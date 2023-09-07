College Football

PAC-12 Football Schedule, Odds, Spreads, and Betting Lines for Week 2

David Evans
Deion Sanders

College football is back and Pac-12 football dominated in Week 1. The conference went 12-0 with some big wins and huge surprises. Everybody is talking about Colorado and Deion Sanders, but the rest of the Pac-12 will want to make sure they are not forgotten about as we head into Week 2. Here, we take a look at the Pac-12 schedule along with the odds, spreads, and betting lines for Week 2.

With all the Week 1 attention on Coach Prime, Shedeur Sanders, and Travis Hunter, the rest of the Pac-12 may be wondering when it’s their turn to be in the limelight. Week 2 offers the chance for other college football teams to make their case to be in the national spotlight, but will they take their chance like the Buffaloes did last week. Let’s take a look at the Week 2 Pac-12 schedule and betting odds.

PAC-12 FOOTBALL WEEK 2 SCHEDULE

The game of the week is undoubtedly Nebraska traveling to Colorado. Everybody has eyes on Boulder to see if the Buffs can back up their upset win over TCU with another big performance against a Nebraska team under new coach, Matt Rhule.

In another big game, Stanford travels to the Coliseum to take on an on-fire Caleb Williams and USC. The sixth-ranked Trojans are looking to impress to force a way into the top four spots for a College Football Playoff spot. There’s plenty of time left in the season, of course, but if USC keep racking up big wins, they’ll be hard to keep out of those spots.

Saturday, September 9, 2023

MATCHUP TIME TV Location
Utah @ Baylor 12:00 PM ESPN McLane Stadium, Waco, TX
Nebraska @ 22 Colorado 12:00 PM FOX Folsom Field, Boulder, CO
Tulsa @ 8 Washington 5:00 PM PAC12 Husky Stadium, Seattle, WA
13 Oregon @ Texas Tech 7:00 PM FOX Jones AT&T Stadium, Lubbock, TX
19 Wisconsin @ Washington State 7:30 PM ABC Martin Stadium, Pullman, WA
Arizona @ Mississippi State 7:30 PM SECN Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, MS
UCLA @ San Diego State 7:30 PM CBS Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, CA
UC Davis @ 16 Oregon State 9:00 PM PAC12 Reser Stadium, Corvallis, OR
Stanford @ 6 USC 10:30 PM FOX Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, CA
Auburn @ California 10:30 PM ESPN California Memorial Stadium, Berkeley, CA
Oklahoma State @ Arizona State 10:30 PM Mountain America Stadium, Tempe, AZ

*All times are ET

PAC-12 FOOTBALL WEEK 2 BETTING ODDS, LINES & SPREADS

The money this week is all for Colorado. Dave Mason, of BetOnline, said earlier in the week that the sportsbook has taken more cash on the Buffaloes than any of the 32 NFL teams this week, despite the NFL markets being around for over a month longer than the Nebraska @ Colorado game.

Sportsbooks will be cheering on Nebraska as the runaway publicity train runs through Boulder on Saturday afternoon. It’s a classic case of public vs. sportsbooks, and we can’t wait to see who comes out on top.

In other games, USC stands as a 29-point favorite over Stanford, Oregon are expected to beat Texas Tech by about a touchdown, and Utah are road favorites by a touchdown and a hook against Baylor.

RELATED: WEEK 2 PAC-12 FOOTBALL BEST BETS & PREDICTIONS

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook
Utah -7.5 -118 Over 47 -110 PAC-12 Football Schedule, Odds, Spreads, and Betting Lines for Week 2
Baylor +7.5 -102 Under 47 -110 PAC-12 Football Schedule, Odds, Spreads, and Betting Lines for Week 2

 

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook
Nebraska +3 -118 Over 59.5 -110 PAC-12 Football Schedule, Odds, Spreads, and Betting Lines for Week 2
Colorado -3 -102 Under 59.5 -110 PAC-12 Football Schedule, Odds, Spreads, and Betting Lines for Week 2

 

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook
Tulsa +34 -110 Over 65.5 -110 PAC-12 Football Schedule, Odds, Spreads, and Betting Lines for Week 2
Washington -34 -110 Under 65.5 -110 PAC-12 Football Schedule, Odds, Spreads, and Betting Lines for Week 2

 

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook
Oregon -6.5 -105 Over 68.5 -110 PAC-12 Football Schedule, Odds, Spreads, and Betting Lines for Week 2
Texas Tech +6.5 -115 Under 68.5 -110 PAC-12 Football Schedule, Odds, Spreads, and Betting Lines for Week 2

 

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook
Wisconsin -6 -110 Over 58.5 -105 PAC-12 Football Schedule, Odds, Spreads, and Betting Lines for Week 2
Washington State +6 -110 Under 58.5 -115 PAC-12 Football Schedule, Odds, Spreads, and Betting Lines for Week 2

 

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook
Arizona +9 -105 Over 60.5 -110 PAC-12 Football Schedule, Odds, Spreads, and Betting Lines for Week 2
Mississippi State -9 -115 Under 60.5 -110 PAC-12 Football Schedule, Odds, Spreads, and Betting Lines for Week 2

 

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook
UCLA -14.5 -107 Over 48.5 -110 PAC-12 Football Schedule, Odds, Spreads, and Betting Lines for Week 2
San Diego State +14.5 -113 Under 48.5 -110 PAC-12 Football Schedule, Odds, Spreads, and Betting Lines for Week 2

 

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook
Stanford +29 -110 Over 69.5 -110 PAC-12 Football Schedule, Odds, Spreads, and Betting Lines for Week 2
USC -29 -110 Under 69.5 -110 PAC-12 Football Schedule, Odds, Spreads, and Betting Lines for Week 2

 

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook
Auburn -6 -112 Over 54.5 -114 PAC-12 Football Schedule, Odds, Spreads, and Betting Lines for Week 2
California +6 -108 Under 54.5 -106 PAC-12 Football Schedule, Odds, Spreads, and Betting Lines for Week 2

 

Team Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook
Oklahoma State -3 -110 Over 56 -115 PAC-12 Football Schedule, Odds, Spreads, and Betting Lines for Week 2
Arizona State +3 -110 Under 56 -105 PAC-12 Football Schedule, Odds, Spreads, and Betting Lines for Week 2

*Odds correct at time of publication, but are subject to fluctuation

