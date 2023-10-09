NFL News and Rumors

Packers vs. Raiders Monday Night Football Props: Josh Jacobs Among Best Bets

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs

Week 5 ends on Monday Night Football with a matchup pitting the Green Bay Packers (2-2) and the Las Vegas Raiders (1-3). Below, we examine the best Packers vs. Raiders props for Monday Night Football.

Packers vs. Raiders Monday Night Football Week 5 Player Props

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

$1000 Welcome Bonus For Sports
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
100% Up To $500 Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
100% Sign Up Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now
$750 Sports Betting Offer
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer

Up to $2,500 deposit match
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now
50% deposit match up to $1000
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now
200% Welcome Bonus
18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
Claim Offer Now

Packers vs. Raiders Monday Night Football Props

Josh Jacobs Over 17.5 Rushing Attempts (-107)

Thanks to an inconsistent offensive line and failing to play with a lead in the second half of most games, the Raiders rank 32nd in the NFL in rushing yards per game (65.3). That’s a far cry from 2022 when Josh Jacobs led the NFL in rushing yards.

Vegas will have a chance to establish a running game against a Packers defense that surrenders the second-most rushing yards per game (155.3).

Garoppolo’s six interceptions are tied for the most in the league. To cut back on Jimmy G’s turnovers and exploit Green Bay’s run defenses, Jacobs should have 20+ carries. The line is set at 17.5 rushing attempts. Jacobs has only surpassed that total once, but it came during Vegas’ Week 1 victory.

The Raiders should follow suit and feed Jacobs.

Bet on Josh Jacobs III Over 17.5 Rushing Attempts (-107) at BetOnline

Jimmy Garoppolo Under 238.5 Passing Yards (-118)

After missing Week 4’s loss to the Chargers, Garoppolo should be back under center to face the Packers.

As mentioned, Garoppolo is turning the ball over at an alarming rate, with six interceptions and a league-leading interception rate in three starts.

Throw in the fact that the Packers’ defense successfully generates a lot of quarterback pressure (42.3% pressure rate, second in the NFL) and

It also doesn’t help Garoppolo’s chance that the Packers generate pressure at the second-highest rate in the NFL at 42.3%.

While Davante Adams should have big numbers, don’t expect Garoppolo to be throwing the ball early and often.

Bet on Jimmy Garoppolo Under 238.5 Passing Yards (-118) at BetOnline

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors NFL picks Packers Raiders
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love

Packers vs. Raiders Same Game Parlay: Monday Night Football SGP Bet

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  5h
NFL News and Rumors
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo
Packers vs. Raiders: Monday Night Football Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bets
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  10h
NFL News and Rumors
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs
How To Watch Packers vs. Raiders On Monday Night Football | Free MNF Live Stream
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  10h
NFL News and Rumors
Baltimore logos
Baltimore Sports Fans Commiserate Over Orioles And Ravens Collapses Over The Weekend
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  12h
NFL News and Rumors
WATCH: Colts' Rookie Anthony Richardson Launches 60-Yard Jump Pass With Ease
Report: Indianapolis Colts Will Be Without QB Anthony Richardson For At Least 4 Weeks
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  13h
NFL News and Rumors
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy
How to Watch Cowboys vs. 49ers on Sunday Night Football | Free SNF Live Stream
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Oct 7 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Derrick Henry
NFL Week 5 Player Props: Derrick Henry Among Best Prop Bets
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  14h
More News
Arrow to top