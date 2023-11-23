Packers vs. Lions: Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bet

The first game on Thanksgiving will feature the Green Bay Packers (4-6) taking on the Detroit Lions (8-2) at 12:30 p.m. ET on Fox. Below, we explore the odds, predictions, picks, and best prop bet for Packers vs. Lions.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

Packers vs. Lions Odds

The Lions are 7.5-point favorites against the Packers. The Lions come into this game on a four-game winning streak against the Packers, with their most recent victory coming in Week 4 earlier this season.

Since 1934, the Lions are 37-44-2 in games on Thanksgiving. Detroit has lost six straight turkey day games, with their last win coming in 2016.

View the odds for the game below.

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Packers vs. Lions: Predictions And Picks

Detroit Lions -7.5 (-115)

The Lions looked dead in the water against the Bears. For 55 minutes, Chicago outplayed Detroit, but that’s why they play 60 minutes. The Lions scored 17 unanswered points to steal a 31-26 win in Week 11.

In Green Bay, the Packers bested the Chargers 23-20. However, Green Bay was extremely lucky to pull out a victory. The Chargers pass-catchers dropped six of Justin Herbert’s passes. If Quentin Johnston catches that ball with 30 seconds left, the Chargers probably win that game or at least force overtime.

The Lions are 8-0 straight up as a favorite on Thanksgiving in the past 30 years, per @EvanHAbrams 🦁 They are favorites on Thanksgiving for the first time since 2016.https://t.co/Jw9bYY9UYV pic.twitter.com/IBTfruLHDS — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) November 21, 2023

Thanksgiving games are dominated by the favorites. Since 2004, favorites on Thanksgiving are 46-8 SU and 36-18 ATS (via Action Network). The Lions are also 8-0 as Thanksgiving favorites in the last 30 years (via Evan Abrams).

Don’t overthink this one. If the Lions are one of the best teams in the NFC, they will not have two bad games in a row at home. Detroit wins and covers to move to 9-2.

Packers vs. Lions: Best Prop Bet

Sam LaPorta Over 45.5 Receiving Yards (-113)

Concerned about Sam LaPorta after a few quiet games? Have no fear, @andybehrens thinks he will get things back on track tomorrow! #AskFFL pic.twitter.com/bgkghufb6D — Yahoo Fantasy Sports (@YahooFantasy) November 23, 2023

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta had his worst game of the season against the Bears. LaPorta finished with three receptions for 18 yards, his lowest total of the season.

Heading into Week 11, LaPorta registered at least 36 receiving yards in every game.

LaPorta is too talented to struggle in back-to-back weeks. The Packers allow 49.10 yards to opposing tight ends. If LaPorta achieves the league average, the over hits.