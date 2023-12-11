There are two games on Monday Night Football in Week 14. One of the games pits the Green Bay Packers (6-6) against the New York Giants (4-8). The game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN. Below, we examine the odds for Packers vs. Giants and share our predictions, picks, and best prop bet.

Packers vs. Giants NFL Monday Night Football Odds

#Packers RB Aaron Jones (knee) isn’t expected to play tonight against the #Giants, per source. Jones, who is listed as questionable, is working hard to get back. He’s just not ready. So, it’ll be the AJ Dillon show again tonight. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 11, 2023

On BetOnline, the Packers enter MetLife Stadium as a 6-point favorite against the Giants. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is 16-0 SU in December.

View the odds for the game below.

Packers vs. Giants NFL Monday Night Football Predictions And Picks

Under 37 (-110)

On November 13, the Packers were 3-6. The idea of making the playoffs was nonexistent. It’s December 11, and the Packers have won three straight games to get to 6-6 as they hold the seventh and final playoff spot in the NFC.

Love is now playing his best football of the season. In the Packers’ three-game win streak, Love has thrown for eight touchdowns and zero interceptions. Love’s performance against the Chiefs in Week 13 proved he can be a franchise quarterback.

The Packers are rolling, but the Giants have some momentum, too, thanks to Mr. Jersey Juice himself, Tommy DeVito.

Tommy Cutlets has come a long way since the 13-10 loss to the Jets, where he completed two passes. In his last two starts, DeVito has thrown for 437 passing yards, four touchdowns, and zero interceptions.

More importantly, the Giants are 2-0 and only sit two games behind the Packers in the playoff race.

The Packers limp into Monday night’s matchup with injuries to key players. Wide receiver Christian Watson (hamstring) and cornerback Jaire Alexander (shoulder) have been ruled out, with linebacker Quay Walker (shoulder) and running back Aaron Jones (knee) not expected to play.

The Giants have been terrible at night, going 0-4 SU and 1-3 ATS in 2023. However, the under has been extremely profitable for the Giants at 9-3. Because of the injuries to the Packers, I’m expecting a low-scoring affair and another primetime under to hit.

Packers vs. Giants NFL Monday Night Football Best Prop Bet

Jordan Love Over 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (+106)

Although the loss of Watson hurts, it’s not a death blow.

Love has been terrific over the last month, throwing at least two touchdowns in four straight games.

The Packers average 1.8 passing touchdowns per game, one of the best marks in the NFL. Even with the Giants’ defense playing well the past two weeks, Love should be able to throw 2+ touchdowns against a team allowing over 24 points per game.