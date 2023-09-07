Week 1 of PAC-12 football brought us thrilling matchups and unexpected outcomes. With Colorado’s surprising victory over TCU and all the buzz around Coach Prime, Shedeur Sanders, and Travis Hunter, it’s time to shift our focus to the upcoming Week 2 action. Let’s dive into the PAC-12 schedule, odds, predictions, and our top bets for the weekend.
With Colorado seeing all the money sportsbooks can handle after their TCU win, you would think that Nebraska’s game in Boulder was the only college football game in the country this weekend. Of course, that isn’t true, and we have a Pac-12 schedule jammed with betting opportunities. Let’s take a closer at the betting odds and our best bets and picks for Week 2 of Pac-12 football.
Week 2 Pac-12 Football Schedule
Saturday, September 9, 2023
|MATCHUP
|TIME
|TV
|Location
|Utah @ Baylor
|12:00 PM
|ESPN
|McLane Stadium, Waco, TX
|Nebraska @ 22 Colorado
|12:00 PM
|FOX
|Folsom Field, Boulder, CO
|Tulsa @ 8 Washington
|5:00 PM
|PAC12
|Husky Stadium, Seattle, WA
|13 Oregon @ Texas Tech
|7:00 PM
|FOX
|Jones AT&T Stadium, Lubbock, TX
|19 Wisconsin @ Washington State
|7:30 PM
|ABC
|Martin Stadium, Pullman, WA
|Arizona @ Mississippi State
|7:30 PM
|SECN
|Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, MS
|UCLA @ San Diego State
|7:30 PM
|CBS
|Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, CA
|UC Davis @ 16 Oregon State
|9:00 PM
|PAC12
|Reser Stadium, Corvallis, OR
|Stanford @ 6 USC
|10:30 PM
|FOX
|Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, CA
|Auburn @ California
|10:30 PM
|ESPN
|California Memorial Stadium, Berkeley, CA
|Oklahoma State @ Arizona State
|10:30 PM
|Mountain America Stadium, Tempe, AZ
*All times are ET
Week 2 Pac-12 Football Odds, Spreads, Lines, and Totals
|Team
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Utah
|-7.5
|-118
|Over 47
|-110
|Baylor
|+7.5
|-102
|Under 47
|-110
|Team
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Nebraska
|+3
|-118
|Over 59.5
|-110
|Colorado
|-3
|-102
|Under 59.5
|-110
|Team
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Tulsa
|+34
|-110
|Over 65.5
|-110
|Washington
|-34
|-110
|Under 65.5
|-110
|Team
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Oregon
|-6.5
|-105
|Over 68.5
|-110
|Texas Tech
|+6.5
|-115
|Under 68.5
|-110
|Team
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Wisconsin
|-6
|-110
|Over 58.5
|-105
|Washington State
|+6
|-110
|Under 58.5
|-115
|Team
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Arizona
|+9
|-105
|Over 60.5
|-110
|Mississippi State
|-9
|-115
|Under 60.5
|-110
|Team
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|UCLA
|-14.5
|-107
|Over 48.5
|-110
|San Diego State
|+14.5
|-113
|Under 48.5
|-110
|Team
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Stanford
|+29
|-110
|Over 69.5
|-110
|USC
|-29
|-110
|Under 69.5
|-110
|Team
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Auburn
|-6
|-112
|Over 54.5
|-114
|California
|+6
|-108
|Under 54.5
|-106
|Team
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Oklahoma State
|-3
|-110
|Over 56
|-115
|Arizona State
|+3
|-110
|Under 56
|-105
*Odds correct at time of publication, but are subject to fluctuation
Week 2 Pac-12 Football Best Bets, Picks, and Predictions
Current Season Record: 3-0-0
Current Season P/L: +$300
*P/L based on bets to win $100 for odds of -101 or lower and $100 stake on +100 or higher
Week 2 Pac-12 Football Best Bet #1 – Colorado +3 vs. Nebraska @ -102 with BetOnline
It goes against every fiber of our being to bet such a public sweetheart as Colorado. However, there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic about Deion Sanders’ Buffaloes in this one.
TCU are likely a more talented outfit than this Nebraska team that is coming off a tough loss to Minnesota. We can expect this offense to keep firing, especially at the pace they seem to like play at.
Deion Sanders will keep this team motivated and even though this is a letdown spot, “Coach Prime” will have his boys fired up and ready to go. The sportsbooks should be worried here, the public are on the right side of this win. Buffs roll.
Week 2 Pac-12 Football Best Bet #2 – Auburn -6 vs. California @ -112 with BetOnline
Despite our usual reservations about road favorites, we’re making an exception for Auburn in this matchup.
Our concerns lie in the trenches, where Auburn holds a significant talent advantage over California. The Tigers’ defensive line should create problems for Cal’s quarterbacks, especially with injury concerns.
On the offensive front, Auburn should also dominate and that should allow their QB, Payton Thorne, to have a field day. We predict Auburn will outclass Cal and win by at least a touchdown.
Week 2 Pac-12 Football Best Bet #3 – USC vs. Stanford – Over 69.5 @ -110 with BetOnline
Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams has come out of the gates firing, having accumulated nearly 600 yards with a whopping 9 touchdowns through the air in just his first two games. This impressive start signals that Williams shows no signs of slowing down.
With team totals hitting 56 and 66 in their opening two games, nobody is stopping this USC offense.
On the other side, Stanford, coming off a 37-point performance against Hawaii, must be optimistic about their chances against USC’s vulnerable defense. Given these dynamics, this is poised to be a match filled with rapid scoring. While it requires several factors to align, it seems highly plausible for the total to comfortably surpass the set line.
