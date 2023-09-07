Week 1 of PAC-12 football brought us thrilling matchups and unexpected outcomes. With Colorado’s surprising victory over TCU and all the buzz around Coach Prime, Shedeur Sanders, and Travis Hunter, it’s time to shift our focus to the upcoming Week 2 action. Let’s dive into the PAC-12 schedule, odds, predictions, and our top bets for the weekend.

With Colorado seeing all the money sportsbooks can handle after their TCU win, you would think that Nebraska’s game in Boulder was the only college football game in the country this weekend. Of course, that isn’t true, and we have a Pac-12 schedule jammed with betting opportunities. Let’s take a closer at the betting odds and our best bets and picks for Week 2 of Pac-12 football.

Week 2 Pac-12 Football Schedule

Saturday, September 9, 2023

MATCHUP TIME TV Location Utah @ Baylor 12:00 PM ESPN McLane Stadium, Waco, TX Nebraska @ 22 Colorado 12:00 PM FOX Folsom Field, Boulder, CO Tulsa @ 8 Washington 5:00 PM PAC12 Husky Stadium, Seattle, WA 13 Oregon @ Texas Tech 7:00 PM FOX Jones AT&T Stadium, Lubbock, TX 19 Wisconsin @ Washington State 7:30 PM ABC Martin Stadium, Pullman, WA Arizona @ Mississippi State 7:30 PM SECN Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, MS UCLA @ San Diego State 7:30 PM CBS Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, CA UC Davis @ 16 Oregon State 9:00 PM PAC12 Reser Stadium, Corvallis, OR Stanford @ 6 USC 10:30 PM FOX Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, CA Auburn @ California 10:30 PM ESPN California Memorial Stadium, Berkeley, CA Oklahoma State @ Arizona State 10:30 PM Mountain America Stadium, Tempe, AZ

*All times are ET

Week 2 Pac-12 Football Odds, Spreads, Lines, and Totals

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook Utah -7.5 -118 Over 47 -110 Baylor +7.5 -102 Under 47 -110

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook Nebraska +3 -118 Over 59.5 -110 Colorado -3 -102 Under 59.5 -110

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook Tulsa +34 -110 Over 65.5 -110 Washington -34 -110 Under 65.5 -110

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook Oregon -6.5 -105 Over 68.5 -110 Texas Tech +6.5 -115 Under 68.5 -110

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook Wisconsin -6 -110 Over 58.5 -105 Washington State +6 -110 Under 58.5 -115

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook Arizona +9 -105 Over 60.5 -110 Mississippi State -9 -115 Under 60.5 -110

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook UCLA -14.5 -107 Over 48.5 -110 San Diego State +14.5 -113 Under 48.5 -110

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook Stanford +29 -110 Over 69.5 -110 USC -29 -110 Under 69.5 -110

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook Auburn -6 -112 Over 54.5 -114 California +6 -108 Under 54.5 -106

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook Oklahoma State -3 -110 Over 56 -115 Arizona State +3 -110 Under 56 -105

*Odds correct at time of publication, but are subject to fluctuation

Week 2 Pac-12 Football Best Bets, Picks, and Predictions

Current Season Record: 3-0-0

Current Season P/L: +$300

*P/L based on bets to win $100 for odds of -101 or lower and $100 stake on +100 or higher

Week 2 Pac-12 Football Best Bet #1 – Colorado +3 vs. Nebraska @ -102 with BetOnline

It goes against every fiber of our being to bet such a public sweetheart as Colorado. However, there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic about Deion Sanders’ Buffaloes in this one.

TCU are likely a more talented outfit than this Nebraska team that is coming off a tough loss to Minnesota. We can expect this offense to keep firing, especially at the pace they seem to like play at.

Deion Sanders will keep this team motivated and even though this is a letdown spot, “Coach Prime” will have his boys fired up and ready to go. The sportsbooks should be worried here, the public are on the right side of this win. Buffs roll.

Week 2 Pac-12 Football Best Bet #2 – Auburn -6 vs. California @ -112 with BetOnline

Despite our usual reservations about road favorites, we’re making an exception for Auburn in this matchup.

Our concerns lie in the trenches, where Auburn holds a significant talent advantage over California. The Tigers’ defensive line should create problems for Cal’s quarterbacks, especially with injury concerns.

On the offensive front, Auburn should also dominate and that should allow their QB, Payton Thorne, to have a field day. We predict Auburn will outclass Cal and win by at least a touchdown.

Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams has come out of the gates firing, having accumulated nearly 600 yards with a whopping 9 touchdowns through the air in just his first two games. This impressive start signals that Williams shows no signs of slowing down.

With team totals hitting 56 and 66 in their opening two games, nobody is stopping this USC offense.

On the other side, Stanford, coming off a 37-point performance against Hawaii, must be optimistic about their chances against USC’s vulnerable defense. Given these dynamics, this is poised to be a match filled with rapid scoring. While it requires several factors to align, it seems highly plausible for the total to comfortably surpass the set line.

