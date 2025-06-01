The Indiana Pacers took care of business in Game Six of the Eastern Conference Finals, defeating the New York Knicks 125–108 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. With the win, Indiana secures its first NBA Finals appearance in 25 years. The last appearance coming in 2000, when franchise legend, Reggie Miller, led the team against a dominant Los Angeles Lakers squad featuring Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal.

This year’s Pacers team has caught fire at just the right time, emerging as the hottest squad in the Eastern Conference throughout the postseason. Hardly anyone would have predicted them to be in this position at the start of the regular season. They took out their division rival, the Milwaukee Bucks, in the first round in five games. After that, the Pacers shocked the Cleveland Cavaliers. A team who finished with the best record in the Eastern Conference (64-18). The Pacers defeated them in five games.

Head coach Rick Carlisle’s group, led by the All-Star pairing of Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam, has blended star power with depth, chemistry, and grit — proving themselves as a complete, dangerous unit.

Game Six was a showcase of Indiana’s depth. The bench came up huge, contributing 38 points and shifting momentum with relentless energy. Obi Toppin’s athleticism and Thomas Bryant’s surprise production stood out in crucial stretches. Especially in the second half when the momentum truly shifted in Indiana’s favor. Defensively, the Pacers locked in and turned stops into scores, dominating in transition with a 25–10 edge in fastbreak points.

Pascal Siakam Named Eastern Conference Finals MVP

Pascal Siakam, the former Toronto Raptors champion, earned Eastern Conference Finals MVP honors. This comes after averaging 24.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.5 assists across the series. Moreover, he also averaged a three-point field goal percentage of 50.0 percent and a true shooting percentage of 60.1 percent. Siakam’s leadership and championship pedigree have been invaluable in guiding this young Pacers squad through the playoff gauntlet.

Now, Indiana sets its sights on the Oklahoma City Thunder, who await in the NBA Finals after their own impressive run through the Western Conference. Game One tips off on June 5th, 2025 at 6:30 PM Mountain Time on ABC. With momentum, confidence, and a balanced roster, the Pacers look poised to make history.

After years of rebuilding and near-misses, the Indiana Pacers are back on the NBA’s biggest stage. They’re not just happy to be here. They’re here to compete.