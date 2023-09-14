College Football

PAC-12 Football Schedule, Odds, Spreads, and Betting Lines for Week 3

Pac-12 college football has been drawing a lot of attention since the season began. The conference went undefeated in Week 1, and of course Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes are the team that’s become the biggest story in the sport. With the Pac-12’s highest-ranked team, USC out of action in Week 3, it is even more of a chance for others in the conference to shine. Here, we take a look at the complete Pac-12 Week 3 schedule, along with the odds, spreads and betting lines.

Some of the highlights of this Pac-12 Week 3 schedule include Colorado taking on Colorado State at Boulder, eighth-ranked Washington heading to Lansing to take on Michigan State, and Oregon hosting Hawai’i. The full schedule can be found below.

Week 3 Pac-12 Football Schedule

MATCHUP TIME TV LOCATION
Weber State  @  12 Utah 2:00 PM PAC12 Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, UT
San Diego State  @  16 Oregon State 3:30 PM FS1 Reser Stadium, Corvallis, OR
Idaho  @  California 4:00 PM PAC12 California Memorial Stadium, Berkeley, CA
8 Washington  @  Michigan State 5:00 PM Peacock Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, MI
Northern Colorado  @  23 Washington State 5:00 PM PAC12 Martin Stadium, Pullman, WA
North Carolina Central  @  24 UCLA 5:00 PM PAC12 Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA
Hawai’i  @  13 Oregon 8:00 PM PAC12 Autzen Stadium, Eugene, OR
Sacramento State  @  Stanford 8:00 PM PAC12 Stanford Stadium, Stanford, CA
Colorado State  @  18 Colorado 10:00 PM ESPN Folsom Field, Boulder, CO
Fresno State  @  Arizona State 10:30 PM FS1 Mountain America Stadium, Tempe, AZ
UTEP  @  Arizona 11:00 PM PAC12 Arizona Stadium, Tuscon, AZ

Week 3 Pac-12 Betting Odds, Lines, and Spreads

There are just six Pac-12 games on the board at top sportsbooks this week, with the rest of the games taken down for one reason or another. The closest game of the week looks to be Fresno State’s matchup with Arizona State with a spread of just 3.

Washington are 16.5-point favorites over Michigan State on the road. Meanwhile, the nation’s favorite team, Colorado are 23-point favorites over their rivals Colorado State.

Matchup Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook
San Diego State +25 -110 O 48 -110 PAC-12 Football Schedule, Odds, Spreads, and Betting Lines for Week 3
Oregon State (16) -25 -110 U 48 -110 PAC-12 Football Schedule, Odds, Spreads, and Betting Lines for Week 3

 

Matchup Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook
Washington (8) -16½ -115 O 55½ -110 PAC-12 Football Schedule, Odds, Spreads, and Betting Lines for Week 3
Michigan State +16½ -105 U 55½ -110 PAC-12 Football Schedule, Odds, Spreads, and Betting Lines for Week 3

 

Matchup Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook
Hawaii +38 -115 O 68½ -115 PAC-12 Football Schedule, Odds, Spreads, and Betting Lines for Week 3
Oregon (13) -38 -105 U 68½ -105 PAC-12 Football Schedule, Odds, Spreads, and Betting Lines for Week 3

 

Matchup Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook
Colorado State +23 -110 O 60½ -110 PAC-12 Football Schedule, Odds, Spreads, and Betting Lines for Week 3
Colorado (18) -23 -110 U 60½ -110 PAC-12 Football Schedule, Odds, Spreads, and Betting Lines for Week 3

 

Matchup Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook
Fresno State -3 -102 O 50½ 110 PAC-12 Football Schedule, Odds, Spreads, and Betting Lines for Week 3
Arizona State +3 -118 U 50½ 110 PAC-12 Football Schedule, Odds, Spreads, and Betting Lines for Week 3

 

Matchup Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook
UTEP +18 110 O 57 -112 PAC-12 Football Schedule, Odds, Spreads, and Betting Lines for Week 3
Arizona -18 110 U 57 -108 PAC-12 Football Schedule, Odds, Spreads, and Betting Lines for Week 3
Topics  
College Football College Football News and Rumors NCAAF
Arrow to top