As college football fever grips the nation, the Pac-12 conference readies itself for an exhilarating week of matchups. With big names, high stakes, and unpredictable variables in play, Week 1 promises intense gridiron drama. Whether you’re a casual fan or an ardent bettor, our comprehensive guide will equip you with all the insights and odds you need for the opening week. Here, we provide our best bets and predictions for Week 1 of Pac-12 football.
Let’s dive in, as we unpack the schedule, and spotlight some key contests, including Coach Deion Sanders’ much-anticipated D1 head coaching debut with Colorado.
With a host of teams trying to solidify their season’s first impressions, betting lines and predictions are more crucial than ever. We’ve crunched the numbers, analyzed the form, and here are our best bets for Pac-12’s first week.
Pac-12 Week 1 Football Schedule
Thursday, August 31, 2023
- Florida @ 14 Utah – 8:00 PM – ESPN – Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, UT
- Southern Utah @ Arizona State – 10:00 PM – Mountain America Stadium, Tempe, AZ
Friday, September 1, 2023
- Stanford @ Hawai’i – 11:00 PM – CBSSN – Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex, Honolulu, HI
Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Colorado @ 17 TCU – 12:00 PM – FOX – Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX
- Portland State @ 15 Oregon – 3:00 PM – Pac-12 – Autzen Stadium, Eugene, OR
- Boise State @ 10 Washington – 3:30 PM – ABC – Husky Stadium, Seattle, WA
- California @ North Texas – 4:00 PM – ESPNU – DATCU Stadium, Denton, TX
- Nevada @ 6 USC – 6:30 PM – Pac-12 – Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, CA
- Washington State @ Colorado State – 7:00 PM – CBSSN – Canvas Stadium, Fort Collins, CO
- Northern Arizona @ Arizona – 10:00 PM – PAC12 – Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ
- Coastal Carolina @ UCLA – 10:30 PM – ESPN – Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA
Sunday, September 3, 2023
- 18 Oregon State @ San José State – 3:30 PM – CBS – CEFCU Stadium, San Jose, CA
Pac-12 Week 1 Football Betting Lines, Odds, Spreads, and Totals
This week in Pac-12 football is shaping up to be full of intrigue. Deion Sanders makes his D1 head coaching debut as his Colorado team, bolstered by strong recruiting and transfers, faces the 17th ranked TCU Horned Frogs.
Thursday night sees the Florida Gators head to Utah as 4.5-point underdogs, a match made more unpredictable by the Utes’ potential absence of their starting QB, Cameron Rising. Meanwhile, all ranked Pac-12 teams will play home games, eager to kick off their seasons positively.
USC stands out with a massive 38-point spread against Nevada, following their dominating performance against San Jose State, but is their defense up to par to as they attempt a College Football Playoff run?
Thursday, August 31, 2023
|Team
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Florida
|+4½
|-104
|Over 44½
|-108
|Utah
|-4½
|-116
|Under 44½
|-112
Friday, September 1, 2023
|Team
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Stanford
|-3
|-109
|Over 55½
|-110
|Hawai’i
|+3
|-111
|Under 55½
|-110
Saturday, September 2, 2023
|Team
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Boise State
|+14
|-110
|Over 58½
|-110
|Washington
|-14
|-110
|Under 58½
|-110
|Team
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|California
|-6½
|-110
|Over 54
|-105
|North Texas
|+6½
|-110
|Under 54
|-115
|Team
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Colorado
|+20½
|+100
|Over 64
|-110
|TCU
|-20½
|-120
|Under 64
|-110
|Team
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Nevada
|+38
|-110
|Over 65.5
|–110
|USC
|-38
|-110
|Under 65.5
|-110
|Team
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Washington State
|-10½
|-110
|Over 55½
|-105
|Colorado State
|+10½
|-110
|Under 55½
|-115
Sunday, September 3, 2023
|Team
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Oregon State
|-16½
|-110
|Over 54
|-110
|San Jose State
|+16½
|-110
|Under 54
|-110
*Odds correct at time of publication, but are subject to fluctuation
Pac-12 Football Best Bet #1: Florida Gators vs. Utah Utes – Under 44.5 @ -112
This is a game where we are not quite sure where the points are coming from. Utah’s star QB Cam Rising is doubtful with an injury and Bryson Barnes will start in his place. It appears to be a severe downgrade at first glance, and we expect the Gators to hold him in check.
Going the other way, Billy Napier has announced Graham Mertz as the Florida starter. Mertz is a serviceable quarterback, but he is not going to light anybody up.
The best way to attack for both teams may be on the ground where Montrell Johnson and Travis Etienne for UF could look to attack. Running back Ja’Quinden Jackson for the Utes might also be the best way for them to move the chains.
If both teams decide this is the way forward, the new running clock rule will also play into our advantage. Let’s start the week with a nice low-scoring game.
Pac-12 Football Best Bet #2: Colorado Buffaloes +20.5 vs. TCU @ +100
Deion Sanders has been hard at work putting together this Colorado team since his move from Jackson State. He has the top cornerbacks from the 2022 and 2023 recruiting cycle in Travis Hunter (transfer from JSU) and Cormani McClain (flip from Miami).
Colorado was really bad last year, with a record of 1-11. We know Sanders has his work cut out, and this will be his first chance to gauge where his team is at for 2023. With two top defensive backs, it should be difficult for TCU to move the ball through the air, and making it even more difficult is the loss of Max Duggan to the NFL.
Chandler Morris will be the starter at QB for the Horned Frogs, and while he may end up being a good one, we are not afraid to oppose him in Week 1 of the season. Coach Prime will have his boys fired up, TCU is moving on from Max Duggan, and we are taking the Buffaloes to stay within 20.5.
Pac-12 Football Best Bet #3: Nevada vs. USC – Over 65.5 @ -110
We are pretty wary about backing overs with the new clock rules in effect this season. However, there may be one or two teams that will be an exception, and USC certainly looks like one of them.
With Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams at QB, they are able to rack up points quickly. On the flip side, this defense gave up 28 to San Jose State last week, so is it stopping anybody this year?
They couldn’t set this line high enough and we think this total flies over the 65.5 currently on the board.
