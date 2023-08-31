As college football fever grips the nation, the Pac-12 conference readies itself for an exhilarating week of matchups. With big names, high stakes, and unpredictable variables in play, Week 1 promises intense gridiron drama. Whether you’re a casual fan or an ardent bettor, our comprehensive guide will equip you with all the insights and odds you need for the opening week. Here, we provide our best bets and predictions for Week 1 of Pac-12 football.



Let’s dive in, as we unpack the schedule, and spotlight some key contests, including Coach Deion Sanders’ much-anticipated D1 head coaching debut with Colorado.

With a host of teams trying to solidify their season’s first impressions, betting lines and predictions are more crucial than ever. We’ve crunched the numbers, analyzed the form, and here are our best bets for Pac-12’s first week.

Pac-12 Week 1 Football Schedule

Thursday, August 31, 2023

Florida @ 14 Utah – 8:00 PM – ESPN – Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, UT

Friday, September 1, 2023

Stanford @ Hawai’i – 11:00 PM – CBSSN – Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex, Honolulu, HI

Saturday, September 2, 2023

Colorado @ 17 TCU – 12:00 PM – FOX – Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX

Sunday, September 3, 2023

18 Oregon State @ San José State – 3:30 PM – CBS – CEFCU Stadium, San Jose, CA

Pac-12 Week 1 Football Betting Lines, Odds, Spreads, and Totals

This week in Pac-12 football is shaping up to be full of intrigue. Deion Sanders makes his D1 head coaching debut as his Colorado team, bolstered by strong recruiting and transfers, faces the 17th ranked TCU Horned Frogs.

Thursday night sees the Florida Gators head to Utah as 4.5-point underdogs, a match made more unpredictable by the Utes’ potential absence of their starting QB, Cameron Rising. Meanwhile, all ranked Pac-12 teams will play home games, eager to kick off their seasons positively.

USC stands out with a massive 38-point spread against Nevada, following their dominating performance against San Jose State, but is their defense up to par to as they attempt a College Football Playoff run?

Thursday, August 31, 2023

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook Florida +4½ -104 Over 44½ -108 Utah -4½ -116 Under 44½ -112

Friday, September 1, 2023

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook Stanford -3 -109 Over 55½ -110 Hawai’i +3 -111 Under 55½ -110

Saturday, September 2, 2023

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook Boise State +14 -110 Over 58½ -110 Washington -14 -110 Under 58½ -110

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook California -6½ -110 Over 54 -105 North Texas +6½ -110 Under 54 -115

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook Colorado +20½ +100 Over 64 -110 TCU -20½ -120 Under 64 -110

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook Nevada +38 -110 Over 65.5 –110 USC -38 -110 Under 65.5 -110

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook Washington State -10½ -110 Over 55½ -105 Colorado State +10½ -110 Under 55½ -115

Sunday, September 3, 2023

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook Oregon State -16½ -110 Over 54 -110 San Jose State +16½ -110 Under 54 -110

Pac-12 Football Best Bet #1: Florida Gators vs. Utah Utes – Under 44.5 @ -112

This is a game where we are not quite sure where the points are coming from. Utah’s star QB Cam Rising is doubtful with an injury and Bryson Barnes will start in his place. It appears to be a severe downgrade at first glance, and we expect the Gators to hold him in check.

Going the other way, Billy Napier has announced Graham Mertz as the Florida starter. Mertz is a serviceable quarterback, but he is not going to light anybody up.

The best way to attack for both teams may be on the ground where Montrell Johnson and Travis Etienne for UF could look to attack. Running back Ja’Quinden Jackson for the Utes might also be the best way for them to move the chains.

If both teams decide this is the way forward, the new running clock rule will also play into our advantage. Let’s start the week with a nice low-scoring game.

Pac-12 Football Best Bet #2: Colorado Buffaloes +20.5 vs. TCU @ +100

Deion Sanders has been hard at work putting together this Colorado team since his move from Jackson State. He has the top cornerbacks from the 2022 and 2023 recruiting cycle in Travis Hunter (transfer from JSU) and Cormani McClain (flip from Miami).

Colorado was really bad last year, with a record of 1-11. We know Sanders has his work cut out, and this will be his first chance to gauge where his team is at for 2023. With two top defensive backs, it should be difficult for TCU to move the ball through the air, and making it even more difficult is the loss of Max Duggan to the NFL.

Chandler Morris will be the starter at QB for the Horned Frogs, and while he may end up being a good one, we are not afraid to oppose him in Week 1 of the season. Coach Prime will have his boys fired up, TCU is moving on from Max Duggan, and we are taking the Buffaloes to stay within 20.5.

Pac-12 Football Best Bet #3: Nevada vs. USC – Over 65.5 @ -110

We are pretty wary about backing overs with the new clock rules in effect this season. However, there may be one or two teams that will be an exception, and USC certainly looks like one of them.

With Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams at QB, they are able to rack up points quickly. On the flip side, this defense gave up 28 to San Jose State last week, so is it stopping anybody this year?

They couldn’t set this line high enough and we think this total flies over the 65.5 currently on the board.

