Thanksgiving marks a season of gratitude, and BetOnline is certainly extending its thanks to NFL fans with some epic promos and bonuses. This year, they are presenting a special offer: a $1,000 welcome bonus and two $50 free bets for the Thanksgiving NFL matchups, including the Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions. This guide will assist you in securing your $1,000 bonus and an additional $100 in free bets for the much-anticipated NFL Thanksgiving game between the Packers and Lions.

🏈 Matchup : Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions

: Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions 📅 Date : Thursday, November 23, 2023

: Thursday, November 23, 2023 🕒 Time : 12:30 PM (ET)

: 12:30 PM (ET) 🏟️ Venue : Ford Field, Detroit, MI

: Ford Field, Detroit, MI 📺 Broadcast : FOX

: FOX 🎲 Odds: Detroit -7.5 / O/U 47

How to Claim Your Bonus and Free Bets at BetOnline

Click here to sign up for your BetOnline account.

Register your BetOnline account with your details. Make a qualifying deposit to receive your $1,000 bonus and 2 x $50 free bets. Place your bets on the Packers vs. Lions Thanksgiving day game.

Packers vs. Lions Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Odds Total Odds Sportsbook Green Bay Packers +290 +7.5 -104 Over 47 -112 Detroit Lions -360 -7.5 -116 Under 47 -108

Here are some quick facts about the Detroit Lions’ Thanksgiving games:

Detroit Lions are 37-44-2 on Thanksgiving

Lions last won on Thanksgiving in 2016

Lions are 12-8-1 in games vs. Packers on Thanksgiving

BetOnline NFL Thanksgiving Games Bonus

BetOnline’s Thanksgiving offer to new customers is one not be missed. The BetOnline welcome bonus consists of a 50 percent bonus up to a whopping $1,000. In addition to that, customers also receive $100 in free bets. These come in the form of a $50 NFL player prop bet, and a $50 live bet, which can be placed as the action is taking place.

Why Choose BetOnline for NFL?



Competitive Odds: BetOnline is recognized for offering some of the best odds in the industry, ensuring great value with each bet you place.

BetOnline is recognized for offering some of the best odds in the industry, ensuring great value with each bet you place. Live Betting: Immerse yourself in the excitement of live NFL betting, enhancing the intensity and enjoyment of game days.

Immerse yourself in the excitement of live NFL betting, enhancing the intensity and enjoyment of game days. Massive Variety of Player Props: Explore a comprehensive range of player prop bets, offering unique and diverse betting options.

Explore a comprehensive range of player prop bets, offering unique and diverse betting options. Impeccable Reputation: Known as one of the most reliable sportsbooks globally, BetOnline assures the safety and security of your funds.

Known as one of the most reliable sportsbooks globally, BetOnline assures the safety and security of your funds. Huge Bonuses: Discover a wide selection of attractive bonuses and promotional deals.

Discover a wide selection of attractive bonuses and promotional deals. Variety of Sports: BetOnline caters to a diverse array of sports betting interests, from college football to cricket, providing extensive choices for every bettor.

BetOnline caters to a diverse array of sports betting interests, from college football to cricket, providing extensive choices for every bettor. Numerous Deposit and Withdrawal Options: Enjoy convenient payment methods, including credit cards like VISA and Mastercard, as well as Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Enjoy convenient payment methods, including credit cards like VISA and Mastercard, as well as Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. No KYC Checks: Bet with ease and privacy, without the need for intrusive KYC procedures.

Bet with ease and privacy, without the need for intrusive KYC procedures. Local Team Betting: Engage in betting on local teams, an option not commonly offered by mainstream sportsbooks.

Engage in betting on local teams, an option not commonly offered by mainstream sportsbooks. 18+ Welcome: The platform welcomes users aged 18 and over, creating an inclusive betting environment.

The platform welcomes users aged 18 and over, creating an inclusive betting environment. Excellent Customer Support: Rely on responsive and helpful customer service for a seamless betting experience.

With these features, BetOnline distinguishes itself as an appealing option for both novice and experienced bettors. It’s especially enticing this Thanksgiving with bonuses and offers available for the Packers vs. Lions game and the other NFL games at the start of this holiday season.