Pac-12 football is back for what could be its final year. But before teams leave for their new conferences, they must get through another season with their old foes in the Pac-12. With USC booking a win in Week 0, we now move on to Week 1, where the rest of the Pac-12 teams kick off their year. Here, we take a look at the Week 1 Pac-12 schedule along with the odds, spreads, and betting lines, and where to watch the games.
The PAC-12 is home to the current Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams, and a slew of other top quarterbacks including Bo Nix of Oregon and Michael Penix Jr. of Washington. Thankfully, the wait is over for college football fans, and we get to see these signal callers in action again this week.
Let’s take a look at the schedule and see who they and the rest of the PAC-12 will be facing as Week 1 gets underway.
Best Pac-12 Football Betting Sites 2023
|1.
|
$1000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
150% Sign Up Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
$750 Sports Betting Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
Week 1 Pac-12 Football Schedule
There is one big storyline to watch for this week as the Pac-12 gets underway for most teams. Deion Sanders’ Colorado team travel to the 17th-ranked TCU Horned Frogs for his first start as a D1 head college football coach. The Buffaloes have made waves in recruiting and in the transfer portal, so it will be intriguing to see if Coach Prime’s team can live up to the hype.
On Thursday night, Utah host the Florida Gators and will likely do so without their starting QB Cameron Rising. Without Rising, it could be a tricky one for the 14th-ranked Utes to overcome.
All of the ranked teams in the Pac-12 play at home this week, and will all be keen to get their season off to a good start.
The full schedule for Pac-12 Week One is below:
Thursday, August 31, 2023
- Florida @ 14 Utah – 8:00 PM – ESPN – Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, UT
- Southern Utah @ Arizona State – 10:00 PM – Mountain America Stadium, Tempe, AZ
Friday, September 1, 2023
- Stanford @ Hawai’i – 11:00 PM – CBSSN – Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex, Honolulu, HI
Saturday, September 2, 2023
- Colorado @ 17 TCU – 12:00 PM – FOX – Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX
- Portland State @ 15 Oregon – 3:00 PM – Pac-12 – Autzen Stadium, Eugene, OR
- Boise State @ 10 Washington – 3:30 PM – ABC – Husky Stadium, Seattle, WA
- California @ North Texas – 4:00 PM – ESPNU – DATCU Stadium, Denton, TX
- Nevada @ 6 USC – 6:30 PM – Pac-12 – Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, CA
- Washington State @ Colorado State – 7:00 PM – CBSSN – Canvas Stadium, Fort Collins, CO
- Northern Arizona @ Arizona – 10:00 PM – PAC12 – Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ
- Coastal Carolina @ UCLA – 10:30 PM – ESPN – Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA
Sunday, September 3, 2023
- 18 Oregon State @ San José State – 3:30 PM – CBS – CEFCU Stadium, San Jose, CA
Week 1 Pac-12 Football Betting Lines, Odds, Spreads, and Totals
The betting week in the Pac-12 kicks off with what is expected to be a tightly fought contest on Thursday night. The Florida Gators travel to Utah and come in as 4.5-point underdogs against the Utes, who will likely be missing star QB Cam Rising.
On Saturday, look for Coach Prime’s Colorado team traveling to TCU as 20.5-point underdogs. With Sanders’ recruiting and transfer portal activity, he will be hoping that the Buffaloes can keep the game tighter than that.
The biggest spread of the week belongs to USC. They are 38-point favorites against Nevada after a Week 0 demolition of San Jose State. We know they can put up points in a hurry, but the question is whether the Trojans’ defense can keep Nevada at bay enough so that they can cover this massive spread.
|Team
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Florida
|+4½
|-104
|Over 44½
|-108
|Utah
|-4½
|-116
|Under 44½
|-112
|Team
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Boise State
|+14
|-110
|Over 58½
|-110
|Washington
|-14
|-110
|Under 58½
|-110
|Team
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|California
|-6½
|-110
|Over 54
|-105
|North Texas
|+6½
|-110
|Under 54
|-115
|Team
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Stanford
|-3
|-109
|Over 55½
|-110
|Hawai’i
|+3
|-111
|Under 55½
|-110
|Team
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Colorado
|+20½
|+100
|Over 64
|-110
|TCU
|-20½
|-120
|Under 64
|-110
|Team
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Nevada
|+38
|-110
|Over 65.5
|–110
|USC
|-38
|-110
|Under 65.5
|-110
|Team
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Washington State
|-10½
|-110
|Over 55½
|-105
|Colorado State
|+10½
|-110
|Under 55½
|-115
|Team
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Oregon State
|-16½
|-110
|Over 54
|-110
|San Jose State
|+16½
|-110
|Under 54
|-110
*Odds correct at time of publication, but are subject to fluctuation
Odds to Win Pac-12 Conference 2023
USC are favorites to win the Pac-12 in 2023. They will be keen to bounce back from last season’s Conference Championship loss to Utah. Their defense is still a concern, but with Caleb Williams at QB, they will be tough to outscore. Their price of +190 could be good value if they can tighten up some leaks on the defensive side of the ball.
Last year’s winners, Utah come in at odds of +600 but they have to get through Florida on Thursday evening without their star quarterback.
Washington and Oregon, led by Michael Penix and Bo Nix respectively, can also run up big scores. If there’s one thing the Pac-12 isn’t short on it’s top quality signal callers. It will be interesting to see how these teams perform in Week 1.
Check out the odds for the Pac-12 Championship Winners below.
|Team
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|USC
|+190
|Washington
|+300
|Oregon
|+375
|Utah
|+600
|UCLA
|+750
|Oregon State
|+800
|Washington State
|+4500
|Colorado
|+5000
|Arizona
|+7500
|California
|+8000
|Arizona State
|+15000
|Stanford
|+15000
College Football Betting Guides 2023
- College Football Betting Guide – Best NCAAF Sportsbooks Ranked & Reviewed.
- Free NCAAF Picks – Check out Expert College Football Picks.
- The Latest NCAAF Odds – Compare the Best College Football Odds.
- College Football Moneyline Odds Explained – Learn How To Win NCAAF Moneyline Bets.
- College Football Spreads Explained – Guide on How To Win NCAAF Spreads Bets.
- College Football Futures Odds Explained – Expert Guide on How to Win NCAAF Spread Bets.
- College Football Totals Odds Explained – Guide on How to Win College Football Totals Bets.