But in 2023 USC will host Utah in Los Angeles, seeking to avenge their defeats from 2022. The Pac-12 Championship loss dashed USC’s hopes of securing a spot in the College Football Playoff. Consequently, this season is seen as a championship-or-bust scenario for the Trojans. And while USC’s toughest Pac-12 challenges are at home in matchups against the Utes and Washington, they are on the road at Notre Dame and at Oregon on November 11th. Six of their final seven games are going to be absolute battles as they start at ND on October 14th and then go vs Utah, At Cal, vs Washington, At Oregon, and then the season finale in LA against UCLA.
As excellent as Caleb WIlliams and their offense led by head coach and guru Lincoln Riley will be, USC is focusing on strengthening its defense. They’ve brought in a range of top transfers, both on the defensive line and at linebacker. The team struggled against the run last season, and the loss of sack leader Tuli Tuipulotu to the NFL Draft added to the challenges.
Running back Austin Jones is expected to be a crucial asset, particularly as Travis Dye has also moved on to the NFL, along with top wide receiver Jordan Addison, who led the team in receptions last season. After Addison, USC retains their next three leading receivers, who collectively accounted for 15 touchdowns last season and have already developed a relationship with Caleb Williams.
USC is acutely aware that they were just a couple of pivotal plays away from clinching the Pac-12 Championship and securing a spot in the College Football Playoff. Until they can ensure themselves a Pac-12 Championship in 2023, that feeling of near-miss will linger.
Washington Huskies +320
the decision to attempt the throw might be questionable, but the ball placement is not. literally perfect.
michael penix jr has just as many (maybe more tbh) laugh out loud good throws as williams & maye. pic.twitter.com/hlXIE1COU0
— Kyron Samuels (@kyronsamuels) August 4, 2023
If it feels like Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. has been playing college forever, that’s because he kind of has been. The 23-year-old, sixth-year Senior started his career at Indiana back in 2018. And there is no doubt 2022 in Washington was his best in college football. Penix threw for a career-high 31 TDs and only 8 INTs while amassing more than 4,600 yards. Washington had an impressive 2022 season with 11 wins, and there’s a strong possibility that they could exceed that record this year and the key will be the performance of quarterback Penix Jr. He’s generating significant buzz as a potential contender for the Heisman Trophy, and if he lives up to that potential and receives comparable contributions from his wide receivers, the Huskies could boast one of the most formidable offenses in the nation.
The defensive aspect is equally important. With key players like Bralen Trice, Zion Tupuola-Fetui, and Tuli Letuligasenoa returning, among others, from a defense that ranked third in yards per game allowed within the Pac-12 last season, the Huskies have a solid foundation to build upon and could have one of the top defenses in the Pac-12 and the entire country. Washington is fortunate to have Pac-12 rival Oregon at home on October 14th, but the most pivotal two-game stretch starts on November 4th at USC followed by a home matchup with Utah the next weekend. With Penix leading the offense, and a potential top-5 defense, Washington is a legit Pac-12 and national title contender.
Oregon Ducks +300
🗣️Oregon QB Bo Nix will be a 1st-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft pic.twitter.com/iD1l23sfcp
— Nick (@HolzSportsCo) August 4, 2023
In 2022, Oregon got off to a strong start with an 8-1 (6-0) record and looked like a legit national title contender until they stumbled in their last three games, including a disappointing and narrow loss to in-state rival Oregon State. Quarterback Bo Nix returns as a key leader, yet Oregon needs significant adjustments to remain competitive in the upper echelons of the Pac-12 in the latter half of the season in 2023.
With Will Stein stepping in as Oregon’s new offensive coordinator, the team faces the task of replacing four starters on the offensive line. The real challenges begin thereafter. In a span of five games, Oregon faces tough road matches against Washington and Utah and hosts USC, culminating in a season finale against arch-rival Oregon State. The pass rush, which faltered in 2022, and the departure of OC Kenny Dillingham compound the concerns and have many wondering if Oregon is a legit title contender in the Pac-12. In reality, a lot of the Ducks’ success will come down to the consistency of QB Bo Nix in 2023. If Nix continues to improve, the team’s win count could rise; if not, they may find themselves in the middle of the conference standings.
Change also affects the defense, with the absence of key players like linebacker Noah Sewell and cornerback Christian Gonzalez. The Ducks’ non-conference schedule eases up compared to the formidable lineup of 2022 when they opened with eventually national champion Georgia. In 2023, their non-conference schedule consists of Portland State, Texas Tech, and Hawaii.
While Oregon begins Pac-12 play against Colorado and Stanford, their first serious competition won’t arise until they face Washington on October 14th. The Ducks season will be determined in a stretch against Washington, Utah, and USC over five weeks. If Oregon hopes to be a Pac-12 title contender, they need to go at least 2-1 against those conference elites.
Utah Utes +600
Cam Rising 2-point conversion vs. USC pic.twitter.com/zwqJCZA3Av
— Utah Athletics (@utahathletics) July 31, 2023
You just can’t leave the two-time defending Pac-12 champs off the list of contenders.
Utah started 2022 with a tough opening-week loss at Florida. However, the Utes demonstrated resilience, culminating the season as Pac-12 champions. The path to retaining this title is laden with challenges. Utah once again will begin its season against Flordia, but this time at home where they look to avenge their 2022 loss. This daunting opener is followed by a trip to Baylor and challenging conference road games against Oregon State, USC, and Washington. No doubt, it’s a tough schedule for Utah, but they do return quarterback Cameron Rising. With Rising back in the lineup, reaching 10 wins seems plausible. Coach Kyle Whittingham has proven to be one of the best coaches in the Pac-12 and the country and has shown he can lead Utah to championship status.
Boasting 14 returning starters, it’s still obvious Utah’s campaign hinges on the health and performance of Rising, who suffered a torn ACL in the Rose Bowl loss to Penn State. Rising’s connection with emerging star running back Ja’Quinden Jackson and the return of tight end Brant Kuithe from injury bolster the team’s offensive capabilities. As customary in Salt Lake City, the Utes are poised to exhibit defensive prowess.
One of the key questions for the Utes pertains to the vacancy at one cornerback position following the departure of unanimous All-American Clark Phillips III, who declared for the NFL Draft as a third-year sophomore. Nevertheless, the cornerback depth chart boasts various options. Notably, Ole Miss transfer Miles Battle, with significant experience from 45 games, appears set to fill Phillips’ void. Meanwhile, veterans JaTravis Broughton and Zemaiah Vaughn are contenders for the other cornerback position. The defense has always been the backbone of the Utes’ success and it will have to be no different in 2023 as they’ll be tasked with stopping some high-powered offenses.
With a healthy Cameron Rising leading the charge, Utah eyes not only another Pac-12 championship but also a potential push for a spot in the College Football Playoff in the 2023 season.
2023 Pac-12 Sleeper
Oregon State +1100
Happy birthday to the pac 12 freshman of the year Damien Martinez! 🎂🦫(@damienfor6) #GoBeavs #6for6 pic.twitter.com/MNcB4IHkrD
— Oregon State Sports (@_OSUsports_) January 31, 2023
The Pac-12 conference witnessed a cluster of six teams finishing the season with win records ranging from 6 to 8 victories. Among them was Oregon State, whose struggles largely stemmed from unstable quarterback performances.
In 2023, the Beavers welcome the addition of DJ Uiagalelei, a transfer from Clemson. The Beavers were plagued by quarterback issues last season, collectively producing only 16 passing touchdowns and 13 interceptions with three different quarterbacks at the helm. I’m not super high on Uiagalelei as he was downright awful at Clemson and didn’t pass a single eye test. He struggle mightily with accuracy of any kind, often locked on to his first option, and forced balls into coverage that was completely blanketed on his receivers. But he does have physical talent, and if he can make any type of leap, it makes Oregon State intriguing, especially at +1100.
Running back Damien Martinez, who managed an impressive 982 rushing yards at an average of 6.1 yards per carry and contributed seven rushing touchdowns, will make a return for the Beavers alongside wide receiver Anthony Gould. Gould should become Uiagalelei’s primary target, as he recorded an average of 16.9 yards per catch and three touchdown receptions in 2023.
Uiagalelei will have the opportunity to settle into the team’s offensive flow before the Pac-12 season gets underway. The non-conference schedule appears relatively light, featuring matchups against teams such as San Jose State, UC Davis, and San Diego State.
The Beavers also catch a bit of a break in Pac-12 play as their schedule spares them from facing the formidable USC. Oregon States’ only back-to-back away games are against Arizona and Colorado, both of which are winnable games. As the Beavers aim for a potential Pac-12 Championship contention, their fate might pivot on the outcomes of their final two games. These matchups include a home game against Washington and a rivalry clash against Oregon, set to unfold at Autzen Stadium this season.
The Pick
Washington Huskies +320
While I love Caleb Williams and the skill players at USC, it’s their defense that makes me worried. And it’s quite the opposite for Washington. As good as QB Michael Penix Jr. will be, their defense will be good enough to carry that team. While I believe that USC may hand Washington their only regular-season Pac-12 loss in LA, I think Washington is fully capable of avenging this loss in the Pac-12 title game and may represent the Pac-12 in the CFP as a one-loss team. Give us the Huskies in the final year of the Pac-12.