Packers, Mecole Hardman Agree to One-Year Deal

The Green Bay Packers are officially adding some depth to their wide receiver room. The team has reportedly agreed to a deal with veteran wideout, Mecole Hardman. The contract is for one-year. Hardman has also spent some time as a return man during his career. Despite being older, the former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver is still versatile and is used to big moments (see the game-winning catch in the Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers two seasons ago). Hardman is the type of wideout who can play any role that is asked of him. It is part of the reason he had so much success with the Kansas City Chiefs over the past six seasons. All in all, this could be solid, under-the-radar signing for the Packers this NFL Free Agency.

Green Bay Packers Bring in Veteran Wide Receiver, Mecole Hardman, on One-Year Deal

Mecole Hardman’s Career

Hardman is the type of workhorse that Packers head coach, Matt LaFleur, will love to utilize. His production has dipped in recent years, but he is still capable of making a big play at any given moment.

“I’ve played with Mecole for a long time,” Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said after the Super Bowl win two years ago. “He’s always ready for the moment, and he’s someone that continues to practice hard and get better. And, obviously, that receiver rotation, we were bouncing around a lot of guys all year long, and those guys just continue to work. “Just like the last Super Bowl, you never know who it’s gonna be, but it’s about everybody being ready for the moment and he was he was ready for that moment in a couple big plays.”

For his career, Hardman has made one Pro Bowl to go along with a Second-Team All-Pro selection as a rookie. Of course, the three Super Bowl rings he has must entice the Green Bay Packers. In his six NFL seasons, Mecole Hardman has logged 178 receptions, 2,302 receiving yards, and 16 receiving touchdowns. He has also recorded a career catch percentage of 69.0 percent and 12.9 yards per reception. Where Hardman will most likely shine is in the return game and as a gadget player for Green Bay. He has thrived throughout his career as a return specialist, especially before the knee-injury in 2024. Still, he should have a positive impact on a relatively young Green Bay receiving core going into next season.