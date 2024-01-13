NFL News and Rumors

Packers vs. Cowboys: 2024 Wild Card Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bet

Jordan Love

The second game of Sunday’s Wild Card tripleheader features the No. 7 Green Bay Packers taking on the No. 2 Dallas Cowboys. Below, we examine the odds for Packers vs. Cowboys and share our predictions, picks, and best prop bet.

Packers vs. Cowboys Odds

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4)
Dec 10, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws a pass in the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

On BetOnline, the Cowboys are 7-point home favorites. The last time these two teams met in the playoffs was in 2016 when Aaron Rodgers and the Packers went into Jerryworld and defeated the Cowboys by a score of 34-31.

View the odds for the game below.

Bet Green Bay Packers Dallas Cowboys Play
Moneyline +276 -331 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +7 (-110) -7 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 50.5 (-110) Under 40.5 (-110) BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Packers vs. Cowboys Predictions And Picks

Packers +7 (-110)

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed (11)
Nov 23, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed (11) runs the ball against the Detroit Lions in the first quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Is there a better unit at home than the Cowboys offense? The Cowboys went 8-0 this season, scoring an average of 37.4 points per game. Dallas won six of those eight games by 20+ points.

In their last 15 home games, the Cowboys are 11-4 ATS at home.

Dallas’ defense also plays better at home, allowing 15.9 points per game. Dallas is allowing 20.9 on the road.

Dak Prescott was arguably the second-best quarterback this season behind Lamar Jackson. However, the playoffs have been unkind to Prescott, who is 1-5 ATS in the postseason, including 0-3 ATS at home.

The Cowboys are trying to reach the NFC Conference Championship for the first time since 1995.

On the Packers’ side, they found their quarterback in Jordan Love, who will be making his first career postseason start. Since November 19, Love has thrown 18 touchdowns and one interception.

This is arguably Matt LaFleur’s best coaching job, considering the Packers boast one of the youngest rosters in the league. Being an underdog is when LaFleur thrives – 19-8 ATS (BetMGM).

Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson (6)
Dec 10, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson (6) reacts after recovering a fumble in the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas is the better team and should win on Sunday. However, do you trust Mike McCarthy to manage this game properly if it’s close? I do not. Look at what happened in the Lions game.

The Packers have been playing playoff-type games for the last three weeks. They’re a good enough team to keep this within 1-2 scores heading into the fourth quarter. Because of Prescott’s postseason struggles ATS, I’ll back the Packers.

Bet on Packers +7 (-110) at BetOnline

Packers vs. Cowboys Best Prop Bet

CeeDee Lamb to have 80+ receiving yards and DAL to Win (-127)

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88)
Dec 24, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) reacts toward Miami Dolphins fans during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has been as good as it gets in 2023. Lamb was named First-Team All-Pro with 135 receptions, 1,749 yards, and 12 touchdowns.

When Lamb has a big game, the Cowboys usually win. When Lamb eclipses 80+ receiving yards, the Cowboys are 7-2.

Against an average defense, Lamb should be in line for a big day. If Lamb goes off, the Cowboys will win.

Bet on CeeDee Lamb to have 80+ receiving yards and DAL to Win (-127) at BetOnline
