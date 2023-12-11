NFL News and Rumors

Packers vs. Giants: Monday Night Football Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bet

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) celebrates with fans

There are two games on Monday Night Football in Week 14. One of the games pits the Green Bay Packers (6-6) against the New York Giants (4-8). The game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN. Below, we examine the odds for Packers vs. Giants and share our predictions, picks, and best prop bet.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

$1,000 Sports Betting Bonus + 2 Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sportsbook Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
125% Welcome Bonus, Up To $3,125 in Free Bets
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now
$750 Sports Betting Bonus
Available to residents in all U.S. States. T+C Apply. 18+
Claim Now

Packers vs. Giants NFL Monday Night Football Odds

On BetOnline, the Packers enter MetLife Stadium as a 6-point favorite against the Giants. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is 16-0 SU in December.

View the odds for the game below.

Bet Green Bay Packers New York Giants Play
Moneyline -260 +220 BetOnline logo
Point Spread -6 (-104) +6 (-116) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 37 (-110) Under 37 (-110) BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Packers vs. Giants NFL Monday Night Football Predictions And Picks

Under 37 (-110)

New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito (15)
Nov 26, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito (15) scrambles during the second half against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

On November 13, the Packers were 3-6. The idea of making the playoffs was nonexistent. It’s December 11, and the Packers have won three straight games to get to 6-6 as they hold the seventh and final playoff spot in the NFC.

Love is now playing his best football of the season. In the Packers’ three-game win streak, Love has thrown for eight touchdowns and zero interceptions. Love’s performance against the Chiefs in Week 13 proved he can be a franchise quarterback.

The Packers are rolling, but the Giants have some momentum, too, thanks to Mr. Jersey Juice himself, Tommy DeVito.

Tommy Cutlets has come a long way since the 13-10 loss to the Jets, where he completed two passes. In his last two starts, DeVito has thrown for 437 passing yards, four touchdowns, and zero interceptions.

More importantly, the Giants are 2-0 and only sit two games behind the Packers in the playoff race.

The Packers limp into Monday night’s matchup with injuries to key players. Wide receiver Christian Watson (hamstring) and cornerback Jaire Alexander (shoulder) have been ruled out, with linebacker Quay Walker (shoulder) and running back Aaron Jones (knee) not expected to play.

The Giants have been terrible at night, going 0-4 SU and 1-3 ATS in 2023. However, the under has been extremely profitable for the Giants at 9-3. Because of the injuries to the Packers, I’m expecting a low-scoring affair and another primetime under to hit.

Bet on Under 37 (-110) at BetOnline

Packers vs. Giants NFL Monday Night Football Best Prop Bet

Jordan Love Over 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (+106)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love
Sep 28, 2023; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) drops back to pass in the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Although the loss of Watson hurts, it’s not a death blow.

Love has been terrific over the last month, throwing at least two touchdowns in four straight games.

The Packers average 1.8 passing touchdowns per game, one of the best marks in the NFL. Even with the Giants’ defense playing well the past two weeks, Love should be able to throw 2+ touchdowns against a team allowing over 24 points per game.

Bet on Jordan Love Over 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (+106) at BetOnline
Topics  
Giants NFL News and Rumors NFL picks Packers
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
How Much Do NFL Refs Make? NFL Referee Salary, Playoff Bonuses, & Other Jobs

How Much Do NFL Refs Make? NFL Referee Salary, Playoff Bonuses, & Other Jobs

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  20min
NFL News and Rumors
NFL Fines Reach New Record In 2023 With Total Eclipsing $5 Million
NFL Fines Reach New Record In 2023 With Total Eclipsing $5 Million
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  22min
NFL News and Rumors
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1)
Titans vs. Dolphins: Monday Night Football Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bet
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  3h
NFL News and Rumors
panthes lose to saints in no (1)
NFL Week 14: Fans Watch Carolina Panthers Rookie QB Bryce Young Fail To Make Big Plays As New Orleans Saints Earned NFC South Win At Caesars Superdome
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  16h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys
NFL MVP Odds: Betonline Sportsbook Lists QBs Dak Prescott, Brock Purdy Week 14 Betting Favorites
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Dec 9 2023
NFL News and Rumors
New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito (15)
How to Watch Titans vs. Dolphins, Packers vs. Giants on Monday Night Football | Free MNF Live Stream
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Dec 8 2023
NFL News and Rumors
New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4)
NFL Week 14 Injury Report: Roster Updates For Week 14 NFL Games
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  3h
More News
Arrow to top