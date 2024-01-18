The second game of the Divisional Round pits the No. 7 Green Bay Packers against the No. 1 San Francisco 49ers in primetime on Saturday night. Below, we examine the odds for Packers vs. 49ers and share our predictions, picks, and best prop bet.

Packers vs. 49ers Odds

On BetOnline, the 49ers are listed as a huge 9.5-point favorite. Since 2011, the 49ers are 6-0 in the Divisional Round.

Packers vs. 49ers Predictions And Picks

49ers -9.5 (-110)

The Green Bay Packers became the first No. 7 seed to win a playoff game when they defeated the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card Round by a score of 48-32. Don’t let the final score fool you. This game was never in doubt for the Packers, who jumped out to a 27-0 lead and never looked back.

If you had any doubts about Jordan Love, they were erased on Sunday afternoon. The Packers quarterback completed 16-21 passes for 272 yards and three touchdowns with a 157.2 passer rating.

The Packers have been playing some of the best football in the NFL over the past two months, winning seven of their last nine games.

For a young team, Green Bay is not afraid of the moment. Matt LaFleur is 9-5 ATS as an underdog with Love under center. Dating back to his time with Rodgers, LaFleur is 21-10 ATS as an underdog (Action Network), so this is a spot Green Bay likes to be in.

However, the team standing across the Packers on the other sideline is a different beast. The San Francisco 49ers are a well-oiled machine. A potent offense, elite defense, and a top 5 coach is the recipe for a Super Bowl winner. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan is 4-0 SU/ATS in home playoff games.

When the 49ers are healthy and play their starters, they rarely lose. The 49ers are 20-3 SU/16-7 ATS with Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey in the starting lineup (Action Network).

Since 1990, only one coach is 4-0 ATS or better at home or as a favorite in the playoffs… Kyle Shanahan pic.twitter.com/C9VObRcqB5 — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) January 18, 2024

The Packers ninth-ranked pass defense (206.8 yards/game) is much better than the team’s 28th-ranked run defense (128.3 yards/game). That plays into the 49ers’ hands, who would love to feed CMC and their third-ranked rushing attack (140.5 yards/game).

The Packers looked unstoppable in the Wild Card Round. However, the Packers are the youngest playoff team in the league, with little experience in big games. The 49ers’ core is battle-tested and on a mission to reach the Super Bowl. The 49ers should win by double-digits on Saturday.

Packers vs. 49ers Best Prop Bet

Brock Purdy Over 6.5 Rushing Yards (-124)

The Packers’ weakness is their run defense. Only the Seahawks (25.71 yards/game) allowed more rushing yards per game to opposing quarterbacks than the Packers (25.11 yards/game).

49ers Brock Purdy is not looking to run often. However, Purdy has shown good quickness when he decides to take off. Purdy rushed for 7+ yards in seven games this season.

Can Purdy move the chains with his legs on a key third down? That’s what you’re banking on with this bet. With the 49ers expected to thrive on the ground, I’ll take a flier on Purdy to join the running game and surpass 6.5 yards.