The Pac-12 will enter their conference tournament with only two teams inside the AP top 25, but both are ranked in the top 10. UCLA comes in at 26-4 ranked fourth in the nation. Arizona will come to the Pac-12 tournament ranked eighth in the country at 25-5.

The Pac-12 currently boasts four teams with 20+ wins, with Oregon and USC joining UCLA and Arizona as 20+ win teams. UCLA will enter the Pac-12 tournament as one of the hottest teams in the country having won nine straight since losing back-to-back games to games to Arizona and USC in late January. The Pac-12 is always one of the premier conference hoops tournaments in the country, and this year will be no different.

The Best Sports Betting Sites for the Pac 12 Conference Tournament 2023

PAC 12 Tournament Schedule: How To Watch the PAC 12 Tournament

* All times ET March 8 First Round Game 1: No. 9 Colorado vs. No. 8 Washington, 3 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

Game 2: No. 10 Stanford vs. No. 7 Utah, 5:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

Game 3: No. 6 Arizona State vs. No. 11 Oregon State, 9 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

Game 4: No. 12 Cal vs. No. 5 Washington State, 11:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network March 9 Quarterfinals Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. No. 1 UCLA, 3 p.m., Pac-12 Network

Game 6: Winner Game 2 vs. No. 4 Oregon, 5:30 p.m, Pac-12 Network

Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. No. 2 Arizona, 9 p.m., Pac-12 Network

Game 8: Winner Game 4 vs. No. 3 USC, 11:30 p.m., ESPN March 10 Semifinals Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 9:00 p.m., Pac-12 Network

Game 10: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 11:30 p.m., ESPN March 11 Championship Game 11: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, 10:30 p.m., ESPN

2023 PAC 12 Tournament Odds

2023 PAC 12 Tournament Predictions and Picks

The Favorite

The UCLA Bruins +110 come into the Pac-12 ranked tournament fourth in the nation, but are ranked second in adjusted efficiency margin by KenPom. The Bruins are currently on a 9-game win streak and have already won 14 straight at another point this season. The Bruin’s four losses have all come to top 34 teams. The reality is they do absolutely everything well but have really been exceptional on defense. They’re currently ranked second in the nation in defensive efficiency and seventh in the nation in defensive turnover percentage. UCLA has its eyes set on a national championship, and the run starts with a very competitive Pac-12 tournament.

The Value Play

USC +800, is by far the best value option on the board as they feel like the only long-odd team that is capable of beating Arizona or UCLA. They already have a convincing win over UCLA beating the Bruins 77-64 in late January. They are 0-2 against Zona but just lost a very competitive back-and-forth affair this past Thursday. The Trojans do an excellent job protecting the paint and the rim as they currently sit as the third-ranked defensive team in 2P% against. USC is fully capable of pulling off an improbable run and at +800, you have to love the value.

The Pick

Arizona +210 has had an interesting year in the Pac-12, especially as they’ve limped down the finish. But they’ve been my favorite team in the conference all year. It looked like they were really hitting their stride when they ran off eight straight wins starting on December 4th. In that streak, they won five games by 20+ points and even beat fifth-ranked Tennessee 75-70. But they certainly haven’t been dominant as of late.

The Wildcats have dropped three of their last six including two bad losses to Stanford and Arizona State. They lost in a showdown with UCLA on the road in the season finale 82-73. But I think that can serve as a wake-up call to one of the best teams in the country. Arizona has four wins over the top 15 teams and they rank sixth in offensive efficiency and fifth in effective FG %. We’ve loved this wildcat team all year, and we like them to take down the Pac-12 tournament.