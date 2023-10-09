NFL News and Rumors

Packers vs. Raiders: Monday Night Football Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bets

Dan Girolamo
Sports Editor
4 min read
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo

Sin City hosts Monday Night Football in Week 5 as the Green Bay Packers (2-2) square off against the Las Vegas Raiders (1-3). The game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN and ABC. Below, we examine the odds for Packers vs. Raiders and reveal our predictions, picks, and best prop bets.

Packers vs. Raiders NFL Monday Night Football Odds

Which team is favored to win this Monday Night Football showdown?

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list the Raiders as slight 2-point favorites. The Raiders have not defeated the Packers in their last eight attempts. The Raiders’ last win against the Packers came in 1987.

View the odds for the game via BetOnline below.

Bet Green Bay Packers Las Vegas Raiders Play
Moneyline +105 -125 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +2 (-110) -2 (-110) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 45 (-112) Under 45 (-109) BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Packers vs. Raiders NFL Monday Night Football Predictions And Picks

Raiders -2 (-110)

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs
Oct 1, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (8) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Packers were punched in the mouth last week against the Lions in a 34-20 game that never felt close. Had it not been for a miraculous fourth quarter against the Saints, the Packers could easily be on a three-game losing streak.

After a solid showing in his first three games, Packers quarterback Jordan Love has struggled the last two weeks with two touchdowns and three interceptions. Love’s 57.7 completion percentage is concerning.

What the Packers have on their side is rest, as Green Bay last played over 10 days ago. This helps running back Aaron Jones and cornerback Jaire Alexander, who are both expected to suit up despite being listed as questionable.

Speaking of injuries, the Raiders welcome back quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to the lineup, who missed Week 4 with a concussion. The Garoppolo experience in Vegas has been rocky, as the veteran QB leads the league in interception rate in three starts.

It’s a revenge game for Davante Adams as he faces his former team for the first time. Adams is listed as questionable, but you’d imagine he will do everything in his power to play. Adams leads the Raiders in receiving yards with 397. The next closet player is Jakobi Meyers with 199 receiving yards.

The Packers and Raiders are ranked 31st (74.5) and 32nd (65.3) in rushing yards per game. However, the Raiders should have a better chance of establishing the running game since Green Bay surrenders the second-most rushing yards (155.3 per game).

At home, it’s a kitchen sink game for the Raiders. Despite their rest disadvantage, I like Adams and Josh Jacobs to have big nights and carry the Raiders to victory.

Bet on Raiders -2 (-110) at BetOnline

Seahawks vs. Giants NFL Monday Night Football Best Prop Bet

Davante Adams Anytime Touchdown (-112)

If you thought Adams would show signs of slowing down, think again. The Raiders wideout has hauled in 33 receptions on a staggering 50 targets for 397 yards and three touchdowns. That’s an insane average of eight catches for 99 yards on 12 targets.

The cornerback charged with stopping Adams, Jaire Alexander, is listed as questionable. If Alexander can’t go, it’s a massive advantage for Adams and the Raiders offense.

The revenge game narrative is real. Adams will find a way to reach the end zone.

Bet on Davante Adams Anytime Touchdown (-112) at BetOnline

NFL Betting Guides 2023

NFL News and Rumors NFL picks Packers Raiders
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

