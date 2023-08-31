Pac-12 football is back for what could be its final year. But before teams leave for their new conferences, they must get through another season with their old foes in the Pac-12. With USC booking a win in Week 0, we now move on to Week 1, where the rest of the Pac-12 teams kick off their year. Here, we take a look at the Week 1 Pac-12 schedule along with the odds, spreads, and betting lines, and where to watch the games.

The PAC-12 is home to the current Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams, and a slew of other top quarterbacks including Bo Nix of Oregon and Michael Penix Jr. of Washington. Thankfully, the wait is over for college football fans, and we get to see these signal callers in action again this week.

Let’s take a look at the schedule and see who they and the rest of the PAC-12 will be facing as Week 1 gets underway.

Week 1 Pac-12 Football Schedule

There is one big storyline to watch for this week as the Pac-12 gets underway for most teams. Deion Sanders’ Colorado team travel to the 17th-ranked TCU Horned Frogs for his first start as a D1 head college football coach. The Buffaloes have made waves in recruiting and in the transfer portal, so it will be intriguing to see if Coach Prime’s team can live up to the hype.

On Thursday night, Utah host the Florida Gators and will likely do so without their starting QB Cameron Rising. Without Rising, it could be a tricky one for the 14th-ranked Utes to overcome.

All of the ranked teams in the Pac-12 play at home this week, and will all be keen to get their season off to a good start.

The full schedule for Pac-12 Week One is below:

Thursday, August 31, 2023

Florida @ 14 Utah – 8:00 PM – ESPN – Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, UT

– 8:00 PM – – Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, UT Southern Utah @ Arizona State – 10:00 PM – Mountain America Stadium, Tempe, AZ

Friday, September 1, 2023

Stanford @ Hawai’i – 11:00 PM – CBSSN – Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex, Honolulu, HI

Saturday, September 2, 2023

Colorado @ 17 TCU – 12:00 PM – FOX – Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX

– 12:00 PM – – Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX Portland State @ 15 Oregon – 3:00 PM – Pac-12 – Autzen Stadium, Eugene, OR

– 3:00 PM – – Autzen Stadium, Eugene, OR Boise State @ 10 Washington – 3:30 PM – ABC – Husky Stadium, Seattle, WA

– 3:30 PM – – Husky Stadium, Seattle, WA California @ North Texas – 4:00 PM – ESPNU – DATCU Stadium, Denton, TX

– 4:00 PM – – DATCU Stadium, Denton, TX Nevada @ 6 USC – 6:30 PM – Pac-12 – Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, CA

– 6:30 PM – – Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, CA Washington State @ Colorado State – 7:00 PM – CBSSN – Canvas Stadium, Fort Collins, CO

– 7:00 PM – – Canvas Stadium, Fort Collins, CO Northern Arizona @ Arizona – 10:00 PM – PAC12 – Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ

– 10:00 PM – – Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ Coastal Carolina @ UCLA – 10:30 PM – ESPN – Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA

Sunday, September 3, 2023

18 Oregon State @ San José State – 3:30 PM – CBS – CEFCU Stadium, San Jose, CA

Week 1 Pac-12 Football Betting Lines, Odds, Spreads, and Totals

The betting week in the Pac-12 kicks off with what is expected to be a tightly fought contest on Thursday night. The Florida Gators travel to Utah and come in as 4.5-point underdogs against the Utes, who will likely be missing star QB Cam Rising.

On Saturday, look for Coach Prime’s Colorado team traveling to TCU as 20.5-point underdogs. With Sanders’ recruiting and transfer portal activity, he will be hoping that the Buffaloes can keep the game tighter than that.

The biggest spread of the week belongs to USC. They are 38-point favorites against Nevada after a Week 0 demolition of San Jose State. We know they can put up points in a hurry, but the question is whether the Trojans’ defense can keep Nevada at bay enough so that they can cover this massive spread.

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook Florida +4½ -104 Over 44½ -108 Utah -4½ -116 Under 44½ -112

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook Boise State +14 -110 Over 58½ -110 Washington -14 -110 Under 58½ -110

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook California -6½ -110 Over 54 -105 North Texas +6½ -110 Under 54 -115

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook Stanford -3 -109 Over 55½ -110 Hawai’i +3 -111 Under 55½ -110

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook Colorado +20½ +100 Over 64 -110 TCU -20½ -120 Under 64 -110

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook Nevada +38 -110 Over 65.5 –110 USC -38 -110 Under 65.5 -110

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook Washington State -10½ -110 Over 55½ -105 Colorado State +10½ -110 Under 55½ -115

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook Oregon State -16½ -110 Over 54 -110 San Jose State +16½ -110 Under 54 -110

*Odds correct at time of publication, but are subject to fluctuation

Odds to Win Pac-12 Conference 2023

USC are favorites to win the Pac-12 in 2023. They will be keen to bounce back from last season’s Conference Championship loss to Utah. Their defense is still a concern, but with Caleb Williams at QB, they will be tough to outscore. Their price of +190 could be good value if they can tighten up some leaks on the defensive side of the ball.

Last year’s winners, Utah come in at odds of +600 but they have to get through Florida on Thursday evening without their star quarterback.

Washington and Oregon, led by Michael Penix and Bo Nix respectively, can also run up big scores. If there’s one thing the Pac-12 isn’t short on it’s top quality signal callers. It will be interesting to see how these teams perform in Week 1.

Check out the odds for the Pac-12 Championship Winners below.

