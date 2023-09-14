Pac-12 college football has been drawing a lot of attention since the season began. The conference went undefeated in Week 1, and of course Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes are the team that’s become the biggest story in the sport. With the Pac-12’s highest-ranked team, USC out of action in Week 3, it is even more of a chance for others in the conference to shine. Here, we take a look at the complete Pac-12 Week 3 schedule, along with the odds, spreads and betting lines.
Some of the highlights of this Pac-12 Week 3 schedule include Colorado taking on Colorado State at Boulder, eighth-ranked Washington heading to Lansing to take on Michigan State, and Oregon hosting Hawai’i. The full schedule can be found below.
Week 3 Pac-12 Football Schedule
|MATCHUP
|TIME
|TV
|LOCATION
|Weber State @ 12 Utah
|2:00 PM
|PAC12
|Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, UT
|San Diego State @ 16 Oregon State
|3:30 PM
|FS1
|Reser Stadium, Corvallis, OR
|Idaho @ California
|4:00 PM
|PAC12
|California Memorial Stadium, Berkeley, CA
|8 Washington @ Michigan State
|5:00 PM
|Peacock
|Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, MI
|Northern Colorado @ 23 Washington State
|5:00 PM
|PAC12
|Martin Stadium, Pullman, WA
|North Carolina Central @ 24 UCLA
|5:00 PM
|PAC12
|Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA
|Hawai’i @ 13 Oregon
|8:00 PM
|PAC12
|Autzen Stadium, Eugene, OR
|Sacramento State @ Stanford
|8:00 PM
|PAC12
|Stanford Stadium, Stanford, CA
|Colorado State @ 18 Colorado
|10:00 PM
|ESPN
|Folsom Field, Boulder, CO
|Fresno State @ Arizona State
|10:30 PM
|FS1
|Mountain America Stadium, Tempe, AZ
|UTEP @ Arizona
|11:00 PM
|PAC12
|Arizona Stadium, Tuscon, AZ
Week 3 Pac-12 Betting Odds, Lines, and Spreads
There are just six Pac-12 games on the board at top sportsbooks this week, with the rest of the games taken down for one reason or another. The closest game of the week looks to be Fresno State’s matchup with Arizona State with a spread of just 3.
Washington are 16.5-point favorites over Michigan State on the road. Meanwhile, the nation’s favorite team, Colorado are 23-point favorites over their rivals Colorado State.
|Matchup
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|San Diego State
|+25
|-110
|O 48
|-110
|Oregon State (16)
|-25
|-110
|U 48
|-110
|Matchup
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Washington (8)
|-16½
|-115
|O 55½
|-110
|Michigan State
|+16½
|-105
|U 55½
|-110
|Matchup
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Hawaii
|+38
|-115
|O 68½
|-115
|Oregon (13)
|-38
|-105
|U 68½
|-105
|Matchup
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Colorado State
|+23
|-110
|O 60½
|-110
|Colorado (18)
|-23
|-110
|U 60½
|-110
|Matchup
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|Fresno State
|-3
|-102
|O 50½
|–110
|Arizona State
|+3
|-118
|U 50½
|–110
|Matchup
|Spread
|Odds
|Total
|Odds
|Sportsbook
|UTEP
|+18
|–110
|O 57
|-112
|Arizona
|-18
|–110
|U 57
|-108
College Football Betting Guides 2023
- College Football Betting Guide – Best NCAAF Sportsbooks Ranked & Reviewed.
- Free NCAAF Picks – Check out Expert College Football Picks.
- The Latest NCAAF Odds – Compare the Best College Football Odds.
- College Football Moneyline Odds Explained – Learn How To Win NCAAF Moneyline Bets.
- College Football Spreads Explained – Guide on How To Win NCAAF Spreads Bets.
- College Football Futures Odds Explained – Expert Guide on How to Win NCAAF Spread Bets.
- College Football Totals Odds Explained – Guide on How to Win College Football Totals Bets.