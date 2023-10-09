Week 5 ends on Monday Night Football with a matchup pitting the Green Bay Packers (2-2) and the Las Vegas Raiders (1-3). Below, we examine the best Packers vs. Raiders props for Monday Night Football.

Packers vs. Raiders Monday Night Football Week 5 Player Props

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

The Best NFL Betting Sites in 2023

Packers vs. Raiders Monday Night Football Props

Josh Jacobs Over 17.5 Rushing Attempts (-107)

#Raiders RB Josh Jacobs "I'm tired of losing, just keep it 100, I'm tired of f*cking losing" "5-6 plays you do them right, difference in the outcome of the game, but at the same time, you're tired of saying 5-6 plays…it's just time to do that Sh*t" pic.twitter.com/tSrTuu57uY — Jesse Merrick (@JesseNews3LV) October 2, 2023

Thanks to an inconsistent offensive line and failing to play with a lead in the second half of most games, the Raiders rank 32nd in the NFL in rushing yards per game (65.3). That’s a far cry from 2022 when Josh Jacobs led the NFL in rushing yards.

Vegas will have a chance to establish a running game against a Packers defense that surrenders the second-most rushing yards per game (155.3).

Garoppolo’s six interceptions are tied for the most in the league. To cut back on Jimmy G’s turnovers and exploit Green Bay’s run defenses, Jacobs should have 20+ carries. The line is set at 17.5 rushing attempts. Jacobs has only surpassed that total once, but it came during Vegas’ Week 1 victory.

The Raiders should follow suit and feed Jacobs.

Jimmy Garoppolo Under 238.5 Passing Yards (-118)

Raiders’ QB Jimmy Garoppolo has cleared concussion protocol and is now expected to start Monday night vs. the Packers. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 6, 2023

After missing Week 4’s loss to the Chargers, Garoppolo should be back under center to face the Packers.

As mentioned, Garoppolo is turning the ball over at an alarming rate, with six interceptions and a league-leading interception rate in three starts.

Throw in the fact that the Packers’ defense successfully generates a lot of quarterback pressure (42.3% pressure rate, second in the NFL) and

It also doesn’t help Garoppolo’s chance that the Packers generate pressure at the second-highest rate in the NFL at 42.3%.

While Davante Adams should have big numbers, don’t expect Garoppolo to be throwing the ball early and often.

NFL Betting Guides 2023