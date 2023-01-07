The 8-8 Green Bay Packers will host the 8-8 Detroit Lions on Sunday night in the final regular season matchup of the NFL season. While the Packers have a history of finding a way to make it to the postseason, whether it be by winning the division, or as a Wild Card, the Detroit Lions also have a history of upsetting the Packers.

Green Bay has the chance to make NFL history on Sunday night. If they win, they will be the third team in NFL history to make the playoffs after starting the year with a win-loss record of 4-8 or worse in 12 games. However, Detroit is picking up steam at the right time after a poor start to the season. With them starting 1-6, it will be even more shocking if they win and receive the final Wild Card spot in the NFC playoff picture. Granted, it won’t matter who will win this game if the Seattle Seahawks win against the Los Angeles Rams. Still, this Packers vs Lions game is shaping up to be a great matchup.

Packers vs Lions Game Info

• Location: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI

• Date: Sunday, January 8th, 2023

• Kickoff: 8:20 PM ET

• TV: NBC

Can Rodgers Will Green Bay to the Playoffs?

It is no secret that this has not been Aaron Rodgers’ best campaign. On the season, he has a touchdown to interception ratio of 25 touchdowns to 11 interceptions. Not a terrible ratio, but certainly not the Aaron Rodgers we are accustomed to seeing in the past couple of seasons. Also, he only has a quarterback rating of 39.6, which is a reason for Green Bay’s subpar record this year. Still, the man is a reigning MVP for a reason. If there is any game he is going to show up and put on his best performance of the season, it will be in a winner takes all divisional matchup for the final playoff spot.

Can Detroit Shock the World?

The Detroit Lions have became the feel-good story of the NFL. After a horrid season last year, many wondered if there young talent would start to come together this year. It did not as soon as many would think, but it is now giving them a legitimate shot at their first playoff appearance since the Matthew Stafford era. Detroit’s defense has stepped up to the challenge in the second half of the year. On top of that, Jared Goff has 10 touchdowns to no picks in the past four games. As of right now, the Lions offense ranks fourth in the entire NFL. A huge jump from where Green Bay’s offense ranks which is at 14th. With how much momentum both these teams have right now, we are in store for an offensive shootout in this Packers vs Lions game.

Predictions For Packers vs Lions

Considering neither of these defenses are whirl-beaters, this should be a high-scoring affair. While it is easy to side with the team with the reigning MVP, the Lions have a history of defeating Green Bay late in the season. Detroit is rolling at a high level right now and are hungry to sneak into the postseason. With how well Jared Goff is playing coupled with the solid running from Jamaal Williams, we are going to go with the surprise team of the NFC North of this year to win this Packers vs Lions divisional game.

