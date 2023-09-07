College football is back and Pac-12 football dominated in Week 1. The conference went 12-0 with some big wins and huge surprises. Everybody is talking about Colorado and Deion Sanders, but the rest of the Pac-12 will want to make sure they are not forgotten about as we head into Week 2. Here, we take a look at the Pac-12 schedule along with the odds, spreads, and betting lines for Week 2.
With all the Week 1 attention on Coach Prime, Shedeur Sanders, and Travis Hunter, the rest of the Pac-12 may be wondering when it’s their turn to be in the limelight. Week 2 offers the chance for other college football teams to make their case to be in the national spotlight, but will they take their chance like the Buffaloes did last week. Let’s take a look at the Week 2 Pac-12 schedule and betting odds.
Best Pac-12 Football Betting Sites in 2023
|1.
|
$1000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
$750 Sports Betting Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
150% Sign Up Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
PAC-12 FOOTBALL WEEK 2 SCHEDULE
The game of the week is undoubtedly Nebraska traveling to Colorado. Everybody has eyes on Boulder to see if the Buffs can back up their upset win over TCU with another big performance against a Nebraska team under new coach, Matt Rhule.
In another big game, Stanford travels to the Coliseum to take on an on-fire Caleb Williams and USC. The sixth-ranked Trojans are looking to impress to force a way into the top four spots for a College Football Playoff spot. There’s plenty of time left in the season, of course, but if USC keep racking up big wins, they’ll be hard to keep out of those spots.
Saturday, September 9, 2023
|MATCHUP
|TIME
|TV
|Location
|Utah @ Baylor
|12:00 PM
|ESPN
|McLane Stadium, Waco, TX
|Nebraska @ 22 Colorado
|12:00 PM
|FOX
|Folsom Field, Boulder, CO
|Tulsa @ 8 Washington
|5:00 PM
|PAC12
|Husky Stadium, Seattle, WA
|13 Oregon @ Texas Tech
|7:00 PM
|FOX
|Jones AT&T Stadium, Lubbock, TX
|19 Wisconsin @ Washington State
|7:30 PM
|ABC
|Martin Stadium, Pullman, WA
|Arizona @ Mississippi State
|7:30 PM
|SECN
|Davis Wade Stadium, Starkville, MS
|UCLA @ San Diego State
|7:30 PM
|CBS
|Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, CA
|UC Davis @ 16 Oregon State
|9:00 PM
|PAC12
|Reser Stadium, Corvallis, OR
|Stanford @ 6 USC
|10:30 PM
|FOX
|Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, CA
|Auburn @ California
|10:30 PM
|ESPN
|California Memorial Stadium, Berkeley, CA
|Oklahoma State @ Arizona State
|10:30 PM
|Mountain America Stadium, Tempe, AZ
*All times are ET
PAC-12 FOOTBALL WEEK 2 BETTING ODDS, LINES & SPREADS
The money this week is all for Colorado. Dave Mason, of BetOnline, said earlier in the week that the sportsbook has taken more cash on the Buffaloes than any of the 32 NFL teams this week, despite the NFL markets being around for over a month longer than the Nebraska @ Colorado game.
Sportsbooks will be cheering on Nebraska as the runaway publicity train runs through Boulder on Saturday afternoon. It’s a classic case of public vs. sportsbooks, and we can’t wait to see who comes out on top.
In other games, USC stands as a 29-point favorite over Stanford, Oregon are expected to beat Texas Tech by about a touchdown, and Utah are road favorites by a touchdown and a hook against Baylor.
RELATED: WEEK 2 PAC-12 FOOTBALL BEST BETS & PREDICTIONS
|Team
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Utah
|-7.5
|-118
|Over 47
|-110
|Baylor
|+7.5
|-102
|Under 47
|-110
|Team
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Nebraska
|+3
|-118
|Over 59.5
|-110
|Colorado
|-3
|-102
|Under 59.5
|-110
|Team
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Tulsa
|+34
|-110
|Over 65.5
|-110
|Washington
|-34
|-110
|Under 65.5
|-110
|Team
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Oregon
|-6.5
|-105
|Over 68.5
|-110
|Texas Tech
|+6.5
|-115
|Under 68.5
|-110
|Team
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Wisconsin
|-6
|-110
|Over 58.5
|-105
|Washington State
|+6
|-110
|Under 58.5
|-115
|Team
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Arizona
|+9
|-105
|Over 60.5
|-110
|Mississippi State
|-9
|-115
|Under 60.5
|-110
|Team
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|UCLA
|-14.5
|-107
|Over 48.5
|-110
|San Diego State
|+14.5
|-113
|Under 48.5
|-110
|Team
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Stanford
|+29
|-110
|Over 69.5
|-110
|USC
|-29
|-110
|Under 69.5
|-110
|Team
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Auburn
|-6
|-112
|Over 54.5
|-114
|California
|+6
|-108
|Under 54.5
|-106
|Team
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Oklahoma State
|-3
|-110
|Over 56
|-115
|Arizona State
|+3
|-110
|Under 56
|-105
*Odds correct at time of publication, but are subject to fluctuation
College Football Betting Guides 2023
- College Football Betting Guide – Best NCAAF Sportsbooks Ranked & Reviewed.
- Free NCAAF Picks – Check out Expert College Football Picks.
- The Latest NCAAF Odds – Compare the Best College Football Odds.
- College Football Moneyline Odds Explained – Learn How To Win NCAAF Moneyline Bets.
- College Football Spreads Explained – Guide on How To Win NCAAF Spreads Bets.
- College Football Futures Odds Explained – Expert Guide on How to Win NCAAF Spread Bets.
- College Football Totals Odds Explained – Guide on How to Win College Football Totals Bets.