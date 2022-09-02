Pacific Classic 2022 Trifecta Bet: Who Will Place Behind Flightline?

FLIGHTLINE will be all the rage for Saturday’s Pacific Classic in what is expected to turn out to be another one-sided affair. The exciting John W Sadler-trained 4 year-old is expected to go off around 1-5 in the betting, with the other five runners playing for the places. The next big US talking horse has won all four starts in eye-catching fashion (by a total of 44 lengths) and despite being upped in trip to 1m2f here it should be more of the same this Saturday at Del Mar.



Therefore, having a wager on Flightline in a single on the horse racing betting sites to win the Pacific Classic 2022 isn’t a great betting proposition – at odds of 1-5, even a $100 stake will only return you $20 bucks!

So, what is the best way to have a punt in Saturday’s TVG Pacific Classic?

Step forward………………… the TRIFECTA

What Is A Trifecta Bet?

A trifecta is tote-based option on a horse race in which you must predict the first, second, and third horses, in the exact order.

Yes, this is horse racing and anything is possible. Punters looking for the shock won’t have much to cling to – maybe the fact Flightline has never raced over this 1m2f trip, with all runs coming over 6f, 7f or 1m? However, he’s not exactly been emptying out when winning his races and breeding (Tapit) also suggests the extra distance is well within range.

When Is The 2022 Pacific Classic Stakes?

Run over 1m 2f, the Grade I Pacific Classic Stakes is staged at Del Mar racetrack in California

📅Date: Saturday September 3, 2022 (5:30pm)

🏇Racetrack: Del Mar racetrack, California, (Dirt)

💰 Purse: $1,000,000

📺 TV: FanDuel TV

Our Pacific Classic Stakes 2022 Trifecta Pick



So, no surprise here, but we are sticking with FLIGHTLINE – to hit the first place in the trifecta!

Howeer, with only five others to consider, then punters will have many opinions as to which horses will finish second and third to the Sadler-trianed superstar (see the full runners below)

This year’s Dubai World Cup winner COUNTRY GRAMMER will be a popular pick to land the silver medal and it’s hard to disagree. Trained by the powerful Bob Baffert barn, who have won this race an incredible six times, plus we know this 5 year-old stays this 1m2f trip well. A recent second in the San Diego Handicap to Royal Ship will also have him A1 for this, so he’s take to reverse that form with Royal Ship over this longer trip.

Yes, the already mentioned Royal Ship will have his backers for second and third too, but this longer trip is not certain to play into his hands – we feel there’s a huge chance he’ll get run out of things down the stretch as the petrol tank begins to empty.

The Ed Moger Jr runner – Stilleto Boy – saw off EXPRESS TRAIN last time out when they were first and second in the Californian Stakes at Santa Anita on April 30 – however, back up in distnace we’ll take the John Shirreffs runner to overturn that run. Express Train won the Grade One Santa Anita Handicap back March 6 and from his 18 career races has 7 victories and also finished in the first three 15 times. This works out at a 83% strike-rate of rewarding trifecta players (top three finish) in his career races to date.

2022 Pacific Classic Trifecta



1st FLIGHTLINE

2nd COUNTRY GRAMMER

3rd EXPRESS TRAIN

Watch Flightline Winning The Hill ‘N’ Dale Metropolitan Again

John W. Sadler (trainer) “This is not an ordinary horse, this is a very special horse. There is a lot of pressure on you, but it is the pressure you want. You know you have something special and he is much the best. You just don’t want to screw it up.”

“This is a tough ask. To go from a mile to a mile and a quarter in your fifth start, it’s not an easy thing. But we feel he is capable of doing it because he’s that kind of a horse.”

Bill Farish, (co-owner) “I think everything he has done sets him apart. Flightline is the creme de la creme. He rises echelons above the stars we see every year that come and go. Rarely have we ever had a horse at any level that the trainer has said from work one this is something seriously special.”

Pacific Classic Stakes 2022 Runners and Riders



1. EXTRA HOPE @ 30-1 with BetOnline

Trainer: Richard Manella

Jockey: Tyler Baze

Age: 6

Form:6-6-6-2-3

Six races without a success, with that last win coming on November 21 2020! Just three runs this year but took a slight step forward last time when only 1 1/4 lengths back in third in the Grade 3 Cougar II Stakes at Del Mar over 1m4f. His trainer, Richard Mandella has a fine record in the race with four wins that stretch from 1996 to 2015. However, we’ve only had one winning 6 year-old of this race since 2005 and regardless of that stat it would be a major upset if Extra Hope is taking this.

2. COUNTRY GRAMMER @ 4-1 with BetOnline

Trainer: Bob Baffert

Jockey: John Velazquez

Age: 5

Form: 2-1-2-1-2

Certainly looks the main threat to lowering the colours of Flightline. From the powerful Bob Baffert yard that have six past success in this race and need just one more to overtake Robert Frankel. This 5 year-old landed the lucrative Dubai World Cup at Meydan back on March 26 (watch below) and returned at the end of July with a fair second in the Grade 2 San Diego Handicap. And also had last year’s Pacific Classic winner – Tripoli – way back in 6th (beaten 6 lengths).

He’ll be sharper today and his backers will know he stays this 1m2f trip well, while since joining Baffert in April 21 the horse is yet to finish out of the first two (5 runs). Those looking to take on Flightline are likely to be drawn to Country Grammer, who has amassed just under $10.9m in total prize money, while if successful will be jockey John Velazquez’s first win in this race.

3. ROYAL SHIP @ 8-1 with BetOnline

Trainer: Richard Mandella

Jockey: Mike Smith

Age: 6

Form: 2-3-7-1-3-1

Another from the Richard Mandella barn that have recorded four wins in this Grade 1 and certainly won’t be without his supporters. He was the horse that beat Country Grammer last time in the Grade 2 San Diego Handicap at Del Mar on July 31 and had 2 1/4 lengths in-hand at the winning post.

The worry for him though might be the step back up in trip, with all three recent runs over this 1m2f distance resulting in defeats. Regular jockey Mike Smith gets the leg-up again and with four past wins in this race (2002, 2009, 2010 and 2014) he’ll have bundles of experience in the saddle. Not with a chance in the trifecta.

4. EXPRESS TRAIN @ 12-1 with BetOnline

Trainer: John Shirreffs

Jockey: Victor Espinoza

Age: 5

Form: 6-3-1-1-1-2

Has a decent record on the dirt with 6 wins and 13 top three finishes from 15 outings. Last seen grabbing a fair silver medal in the Grade 2 Californian Stakes at Santa Anita on April 30, so will come here fresher than most. Course winner at Del Mar too after winning the 2021 running of the Grade 2 San Diego Handicap and will have jockey Victor Espinoza, who won this race on California Chrome in 2016, doing the steering. Will be a popular pick for the trifecta players.

5. FLIGHTLINE @ 1-5 with BetOnline

Trainer: John Sadler

Jockey: Flavien Prat

Age: 4

Form: 1-1-1-1

The horse all eyes will be on here. Flightline is unbeaten from his opening four race and has landed those contests by a remarkable total of 44 lengths. No secret that connections think he can go to the very top, but will need to take another big step forward here if he’s to live up to his already growing reputation.

Last seen bolting up in the Grade 1 Hill ‘N’ Dale Metropolitan Handicap on June 11 by an easy 6 lengths (watch below).

He’s already being touted as a contender to challenge the English-trained Baaeed as the highest-rated horse in training and with Saturday’s Pacific Classic a ‘win and you’re in’ Breeders’ Cup race, then all eyes will be on Keeneland for the Breeders’ Cup Classic on November 5 after this.

Those looking to take him on will not have much to cling to, but with this being this first attempt beyond a mile, then not getting the 1m2f trip will be all his doubters have to go on. So far, his wins have been over 6f, 7f and 1m (last time), but being by Tapit his breeding suggests this extra yardage is within range – we’ll find out on Saturday!

6. STILLETO BOY @ 20-1 with BetOnline

Trainer: Ed Moger Jr

Jockey: Juan Hernandez

Age: 4

Form: 3-3-3-1-4-3

Another of the likely outsiders and based on his last run at Del Mar has a fair bit of ground to make up. He was third – beaten 6 1/2 lengths – in the already mentioned Grade 2 San Diego Handicap and with Royal Ship (1st) and Country Grammer (2nd) in that race then he’s got form to turn around on two others in this race. He’s also back up to 1m2f here and that’s not a plus either, with his three recent tries over this distance all losses.

Note: Odds are subject to change

Recent Pacific Classic Stakes Winners

2021 – TRIPOLI

2020 – MAXIMUM SECURITY

2019 – HIGHER POWER

2018 – ACCELERATE

2017 – COLLECTED

2016 – CALIFORNIA CHROME

2015 – BEHOLDER

2014 – SHARED BELIEF

Watch Tripoli Winning The 2021 Pacific Classic Stakes

