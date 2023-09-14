With an exciting two weeks of college football already in the books, the Pac-12 moves into its third week of the season. With some intriguing matchups to look at this week, we take a peek at the odds, and offer up our best bets and predictions for Week 3 of Pac-12 Football.
With top sportsbooks offering odds on just six of the Pac-12 games this week, our options are more limited than usual. However, there are still some juicy lines to get your teeth stuck into. We have picked out our best picks for Week 3 of Pac-12 football, but before we get to them, check out the schedule and where to watch the games.
Pac-12 Week 3 Football Schedule
|MATCHUP
|TIME
|TV
|LOCATION
|Weber State @ 12 Utah
|2:00 PM
|PAC12
|Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, UT
|San Diego State @ 16 Oregon State
|3:30 PM
|FS1
|Reser Stadium, Corvallis, OR
|Idaho @ California
|4:00 PM
|PAC12
|California Memorial Stadium, Berkeley, CA
|8 Washington @ Michigan State
|5:00 PM
|Peacock
|Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, MI
|Northern Colorado @ 23 Washington State
|5:00 PM
|PAC12
|Martin Stadium, Pullman, WA
|North Carolina Central @ 24 UCLA
|5:00 PM
|PAC12
|Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA
|Hawai’i @ 13 Oregon
|8:00 PM
|PAC12
|Autzen Stadium, Eugene, OR
|Sacramento State @ Stanford
|8:00 PM
|PAC12
|Stanford Stadium, Stanford, CA
|Colorado State @ 18 Colorado
|10:00 PM
|ESPN
|Folsom Field, Boulder, CO
|Fresno State @ Arizona State
|10:30 PM
|FS1
|Mountain America Stadium, Tempe, AZ
|UTEP @ Arizona
|11:00 PM
|PAC12
|Arizona Stadium, Tuscon, AZ
*All times ET
Pac-12 Week 3 Betting Odds, Lines, and Spreads
|Matchup
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|San Diego State
|+25
|-110
|O 48
|-110
|Oregon State (16)
|-25
|-110
|U 48
|-110
|Matchup
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Washington (8)
|-16½
|-115
|O 55½
|-110
|Michigan State
|+16½
|-105
|U 55½
|-110
|Matchup
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Hawaii
|+38
|-115
|O 68½
|-115
|Oregon (13)
|-38
|-105
|U 68½
|-105
|Matchup
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Colorado State
|+23
|-110
|O 60½
|-110
|Colorado (18)
|-23
|-110
|U 60½
|-110
|Matchup
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Fresno State
|-3
|-102
|O 50½
|–110
|Arizona State
|+3
|-118
|U 50½
|–110
|Matchup
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|UTEP
|+18
|–110
|O 57
|-112
|Arizona
|-18
|–110
|U 57
|-108
Week 3 Pac-12 Football Best Bets, Picks, and Predictions
Current Season Record: 4-2-0
Current Season P/L: +$178.00
*P/L based on bets to win $100 for odds of -101 or lower and $100 stake on +100 or higher
Week 3 Pac-12 Football Best Bet #1 – Arizona State +3 vs. Fresno State @ -118 with BetOnline
This has less to do with thinking that Arizona State is good than us thinking Fresno State is bad. The Bulldogs are just off the back of an overtime win against Eastern Washington, a team that North Dakota State beat by 25 in their opener, and went 3-8 last season.
Big things were expected of ASU QB Jaden Rashada. He came into the season as the number 6 ranked quarterback in the 2022 class according to the consensus. He hasn’t lived up to the hype yet, but the talent is there. He could come into his own against this Fresno State defense when his running back Cameron Skattebo is reeling off yards for fun and the Sun Devils can use a ton of play action.
Arizona State’s defense is good enough to get the stops required for ASU to win this one outright. The +3 is a gift, lock us in.
Week 3 Pac-12 Football Best Bet #2 – Colorado -23 vs. Colorado State @ -110 with BetOnline
Colorado State is coming off the back of a 50-24 beatdown by Washington State. Going into a pumped-up Boulder in a rivalry game is not what you want right now if you are a Rams fan.
It feels like sportsbooks are still underestimating this Buffaloes team. We are not sure what more they can do to to put some respect on their name.
This team is equally as capable, maybe even more so than Washington State of putting up points. Shedeur Sanders at QB has proven he’s no fluke, and the offense is pure flames when it gets rolling.
We are expecting Colorado to equal the half-century put on the board by Washington State and roll over CSU and cover the 23-point spread.
We’ve picked them every week so far, and we are not stopping now.
Week 3 Pac-12 Football Best Bet #3 – Michigan State +16.5 vs. Washington @ -105 with BetOnline
With Mel Tucker suspended for being an alleged creep, Michigan State turns to Harlan Barnett to coach the game versus Washington in East Lansing.
We are going to assume that we get some sort of new coach bounce from Barnett here as players rush to impress Tucker’s possible replacement. MSU is off to a bright start this year, going 2-0 against Central Michigan and Richmond.
Obviously, Washington will be their biggest test of the season so far. However, Barnett, who is a secondary coaching specialist will have his troops ready for Michael Penix and the Washington air attack.
The Spartans have given up less than 120 yards passing in the first two games of the season, so the secondary will be flying high on confidence, on top of being a reasonably talented bunch. The Huskies will have their work cut out to win this by more than two scores.
