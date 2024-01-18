NFL News and Rumors

Packers vs. 49ers: 2024 Divisional Round Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bet

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) reacts with guard Elgton Jenkins

The second game of the Divisional Round pits the No. 7 Green Bay Packers against the No. 1 San Francisco 49ers in primetime on Saturday night. Below, we examine the odds for Packers vs. 49ers and share our predictions, picks, and best prop bet.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2024

$1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sportsbook Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
125% Welcome Bonus, Up To $3,125 in Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sports Betting Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now

Packers vs. 49ers Odds

San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (54)
Jan 7, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (54) reacts during player introductions before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

On BetOnline, the 49ers are listed as a huge 9.5-point favorite. Since 2011, the 49ers are 6-0 in the Divisional Round.

View the odds for the game below.

Bet Green Bay Packers San Francisco 49ers Play
Moneyline +360 -450 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +9.5 (-110) -9.5 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 50.5 (-110) Under 50.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Packers vs. 49ers Predictions And Picks

49ers -9.5 (-110)

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel
October 8, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) runs the football during the first quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Green Bay Packers became the first No. 7 seed to win a playoff game when they defeated the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card Round by a score of 48-32. Don’t let the final score fool you. This game was never in doubt for the Packers, who jumped out to a 27-0 lead and never looked back.

If you had any doubts about Jordan Love, they were erased on Sunday afternoon. The Packers quarterback completed 16-21 passes for 272 yards and three touchdowns with a 157.2 passer rating.

The Packers have been playing some of the best football in the NFL over the past two months, winning seven of their last nine games.

For a young team, Green Bay is not afraid of the moment. Matt LaFleur is 9-5 ATS as an underdog with Love under center. Dating back to his time with Rodgers, LaFleur is 21-10 ATS as an underdog (Action Network), so this is a spot Green Bay likes to be in.

However, the team standing across the Packers on the other sideline is a different beast. The San Francisco 49ers are a well-oiled machine. A potent offense, elite defense, and a top 5 coach is the recipe for a Super Bowl winner. 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan is 4-0 SU/ATS in home playoff games.

When the 49ers are healthy and play their starters, they rarely lose. The 49ers are 20-3 SU/16-7 ATS with Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey in the starting lineup (Action Network).

The Packers ninth-ranked pass defense (206.8 yards/game) is much better than the team’s 28th-ranked run defense (128.3 yards/game). That plays into the 49ers’ hands, who would love to feed CMC and their third-ranked rushing attack (140.5 yards/game).

The Packers looked unstoppable in the Wild Card Round. However, the Packers are the youngest playoff team in the league, with little experience in big games. The 49ers’ core is battle-tested and on a mission to reach the Super Bowl. The 49ers should win by double-digits on Saturday.

Bet on 49ers -9.5 (-110) at BetOnline

Packers vs. 49ers Best Prop Bet

Brock Purdy Over 6.5 Rushing Yards (-124)

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy
Oct 1, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) runs off the field after the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

The Packers’ weakness is their run defense. Only the Seahawks (25.71 yards/game) allowed more rushing yards per game to opposing quarterbacks than the Packers (25.11 yards/game).

49ers Brock Purdy is not looking to run often. However, Purdy has shown good quickness when he decides to take off. Purdy rushed for 7+ yards in seven games this season.

Can Purdy move the chains with his legs on a key third down? That’s what you’re banking on with this bet. With the 49ers expected to thrive on the ground, I’ll take a flier on Purdy to join the running game and surpass 6.5 yards.

Bet on Brock Purdy Over 6.5 Rushing Yards (-124) at BetOnline
Topics  
49ers NFL News and Rumors NFL picks Packers
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) celebrates with end Isaiah Likely

Texans vs. Ravens: 2024 Divisional Round Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bet

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  3h
NFL News and Rumors
Bill belichick atlanta falcons
Bill Belichick To Have Second Interview With Falcons: Will Atlanta Hire Legendary Coach?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  8h
NFL News and Rumors
Reba McEntire performs during CMA Fest at Nissan Stadium
Reba McEntire, Post Malone, and Andra Day to Perform at Super Bowl LVIII
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  9h
NFL News and Rumors
ravens uncrustables
What Do NFL Players Eat? Baltimore Ravens Players Go Through 7,500 Smuckers Uncrustables Per Season
Author image David Evans  •  10h
NFL News and Rumors
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy before the 2024 NFC wild card game
Will The Dallas Cowboys Fire Head Coach Mike McCarthy?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jan 17 2024
NFL News and Rumors
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh
Next Chargers Head Coach Odds: Jim Harbaugh Listed As Massive Favorite To Land Job
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jan 17 2024
NFL News and Rumors
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talks with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17)
Josh Allen vs. Patrick Mahomes: Head-to-Head Stats
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jan 17 2024
More News
Arrow to top