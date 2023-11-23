NFL News and Rumors

Packers vs. Lions: Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bet

Lions running back David Montgomery, quarterback Jared Goff

The first game on Thanksgiving will feature the Green Bay Packers (4-6) taking on the Detroit Lions (8-2) at 12:30 p.m. ET on Fox. Below, we explore the odds, predictions, picks, and best prop bet for Packers vs. Lions. 

Packers vs. Lions Odds

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) smiles as he runs off the field with wide receiver Christian Watson (9) after the two connected on a touchdown pass against the Los Angeles Chargers in the thrid quarter during their football game Sunday, November 19, 2023, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.

The Lions are 7.5-point favorites against the Packers. The Lions come into this game on a four-game winning streak against the Packers, with their most recent victory coming in Week 4 earlier this season.

Since 1934, the Lions are 37-44-2 in games on Thanksgiving. Detroit has lost six straight turkey day games, with their last win coming in 2016.

View the odds for the game below.

Bet Green Bay Packers Detroit Lions Play
Moneyline +300 -370 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +7.5 (-105) -7.5 (-115) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 47 (-115) Under 47 (-105) BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Packers vs. Lions: Predictions And Picks

Detroit Lions -7.5 (-115)

The Lions looked dead in the water against the Bears. For 55 minutes, Chicago outplayed Detroit, but that’s why they play 60 minutes. The Lions scored 17 unanswered points to steal a 31-26 win in Week 11.

In Green Bay, the Packers bested the Chargers 23-20. However, Green Bay was extremely lucky to pull out a victory. The Chargers pass-catchers dropped six of Justin Herbert’s passes. If Quentin Johnston catches that ball with 30 seconds left, the Chargers probably win that game or at least force overtime.

Thanksgiving games are dominated by the favorites. Since 2004, favorites on Thanksgiving are 46-8 SU and 36-18 ATS (via Action Network). The Lions are also 8-0 as Thanksgiving favorites in the last 30 years (via Evan Abrams).

Don’t overthink this one. If the Lions are one of the best teams in the NFC, they will not have two bad games in a row at home. Detroit wins and covers to move to 9-2.

Bet on Detroit Lions -7.5 (-115) at BetOnline

Packers vs. Lions: Best Prop Bet

Sam LaPorta Over 45.5 Receiving Yards (-113)

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta had his worst game of the season against the Bears. LaPorta finished with three receptions for 18 yards, his lowest total of the season.

Heading into Week 11, LaPorta registered at least 36 receiving yards in every game.

LaPorta is too talented to struggle in back-to-back weeks. The Packers allow 49.10 yards to opposing tight ends. If LaPorta achieves the league average, the over hits.

Bet on Sam LaPorta Over 45.5 Receiving Yards (-113) at BetOnline
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

