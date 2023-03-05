The Pac-12 will enter their conference tournament with only two teams inside the AP top 25, but both are ranked in the top 10. UCLA comes in at 26-4 ranked fourth in the nation. Arizona will come to the Pac-12 tournament ranked eighth in the country at 25-5.
The Pac-12 currently boasts four teams with 20+ wins, with Oregon and USC joining UCLA and Arizona as 20+ win teams. UCLA will enter the Pac-12 tournament as one of the hottest teams in the country having won nine straight since losing back-to-back games to games to Arizona and USC in late January. The Pac-12 is always one of the premier conference hoops tournaments in the country, and this year will be no different.
PAC 12 Tournament Schedule: How To Watch the PAC 12 Tournament
- 🏀 Tournament: PAC 12 Tournament 2023
- ⛹ PAC 12 Betting Favorite: UCLA +110
- 📅 PAC 12 Conference Tournament Start Date: March 8th, 2023
- 🏆 PAC 12 Championship Game: March 11th, 2023
- 📺 TV Channel: Pac-12 Network | ESPN
- 🎲 PAC 12 Tournament Favorites: UCLA +110 | Arizona +210 | USC +800
* All times ET
March 8 First Round
Game 1: No. 9 Colorado vs. No. 8 Washington, 3 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network
Game 2: No. 10 Stanford vs. No. 7 Utah, 5:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network
Game 3: No. 6 Arizona State vs. No. 11 Oregon State, 9 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network
Game 4: No. 12 Cal vs. No. 5 Washington State, 11:30 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network
March 9 Quarterfinals
Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. No. 1 UCLA, 3 p.m., Pac-12 Network
Game 6: Winner Game 2 vs. No. 4 Oregon, 5:30 p.m, Pac-12 Network
Game 7: Winner Game 3 vs. No. 2 Arizona, 9 p.m., Pac-12 Network
Game 8: Winner Game 4 vs. No. 3 USC, 11:30 p.m., ESPN
March 10 Semifinals
Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, 9:00 p.m., Pac-12 Network
Game 10: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8, 11:30 p.m., ESPN
March 11 Championship
Game 11: Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10, 10:30 p.m., ESPN
2023 PAC 12 Tournament Odds
|Big 12 Teams
|Big 12 Tournament Odds
|UCLA
|+110
|Arizona
|+210
|USC
|+800
|Oregon
|+1200
|Arizona State
|+1500
|Washington St
|+2000
|Utah
|+2500
|Colorado
|+4000
|Washington
|+10000
|Oregon State
|+50000
2023 PAC 12 Tournament Predictions and Picks
The Favorite
The UCLA Bruins +110 come into the Pac-12 ranked tournament fourth in the nation, but are ranked second in adjusted efficiency margin by KenPom. The Bruins are currently on a 9-game win streak and have already won 14 straight at another point this season. The Bruin’s four losses have all come to top 34 teams. The reality is they do absolutely everything well but have really been exceptional on defense. They’re currently ranked second in the nation in defensive efficiency and seventh in the nation in defensive turnover percentage. UCLA has its eyes set on a national championship, and the run starts with a very competitive Pac-12 tournament.
The Value Play
USC +800, is by far the best value option on the board as they feel like the only long-odd team that is capable of beating Arizona or UCLA. They already have a convincing win over UCLA beating the Bruins 77-64 in late January. They are 0-2 against Zona but just lost a very competitive back-and-forth affair this past Thursday. The Trojans do an excellent job protecting the paint and the rim as they currently sit as the third-ranked defensive team in 2P% against. USC is fully capable of pulling off an improbable run and at +800, you have to love the value.
The Pick
Arizona +210 has had an interesting year in the Pac-12, especially as they’ve limped down the finish. But they’ve been my favorite team in the conference all year. It looked like they were really hitting their stride when they ran off eight straight wins starting on December 4th. In that streak, they won five games by 20+ points and even beat fifth-ranked Tennessee 75-70. But they certainly haven’t been dominant as of late.
The Wildcats have dropped three of their last six including two bad losses to Stanford and Arizona State. They lost in a showdown with UCLA on the road in the season finale 82-73. But I think that can serve as a wake-up call to one of the best teams in the country. Arizona has four wins over the top 15 teams and they rank sixth in offensive efficiency and fifth in effective FG %. We’ve loved this wildcat team all year, and we like them to take down the Pac-12 tournament.